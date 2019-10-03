The state will pick up more of the tab for business and resiliency projects, according to the co-chairs of the Lake Ontario Regional Economic Development Initiative.
Eric Gertler, acting commissioner of Empire State Development, and Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos sent a letter to local government officials updating them on the commission's work. One of the revelations is that the local contribution required for projects has been lowered from 15% to 5%.
Gertler and Seggos wrote that the reduced local government match is "in response to the financial concerns expressed."
"Local participation is essential as it assures the bona fide government priority and efficiency," they said.
The state committed $300 million to support economic development and resiliency projects in communities along Lake Ontario affected by flooding. Each of the eight counties, including Cayuga, affected by flooding will get up to $15 million for projects. Another $160 million has been set aside for "regionally significant large-scale economic development and resiliency projects." And $20 million is available for a home repair program.
You have free articles remaining.
The application period for the home repair program opened Tuesday. The deadline for applications is Oct. 31.
The state's program prioritizes owners of primary residences along the lake. There will be funds available for owners of secondary homes once the primary homeowners have been assisted.
There will be funding available for private businesses, the co-chairs announced in their letter. They explained that they have heard from community leaders about marinas and other businesses that are economic drivers.
In response, the state will make $30 million available for businesses to complete resiliency projects. There will be a 50% state match up to $200,000, and a local match of 5%.
"Working together, we believe this approach addresses the major issues brought to our attention," Gertler and Seggos wrote. "Obviously, this is a difficult situation for all involved but we are on our way to making real progress."