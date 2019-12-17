The White House on Tuesday criticized U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi after he announced his support for impeaching President Donald Trump.
"When speaking to his constituents, (Brindisi) said he was not interested in impeaching the president, but when it came down to it, he sided with (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi and (House Judiciary Committee Chairman) Jerry Nadler," White House Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves said.
Brindisi, D-Utica, revealed he will support the two articles of impeachment against Trump. Trump is accused of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.
The articles were introduced following an impeachment inquiry. The abuse of power charge stems from Trump's pressure on Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. The obstruction of Congress charge is in response to Trump's actions to defy congressional subpoenas during the investigation.
Brindisi is one of the last Democrats to announce their position on the impeachment vote. He said he reached the decision after reviewing witness testimony and consulting with constitutional experts.
In a statement and op-ed, Brindisi acknowledged it was a difficult decision. But he believes Trump's conduct must be addressed.
"What the president has done is not something I can pretend is normal behavior," Brindisi said. "It is also not okay for the president to block the testimony of key subpoenaed witnesses that had direct knowledge of the administration's actions. There is a difference between working with a president and checking that same president. My job is to do both."
Brindisi's op-ed details his working relationship with Trump. He shared some of the highlights, such as efforts to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. He recently met with Vice President Mike Pence to discuss the trade deal.
You have free articles remaining.
There are other achievements Brindisi mentioned, including Trump signing his first bill to help veterans with housing and transportation.
Speaking for the White House, Groves made it seem that Brindisi wasn't working on those issues.
"While President Trump has been laser-focused on supporting America's veterans, growing our economy and renegotiating our trade agreements, Brindisi has wasted time and taxpayer dollars on a sham impeachment hoax that Pelosi and Nadler have been focused on since the day the president took office," Groves said.
The White House statement is similar to statements made by Republican political organizations and candidates. Claudia Tenney, who lost to Brindisi in 2018 and is running for the GOP nomination to challenge him in 2020, said the congressman has "fallen in line with the extreme do-nothing Democrats."
The National Republican Congressional Committee released a statement claiming that impeachment will cost Brindisi his job in 2020.
Brindisi represents the 22nd Congressional District, which Trump won by 15 percentage points in 2016. Trump visited the district in 2018 to support Tenney's re-election bid.
"I know some people will be angry at my decision, but I was elected to do what is right, not politically safe," Brindisi said.