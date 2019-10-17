Frank D'Agostino had a question for U.S. Rep. John Katko. He didn't get the answer he was hoping for, but a video of the brief encounter is circulating on social media.
The exchange occurred at Springside Inn in Fleming last week. Katko, R-Camillus, was the keynote speaker at the Cayuga County Farm Bureau's annual meeting. Social media posts show D'Agostino, a Syracuse resident who supports Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter, joined other members of the progressive group Indivisible NY24 outside of the venue.
D'Agostino went inside when Katko arrived. A 14-second video he posted on Twitter shows him approaching Katko. They shook hands before he asked the congressman, "Is it OK if the president is, you know, asking foreign governments to interfere in our elections?" Katko walks away and says something inaudible.
The video has been shared on social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. On Twitter, it has been viewed more than 16,000 times and has nearly 400 retweets.
Katko's campaign declined to comment for this story.
D'Agostino's question is based on President Donald Trump's interactions with Ukraine and how he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.
Trump's behavior is the subject of a whistle-blower's complaint. Some of the details included in the complaint have been confirmed by a White House memo summarizing Trump's phone conversation with Zelensky.
Before the documents were released, there were reports that Trump withheld military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden. The White House memo confirms that military aid was mentioned on the call before Trump requested a "favor" from Zelensky.
The House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry of Trump. Katko opposes the impeachment push supported by many of his Democratic colleagues.
Katko told The Citizen in late September he wouldn't have engaged in a conversation like the one Trump had with Zelensky and that Trump "has a very different style than I do." But he doesn't believe Trump's actions warrant impeachment.
In an earlier statement, Katko called the impeachment inquiry a "dramatic overstep" by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats.
"There's no indication of a clear cut crime here," Katko said at the time. "Let's not forget we're talking about taking out the president of the United States of America, which has never been done before. You better have better evidence than you have right now to do that."
But D'Agostino wanted an answer to his question about Trump seeking foreign help in the campaign, which is illegal. After the Ukraine controversy became public, Trump told the press outside the White House that China should investigate Biden and his son, Hunter.
"Trump is out there committing serious crimes against the Constitution in broad daylight," D'Agostino said in a phone interview Thursday. "He's withholding military aid from an ally unless that ally gives him dirt on a political rival. You can't do that. If our congressman is not going to speak up against that, I don't know what he's doing."
With the video gaining attention, Democrats — including congressional candidates Francis Conole and Roger Misso — criticized Katko for not responding to a constituent's question. While D'Agostino lives in Katko's district, he's also an unabashed supporter of Balter, who unsuccessfully challenged Katko in 2018 and is seeking the Democratic nomination to run against Katko again in 2020.
D'Agostino, a registered Democrat, said he voted for Katko in 2014. Katko, then a newcomer to politics, challenged Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Maffei. D'Agostino said he wasn't a "huge fan" of Maffei's, so he supported Katko. Katko won the race by 20 percentage points.
In 2016 and 2018, D'Agostino didn't vote for Katko. Last year, he volunteered for Balter's campaign. Social media posts indicate he's been active with Indivisible NY24, a group that supported Balter in 2018.
D'Agostino said he didn't support Katko again because the congressman "hasn't lived up to his expectations." He criticized him for not holding open town hall meetings, echoing a longstanding complaint that Katko hasn't been accessible to his constituents.
Katko has held public forums, often on specific issues, since being sworn in as central New York's congressional representative in 2015. Earlier this year, he held a series of public forums on the Interstate 81 project. He's participated in one general town hall meeting — a televised forum in 2017.
Katko's campaign noted that after speaking at the farm bureau's meeting, he took questions from the audience. But after his experience with the congressman outside the event room, D'Agostino doesn't believe that was enough.
"As a constituent, you gotta do what you gotta do in order to talk to the guy," D'Agostino said. "I think I did it in an extremely polite way. I didn't scream at him. I shook his hand. I called him sir. But it's a question that needs to be answered."