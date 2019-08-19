The Harriet Tubman Boosters Club wants New York to be more like Maryland.
Laurel Ullyette, the club's president, sent a letter to four members of Cayuga County's state legislative delegation — Assemblyman Gary Finch and state Sens. Bob Antonacci, Pam Helming and Jim Seward — urging them to "immediately place a higher priority" on funding for the Harriet Tubman Home and the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in the Auburn area.
The letter is based on Ullyette's observations following the first naturalization ceremony at the Tubman park. Because there is limited on-site parking, attendees had to park across the street in a vacant, grassy lot. The rain-soaked grass quickly turned muddy and a vehicle carrying three Cayuga County Tourism Office employees got stuck while attempting to leave.
With the help of new U.S. citizens, the vehicle was pulled out of the muddy terrain. But the incident highlighted the need for infrastructure improvements in and around the park. And Ullyette believes the state needs to play a bigger role in the project.
"Unlike the state of Maryland which was involved with the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State and National Historical Park long before it became a national park, New York state has, shamefully, dragged its feet in supporting the financial needs of the (Harriet Tubman National Historical Park) in Auburn, NY," Ullyette wrote.
She continued, "The lack of sufficient paved parking is only one of many items needed to bring the Tubman park up to the standards of a national park, in spite of the significant ongoing and concerted efforts of the Harriet Tubman Home, Inc."
Earlier this decade as federal legislation to establish Tubman national parks in Auburn and Maryland struggled to gain support in Congress, Maryland committed to opening a state park honoring Tubman. The project came to fruition in 2017 when the park opened to the public. While the federal government eventually established the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park on Maryland's Eastern Shore, the state maintained its role in telling Tubman's story.
In New York, the state government hasn't played a significant role in the Tubman park's development. The Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., the nonprofit that owns the South Street property featuring the Home for the Aged founded by Tubman and the abolitionist's former brick residence, will jointly manage the sites with the National Park Service. The park service is limited in how much it can spend on the park. Half of the funding must come from other sources, such as state and local governments or private entities.
When the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council won $500 million in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Upstate Revitalization Initiative, part of the region's successful plan included the construction of a visitor center at the Tubman park. The project is listed as an "opportunity for future investment" in the original plan.
So far, state funding hasn't been committed to the project. Officials with knowledge of the funding distribution process say the Harriet Tubman Home would have to apply to receive a share of the Upstate Revitalization Initiative prize.
But one challenge could be the construction of the Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn. The $10 million project was funded by the region's Upstate Revitalization Initiative grant. The center's goal is to drive visitors to landmarks in the Auburn area, including the Tubman park.
Ullyette contends that the state should provide assistance as visitation increases at the park. Attendance is expected to rise when "Harriet," a film about Tubman, is released in November.
Park attendance has already increased after the "Harriet" trailer was released this summer.
"In this time of reemerging racial hatred, an educational resource like the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park is more significant and necessary than ever," Ullyette wrote. "Please prioritize this project immediately."