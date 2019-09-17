Two of the three Democratic candidates in the 24th Congressional District race will answer questions at a forum Wednesday night in Wayne County.
The forum sponsored by the Citizens' Response Network of Wayne County will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Young Sommer Winery, 4287 Jersey Road, Williamson.
Dana Balter and Roger Misso accepted invitations to participate in the forum. Francis Conole was invited, but won't be able to attend due to a scheduling conflict.
It's the second forum featuring the 24th district Democratic candidates. In August, Auburn/Cayuga NAACP and Indivisible Cayuga sponsored a forum that was held at Auburn High School. Balter, Conole and Misso answered questions for more than an hour.
Balter, D-Syracuse, ran for Congress in 2018. She lost to Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko by five percentage points.
The forum will be a homecoming for Misso, D-Syracuse, who grew up in Red Creek.
The 24th Congressional District includes the western part of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties.