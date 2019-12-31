There are certain must-see spots my wife and I visit when we go to Washington, D.C. For years, one of those spots has been the Newseum and its "Today's Front Pages" exhibit along Pennsylvania Avenue.
Our routine will need a makeover in 2020. Today, Dec. 31, the Newseum closes.
We visited the museum several times over the years. I remember my first trip to the Newseum, but it wasn't at its soon-to-be former location in D.C. It was at a building in Rosslyn, Virginia — just outside the capital city. My school took eighth-graders to Washington and we ventured to the Newseum. I remember it being a cool experience. I had that same feeling whenever I visited the Pennsylvania Avenue museum over the last several years.
The reasons for the Newseum's closure have been well reported, and I understand the criticisms from some who either visited or attempted to visit the museum over the years. One of the things that set the Newseum apart from other museums on or near the National Mall is it charged admission. For adults, tickets cost $24.95 (plus tax). For children ages 7 to 18, the cost was $14.95 (plus tax).
For a family of four, that's a hefty price to pay just to get in the door. One of the Newseum's selling points was that you could use the tickets for free admission the next day — two visits for the price of one. But for many tourists, they have other plans and it's difficult for them to make a return trip.
The business model aside, I never had a bad experience at the museum. I enjoyed spending several minutes viewing the photos in the gallery of Pulitzer Prize winners. Being able to see pieces of the Berlin Wall is something I'll never forget. The 9/11 exhibit featuring front pages the day after the attacks was impressive.
One of my favorite parts of the Newseum was the Journalists Memorial. Every year, the museum added new names to the memorial. It was a beautiful tribute to those who died in the line of duty. There were reporters from all over the world included in the memorial. I would go there, view the names and sit for a few minutes in silence.
There were great temporary exhibits over the years. A personal favorite: Longtime "Meet the Press" host Tim Russert's desk. Russert, like me, hailed from western New York. There was a "Reporting Vietnam" exhibit, which helped tell the story of what it was like documenting the Vietnam War, that interested me. (My stepfather is a Vietnam War veteran.) I also enjoyed the exhibit marking the 50th anniversary of key events in the civil rights movement.
What I'll miss most, though, is having a museum that celebrates my profession. It was humbling to see front pages with my work displayed at the Newseum. It was an important reminder of the press's role in holding those in power accountable. For young students like me when I first visited the museum, it helped educate us about the First Amendment and its importance.
Hopefully, the Newseum will find a new home and figure out a new business model. Until that happens, it will be missed.