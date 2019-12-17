Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing legislation to ensure survivors who were voluntarily intoxicated when they were sexually assaulted can seek justice.
Cuomo on Tuesday said there is a loophole in state law that fails to protect some victims of sexual assault. The law states that a person can't consent if they are mentally incapacitated, but it only applies when a person has involuntarily consumed alcohol or drugs.
People who voluntarily ingested alcohol or drugs before they were attacked are excluded, according to Cuomo's office.
Cuomo said the loophole allows rapists to avoid punishment for their crimes. Under Cuomo's proposal, the law would be changed to protect people who are incapable of consent while mentally incapacitated due to voluntary intoxication.
You have free articles remaining.
"Our laws must protect the people of this state — not condone rape as punishment for consuming alcohol," Cuomo continued. "With this proposal we are saying enough is enough and taking action to close this nonsensical loophole and help end the culture of abuse once and for all."
Closing the rape intoxication loophole is part of Cuomo's 2020 women's agenda. He is expected to announce other proposals that will be included in the 2020 State of the State.
So far, Cuomo has announced a handful of State of the State proposals. He wants to prohibit individuals who were charged with serious crimes in other states from owning guns in New York. He also proposed automatic manual recounts in close New York elections and a ban on synthetic opioids.
Cuomo will deliver the State of the State address Jan. 8 in Albany.