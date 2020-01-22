Why 18-day NY State Fair could work

Promotions will be important, too. The fair has used various ticket promotions that allow fairgoers to get in for free or pay a smaller fee than the usual $10 price at the gate or $6 in advance.

One thing officials like to highlight is that fairgoers usually spend a good amount of money while they're at the fair. Fairgoers spend an average of $77 on concessions, Waffner told The Citizen last year. Don't be surprised if the fair drops the admission price to $1 for every day of the fair.

The most important factor in the fair's future success: The state's willingness to invest in the event. That hasn't been true in the past, but the recent influx of $120 million has transformed the fairgrounds. Cuomo wants to invest an additional $10 million this year, and proposed nearly $5 million to help the fair expand to 18 days.

If New York wants to compete with Minnesota and Texas, it will need to try new things. An 18-day run is one of those new things. Some people may not like it and think it's a waste. But there will be others who take advantage of the longer schedule and attend the fair one, two or 10 times. The state is hoping for huge attendance. Making it 18 days could deliver that large crowd.

