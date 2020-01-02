One year ago today, my father-in-law, Daryl Banazwski, passed away. His death came more than three years after being diagnosed with stage IV renal cell carcinoma.
As my family pauses today to remember him, I wanted to share the eulogy I wrote and delivered at his funeral in January 2019.
To Mrs. B, Brian, David, Sarah, our family and friends: I stand before you today a better man because of the profound impact Daryl had on my life. I am eternally grateful to him for the greatest gift anyone has given me, and that was his blessing to marry Sarah.
A few years ago, after he learned he had stage IV cancer, I sent Daryl a card that still sits in the dining room at his house. The card invoked the words of Jim Valvano, who delivered a memorable speech more than 25 years ago. Jimmy V, just weeks before he died of cancer, offered the audience sage advice. He urged them to laugh, cry and think every day. If you laugh, cry and think, he said, “That’s a full day. That’s a heck of a day.”
As we remember Daryl, let’s have a heck of a day.
Daryl had a great sense of humor. He, like I, enjoyed a good pun. On a few occasions, I remember going on for minutes with puns about everything from sports to cows. I’ll admit we really milked the cow puns. He was quick with a quip and it wasn’t out of the ordinary for him to laugh so hard he would begin to cry. There’s a story
Daryl was a big teddy bear. He had a soft spot for Mrs. B, his wife of 41 years and one-half of a great love story. There was a lovely moment in the hospital when Sarah asked her parents, in separate conversations, what was the key to their successful marriage. They both said compromise. Daryl’s love for Mrs. B — his wife, the mother of their children and “camping buddy” — was boundless.
For Daryl, his children were a constant source of pride. They each possess his admirable traits: They’re faithful, hardworking, humble, loving and selfless. He embraced the role of “Papa.” I recall one evening sitting at Gram’s house when we Skyped with Brian, Michelle, Aidan and Logan. Aidan only wanted to talk to one person: Papa. It brought tears to Daryl’s eyes. Even with his cancer diagnosis, he would reschedule appointments so that he could travel to Virginia and spend time with his grandkids.
Daryl has been part of my life for the last 15 years. He welcomed me into his home, introduced me to camping and NASCAR. On weekends home, I often assisted him outside grilling burgers, chicken, hot dogs or steaks. It was a years-long apprenticeship I embraced because it allowed me to spend quality time with him. I also learned important lessons, like how Gram wants her hot dog prepared, that David wants his steak well done — and to be ready for Mrs. B’s surprise inspections.
His impact extended well beyond the grill. On Nov. 22, 2008, I lost my father. The pain Brian, David and Sarah are experiencing is the same pain I’ve lived with for more than 10 years. After leaving the hospital on the day my dad died, I went to Sarah’s house. Paula told me that “Mr. B.” had something to say. He approached me, extended his hand and expressed condolences for my loss. It was then I knew that while I lost my father, I gained another father figure.
Daryl was there for me on the worst day of my life and provided the key to my best. Sarah and I wanted to get married, but she made it clear there was a prerequisite: I needed to have a chat with her dad. On a Saturday in May 2010, Sarah and her mom went to church. Sarah’s dad was in the kitchen when I approached him. We had a great conversation. It was during that exchange I told him what I believed for a while: That he was like a father to me.
He gave his blessing and the next day, on Mother’s Day, I proposed to Sarah. On June 25, 2011, Daryl walked Sarah down the aisle. I was waiting at the other end of St. Stephen’s Church. He shook my hand and told me Sarah was “on loan.” He later told Sarah that his happiest day was walking her down the aisle. “The pictures still make me smile,” he wrote in his final Christmas card to her.
Among others, I have him to thank for my journalism career. While I was still in college deciding whether to work in journalism or politics, I would write messages in anniversary and birthday cards to Mr. and Mrs. B. On a few occasions, I remember Mr. B saying I have “a way with words.” Those four words seem so simple. But they helped me realize a talent and I found a way to use it. When I became an online producer and political reporter at The Citizen in Auburn, he would ask me about the stories I was working on and the people I interviewed. Even in his final days, he asked if I had any stories to write. I appreciated these conversations because I know my dad would’ve ask the same questions. It was another example of Daryl showing his love and support for me.
When Daryl was diagnosed with stage IV kidney cancer, he was told he could live for another three years — and he did. It’s easy to look back on that time and say it flew by. But I don’t believe that to be true. I cherish the time I had with him. Together with Mrs. B and Sarah, we went to concerts at the New York State Fair, traveled to Virginia for baptisms and spent weekends at home. Until the final few weeks of his life, you wouldn’t have known he had terminal cancer.
Daryl didn’t have time on his side, but he didn’t mope. He found happiness in the moments he had left, whether that was trips with David to Ransomville Speedway, visiting me and Sarah in Auburn or traveling to Virginia to spend time with Brian, Michelle, Aidan and Logan.
His final days were spent at Roswell. As cancer overwhelmed his body, he still found the strength for a few last expressions of love. In a Christmas card to me, he called me a “great son-in-law.” I believe that’s only true because I had the greatest father-in-law.
In one of our last conversations, he asked me to take care of Sarah. He paused for a moment before adding, “And Sarah’s mom.” It was humbling enough for him to ask me to care for his youngest child and only daughter. To be asked to help provide support to the love of his life is a singular honor.
Daryl had two sons. He treated me like his third. I’ll miss his humility, love and wisdom.
For 63 beautiful years, Daryl was one of our better angels on earth. He’s now one of God’s angels in heaven.