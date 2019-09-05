New York could join a few other states in allowing students to take mental health days if a new proposal is approved by the state Legislature.
State Sen. Brad Hoylman, a Manhattan Democrat, introduced legislation that would amend the state Education Law to permit absences "due to the mental or behavioral health of the minor." The state education commissioner would establish the rules for students wanting to take mental health days.
The language, Hoylman said, is similar to the provision allowing absences for religious education and observances.
Three states — Minnesota, Oregon and Utah — give students the option of taking excused absences for behavioral and mental health.
Hoylman cited a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association that found the number of U.S. children treated for suicide attempts and ideations nearly doubled between 2007 and 2015. He also cited data from the state Department of Health that, in 2016, more than 4,300 New York children were treated in emergency departments for self-harm.
From 2014 through 2016, 239 New York children died of suicide.
"We need to recognize suicide and self-harm among young New Yorkers as the major public health crisis that it is, demolish the stigma around mental health care and do everything within our power to help kids who are struggling seek treatment," Hoylman said. "An absence from school should never be a barrier to mental health treatment for a child in New York state."
Hoylman hopes to advance the bill when the state Legislature returns to Albany in 2020.
There is support for the bill from the medical community. Dr. John Garruto, who serves as president of the New York Association of School Psychologists, believes mental health should be a valid reason for a student's absence. But he also thinks more needs to be done to ensure students receive the mental health treatment they need.
"However, just as schools have nurses to address the physical health needs of students, they need to have the appropriate school-employed mental health professionals, such as school psychologists, to meet the social and emotional needs of students to prevent excessive absences due to these issues," Garruto said.
If Hoylman's bill is approved by lawmakers and is signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, it would take effect on July 1 "next succeeding the date the bill is signed into law." If it's enacted early in the legislative session, the mental health days could be in place for the 2020-21 school year.