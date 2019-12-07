Dana Balter has the support of a handful of national progressive organizations. Francis Conole has been endorsed by several central New York elected officials. Roger Misso will announce soon a series of endorsements from rank-and-file members of the Democratic Party in the 24th Congressional District.
To the casual observer, it may not seem like a huge deal. A Democrat endorsing another Democrat isn't surprising. But in this race, with Balter, Conole and Misso vying for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, the endorsements tell a story.
Balter, D-Syracuse, has been endorsed by Democracy for America, EMILY's List and the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. Democracy for America, a group founded by former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean, and the PCCC represent the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. EMILY's List is more associated with the Washington establishment, but it avoided a repeat of 2018, when the group didn't get behind Balter until nearly two months after the primary.
As of Friday, Conole, D-Syracuse, has the support of 11 Democratic officials and groups. His endorsers include Onondaga County Comptroller-elect Marty Masterpole, Auburn City Councilor Debby McCormick, Cayuga County Legislator-elect Heidi Nightengale and Syracuse City Councilor Khalid Bey. Flip NY-24, which aims to unseat Katko, also backed Conole.
Misso, D-Syracuse, hasn't publicized his endorsements yet, but he told The Citizen that he plans to announce a series of endorsements soon.
Balter's endorsements highlight her support among progressives and recognize the campaign infrastructure she has in place. Many of the supporters who were with her for the close race against Katko in 2018 are helping her again. Her experience from the last campaign gave her an advantage over Conole and Misso, both of whom are political novices.
The support of the three groups also comes with access to a larger donor base. After the three groups endorsed Balter in 2018, they each contributed to her campaign. The organizations also sent fundraising appeals to email subscribers urging them to donate to Balter's campaign.
For Conole, his list of endorsers shows how he's been able to build relationships with notable Democratic Party officials in the region. The first endorsement he announced was from Onondaga County Legislator Peggy Chase, who chairs the 5th Ward Democratic Committee in Syracuse. Leading up to the local election, he often appeared at events supporting Masterpole, who became the first Democrat to win a county-wide seat since 1987.
Those endorsements — Conole will likely announce more in the coming weeks — show Conole has support from key members of the party. That could help him when it's time for the four county Democratic committees in the 24th district to designate a candidate.
When Misso announces his endorsements, it will be a reflection of his campaign. While he trails Balter and Conole in fundraising, he's raised more than past Democratic challengers at this point in the election cycle. He's winning over supporters in Onondaga County, where he now lives, and repeatedly mentions his time growing up in the rural parts of the district. (He's a native of Red Creek in Wayne County.) If he can get endorsers from the outlying counties, it may put pressure on Onondaga County Democrats to consider whether he is the best choice for the party to face Katko, who's had a stranglehold on the rural counties in past elections.
It's expected that each candidate will continue to collect endorsements between now and early 2020, when the Democratic committees will designate a candidate to challenge Katko. However, that won't be the end of the nomination battle unless the candidates who don't get the designation bow out. There could still be a primary, which is when the endorsements will matter most to determine who will be the Democratic nominee.