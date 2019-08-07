A section of the west pier in Fair Haven has been temporarily fixed, but the public is asked to stay away from the damaged section until permanent repairs are made.
Armitage Architects, a Buffalo-based firm, completed the work Aug. 1, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Armitage was awarded the $135,000 contract in June and the project began July 9.
The Army Corps of Engineers noted that the firm completed the project ahead of schedule. The initial plan was to have the temporary repairs finished this fall.
"The early completion of the temporary measures on the west pier signal a strong partnership at all three levels of government," said David Romano, deputy engineer for the Army Corps of Engineers' Buffalo district. "Our local, state and federal stakeholders were influential in enabling Army Corps of Engineers' technical experts to get on the site quickly and implement temporary measures to slow further deterioration."
The Army Corps of Engineers blamed severe weather, especially a storm in February, for the damage to sheet piling along the pier accessible from West Barrier Bar Park in Fair Haven. A section of the sheet piling separated from the pier and a portion of the pier's concrete cap partially collapsed.
Experts from the Army Corps of Engineers conducted site inspections in March, April and May to determine how to repair the damage. With limited funds available, the agency opted for a temporary fix.
Crews used yellow brackets and cables to secure the sheet pile to the land side of the pier, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. The goal of the temporary measures is to prevent further damage to the sheet pile.
Once the repairs were completed, a six-foot fence was installed to block access to the damaged concrete pier cap. The Army Corps of Engineers recommended that the public stay away from the damaged section of the pier.
The Army Corps of Engineers reiterated the need for federal funding to permanently repair the pier. Two of Cayuga County's federal representatives, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Rep. John Katko, are advocating for the funding.
Schumer, D-N.Y., urged the Army Corps to allocate emergency funds for the permanent repair.
"The Army Corps completing this temporary fix on the west pier is an important step in the right direction and I thank them for their work, but a permanent long-term fix is needed ASAP," he said.