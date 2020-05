× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At 6 p.m. today, Dana Balter will join The Citizen for a Facebook Live interview about her campaign for Congress.

Balter, a Syracuse Democrat, is a candidate in the 24th Congressional District race. The primary election will be held Tuesday, June 23.

To watch the live interview, go to facebook.com/auburncitizen.

