CAYUGA COUNTY — Dolores and Jim Wilson leave for Florida in a few days. Before they head south for warmer weather, they stopped at Conquest Town Hall to vote.
The Weedsport couple were among the earliest of early voters Saturday — the first day of a nine-day early voting period before the general election. New York became the 38th state to allow early voting when Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the legislation in January.
The Wilsons agreed that early voting is a great idea.
"It's very convenient," Jim Wilson said. "It's easier than going into the city and doing an absentee ballot."
Dolores Wilson added, "It gives people who go south an opportunity to cast our vote."
They were two of the 274 people who voted at Cayuga County's three early voting sites Saturday. Most of the votes — 206 — were cast at Clifford Park Clubhouse in Auburn. There were 35 votes at Conquest Town Hall and 33 at Venice Town Hall, according to Cayuga County Democratic Elections Commissioner Katie Lacey.
The sites were open for five hours, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
When the Auburn early voting center opened, there were at least 10 voters already in line. Ed Helinski, of Auburn, was one of the first to cast a ballot at the Clifford Park Clubhouse site.
Helinski said he wanted to be one of the first voters because he believes it's a "historic moment" for the city, county and New York.
"I think it's a wonderful idea," he said. "It gives people the opportunity and the flexibility for their schedule to come in and vote. Having it for nine days (before Election Day), especially Sunday voting, I think is great."
The launch of early voting is the culmination of months of work by county election boards across the state. In Cayuga County, election commissioners Cherl Heary and Katie Lacey had hectic schedules, especially in the days leading up to the beginning of early voting.
Heary, the county's Republican elections commissioner, said the work lasted until Friday night with the elections board and poll workers ensuring the new technology would work.
You have free articles remaining.
With the introduction of early voting, counties purchased electronic poll books to replace the paper voter registration rolls. With the e-poll books, voters provide their name and poll worker can search for it using a laptop or tablet. Once the name is found in the system, the voter signs in. On-demand printers produce the appropriate ballot for the voter.
The e-poll books an on-demand printers help counties administer universal early voting, which means voters can use any of the centers to cast their ballots. This differs from Election Day when voters are assigned to a certain polling location based on their election district.
"The e-poll books were actually the biggest concern," Heary said. "Getting people trained on them and we have different workers coming in every day so that they all get a chance to use them before the general election."
Lacey, who serves as the county's Democratic elections commissioner, agreed with Heary that the process was hectic. "It's been what you would call an experience," she said with a laugh.
One of the challenges was ensuring the state funding would be provided to help counties purchase e-poll books, on-demand ballot printers and other equipment to administer early voting.
In August, the state Board of Elections warned counties that the Division of Budget may adjust how much aid was available for early voting. The 2019-20 state budget included nearly $25 million for county election boards — $10 million to implement early voting and $14.7 million to buy e-poll books and other equipment.
The state approved a portion of the $10 million for the minimum number of early voting sites each county is required to have — counties must have one polling location for every 50,000 registered voters. A week later, the Division of Budget signed off on allocating the remaining funds for counties, such as Cayuga, with more early voting sites than the minimum.
Cayuga County has nearly 50,000 registered voters, so it's required to have one early voting site. But Heary and Lacey chose to have three because of the county's geography.
Once the funding cleared, the county elections board could advance its early voting plan.
After the first day of early voting ended, Lacey said they were surprised with the steady turnout, especially at the Auburn location. There weren't any problems with the new equipment and they received positive feedback from voters.
With the new technology, the board receives real-time information on voting. As an example, Lacey revealed that the average sign-in time was 45 seconds at the Auburn early voting center.
"It was a good first day," she said.