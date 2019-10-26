There were a few people (maybe more than a few) who wondered why a forum for 2020 Democratic congressional candidates was held days before the start of early voting for the 2019 local elections.
The reason: Not long after the local election is over, central New York Democrats will commence their process to designate a candidate in the 24th Congressional District race.
Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter, who chairs the Onondaga County Democratic Committee, recently told The Citizen that her committee will interview the candidates in November — a couple of weeks after Election Day 2019.
Other forums are planned. There are town-level committees, especially in Onondaga County, that will bring the candidates in to answer questions. Groups, like Indivisible, may hold more of their own events.
One factor is a desire to get a jump-start on the 2020 race. Democrats believe they have a great chance of winning the 24th district race. Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, who is running for re-election and seeking is a fourth term, is a top target for national Democrats. There will be considerable resources spent on this race.
There's another reason why Democrats won't waste any time after the 2019 election to look ahead to 2020: The political calendar.
With a primary likely — the primary election will be held June 23, 2020 — candidates will begin circulating petitions in late February. The candidate who receives the party's designation will have committee members passing petitions on their behalf.
Onondaga County Democrats, according to Hunter, are planning to designate a NY-24 candidate in mid-February. Other counties haven't decided on a timeline. Ian Phillips, chairman of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee, said there have been conversations about the designation process, but no firm date for a meeting.
In the past, the Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne Democratic committees have held a joint forum and endorsement meeting. In 2016, they met and endorsed Colleen Deacon and Steve Williams. (Deacon went on to win the primary, but lost to Katko in the general election.) In 2018, the committees backed Dana Balter. Balter faced a late primary challenge from Juanita Perez Williams, but won the nomination. She lost by five percentage points in the race against Katko.
Balter, a Syracuse Democrat, is seeking the Democratic nomination again. She's joined in the race by two Navy veterans, Francis Conole and Roger Misso.
Each of the Democrats launched their campaigns in April — 14 months before the primary election and 19 months before the general election. With the early start, they were careful to avoid taking attention away from local candidates, who would be on the ballot much sooner.
Balter, Conole and Misso have been campaigning for local Democrats across the 24th district. Balter visited Auburn last week to support candidates for Auburn City Council, Cayuga County Legislature and county-wide seats. Conole plans to knock on doors with Cayuga County Democrats Sunday. Misso, who launched "Kids & Canvassing" to highlight candidates with children, recently canvassed with Tom Turturo, a Democrat running for Cayuga County district attorney.
For now, local elections are the priority. But it won't be long until the 2020 elections receive attention. For central New York Democrats, that moment will come before Thanksgiving.