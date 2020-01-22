Why 18-day NY State Fair could work

When I broke the story about the New York State Fair expanding to 18 days this year, the response on social media was less than positive.
The consensus from those who reacted to my tweets about the fair is that this is a bad idea. There's a feeling, it seems, that 13 days was just right. Eighteen? Is that too much fair?
We will find out this summer, but it's an idea worth trying for this reason: It could make the annual event an even bigger draw than it is now, and that can benefit central New York.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has high expectations for the fair. The state invested more than $120 million to improve the fairgrounds. He wants to see the return on that investment.
So far, it has generated good results. In each of the last four years, the fair has set all-time attendance records. More than 1.3 million visitors attended the fair in 2019.
In terms of attendance, New York has one of the largest state fairs. But Cuomo made it clear in September 2019 that he's aiming higher.
"We are not going to stop until we are number one," Cuomo said at the time. "That I can promise you."
It will take some work to claim the top spot. The State Fair of Texas drew more than 2.5 million people during its 24-day run in 2019. The Minnesota State Fair had over 2.1 million visitors in 12 days. Like New York, both state fairs set all-time attendance records.
Troy Waffner, director of the New York State Fair, told The Citizen Tuesday that the fair could've remained a 13-day event and continued to grow attendance incrementally every year. But they didn't want to settle for that scenario.
An 18-day run adds another weekend to the fair's schedule — the fair's new opening day will be Friday, Aug. 21. Historically, the fair draws the largest crowds during the weekends. In 2019, 503,302 visitors attended the fair on the four weekend days. The fair set a single-day record with 147,749 attendees on Aug. 31 — a Saturday.
With an additional weekend, the fair could easily surpass 1.5 million visitors. But there's a higher goal, and that's why programming matters.
Waffner acknowledged Tuesday that programming is important to attract new visitors and to get people to make return trips to the fairgrounds. A big piece of the fair's programming is music. The fair can draw big crowds with a strong lineup of musical acts.
There are other programs that can boost attendance. In 2016, the fair brought in PAW Patrol characters. It was a huge draw. There were long lines to meet the characters. More of those family-friendly attractions will help.
Promotions will be important, too. The fair has used various ticket promotions that allow fairgoers to get in for free or pay a smaller fee than the usual $10 price at the gate or $6 in advance.
One thing officials like to highlight is that fairgoers usually spend a good amount of money while they're at the fair. Fairgoers spend an average of $77 on concessions, Waffner told The Citizen last year. Don't be surprised if the fair drops the admission price to $1 for every day of the fair.
The most important factor in the fair's future success: The state's willingness to invest in the event. That hasn't been true in the past, but the recent influx of $120 million has transformed the fairgrounds. Cuomo wants to invest an additional $10 million this year, and proposed nearly $5 million to help the fair expand to 18 days.
If New York wants to compete with Minnesota and Texas, it will need to try new things. An 18-day run is one of those new things. Some people may not like it and think it's a waste. But there will be others who take advantage of the longer schedule and attend the fair one, two or 10 times. The state is hoping for huge attendance. Making it 18 days could deliver that large crowd.
