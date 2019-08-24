AUBURN — The president of the United States has engaged in racist attacks on members of Congress and people of color. Hate crimes are on the rise. Systemic racism, which existed before the age of Trump, isn't going away anytime soon.
In the midst of discussions about what has long been considered important issues — climate change, health care, gun safety and student loan debt, to name a few — an attendee at the Auburn congressional candidates forum last week asked what Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso would do to combat racism.
The question was based on Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko's response to President Trump's tweet telling four members of Congress — three of whom were born in the U.S., all of whom are American citizens — to "go back" to their countries. In a statement and social media posts, Katko said the tweets were "wrong" and that criticism of what he views as far-left lawmakers "should focus on policy."
Misso, a U.S. Navy veteran, recalled serving under retired Admiral Michelle Howard. Howard was a trailblazer in the Navy and armed forces. She was the first African American woman to command a U.S. Navy ship and the first woman to become a four-star admiral.
One day at the office, Misso said Howard received hate mail — and she read it. Misso wondered why she would take the time to read the letter. Howard, he recalled, told him that "it's important to look hate in the face and not blink."
"That's what we're called to do today," Misso said, shifting to the question asked at the forum. "We have to look hate in the face and not blink."
In Misso's opinion, racist acts tend to fall into two categories: People who know what they're saying and "weaponize words" to hold others down and people who might not know what they're doing or saying is wrong and "we can help bring those people to the light."
Earlier in his response, Misso criticized Katko for not being a strong critic of Trump's remarks. He referred to a House vote on a resolution to condemn Trump's racist tweets targeting U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.
Katko voted against the resolution. While he repeated that the president's tweets were "unequivocally wrong," he dismissed the resolution as part of a "string of meaningless votes to score political points."
Misso said he would've voted for the resolution.
"We have to get to a country where everybody feels safe and everybody feels welcome and we're not revising the words on the steps of the Statue of Liberty but we're living by them every single day," he added.
Conole, D-Syracuse, echoed the criticism of Trump. He called the president's comments "absolutely abhorrent" and "absolutely racism."
Like Misso, Conole said it's necessary for leaders to "call it out for what it is." He also believes there need to be conversations about systemic racism and the challenges that remain.
"We've made progress and then we take steps back under this president," he said. "I think we've taken substantial steps backward. We need to stand up, leaders need to stand up with strength and call this out."
Conole added that he knows African American officers he served with who have told him they no longer feel safe in the U.S.
"I think that's absolutely tragic," he said. If he is elected to Congress, he said he would stand against racism.
Balter, D-Syracuse, initially focused on ways to address racism through policy. In her response to the question, she said systemic racism is "baked into every system in this country." She said it's prevalent in the economy, the housing system, education and politics. Leaders must acknowledge that, she argued, and agree to change it.
A few policies she mentioned that need to be addressed include lending protections for African Americans to prevent discrimination and segregation in schools.
Balter also stressed that words, just as much as policies, can hurt. Trump, she said, uses his position to demonize those who don't wield as much power. She criticized Katko for not using his position as an elected member of Congress to counter the president's actions.
"Words are not easy when you're the person who doesn't have the power, and that is why it is up to every person in this country who looks like me to stand up and say 'No, it's not OK,'" Balter said.
Balter ran for Congress in 2018 and lost to Katko by five percentage points. She said she's running again, in part, because she believes every person should have access to what they need and is treated with dignity.
She doesn't believe that's a lot to ask for, but acknowledged that some have been "comfortable ignoring that has not been the reality for many of our brothers and sisters and our neighbors and our friends."
"One of the things that has come out of having Donald Trump as president is that those of us who weren't paying attention can no longer ignore what was always there," Balter said. "It is in our faces every day and shame on any one of us who doesn't stand up to stop it."