You won't be able to drive far in upstate New York's largest county without being close to an early voting poll site.
In Erie County, election commissioners agreed to open 37 early voting locations — 30 more than the seven-site minimum set in the law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Outside of New York City, it's the largest number of early voting sites in a single county. While some of the more populous counties opted to open a minimum number of early voting locations, others chose to have more — and they have their reasons.
How many sites?
The state law mandates counties to have at least one early voting for every 50,000 registered voters. For counties with 350,000 or more registered voters, the minimum number of sites is seven.
For 40 of New York's 62 counties, only one early voting site is required. There are slightly larger counties, especially in upstate, that must have a minimum of two of three sites. The larger counties, such as Onondaga, are subject to a higher floor.
The Citizen reviewed data provided the state Board of Elections which shows that 17 counties and New York City chose to have more early voting sites than the minimum number mandated by law.
Why have more?
Jeremy Zellner, the Democratic elections commissioner in Erie County, said their decision to have a higher number of early voting centers than required by law is due to a few factors. The availability of funding was at the top of the list.
In the 2019-20 state budget, there was nearly $25 million appropriated for early voting. There was a $10 million pot set aside for counties to adopt early voting. An additional $14.7 million was made available for the purchase of electronic poll books, which would replace the paper voter registration rolls used to check in voters at poll sites, and other technological upgrades.
Erie County, Zellner explained, wanted to cover the costs of its early voting sites and "maximize what the state could get for us." Instead of settling for the minimum number of sites to serve more than 600,000 registered voters, Zellner and Republican elections commissioner Ralph Mohr agreed to an extensive lineup of early voting centers.
In upstate's largest county, there will be at least one early voting center in each town and 10 within the city of Buffalo.
"We obviously, first and foremost, wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to vote early," Zellner said.
Geography
Funding was a consideration for many counties, but there were other factors that affected some counties' decision-making regarding early voting centers.
Cherl Heary and Katie Lacey, Cayuga County's election commissioners, agreed to open three early voting sites — two more than the county is required to have. A primary reason for that decision is the county's geography. The northern part of the county is along the Lake Ontario shoreline, while the southernmost towns are within close proximity to Ithaca.
Cayuga County will have one site in the northern part of the county (at Conquest Town Hall), one in the south (at Venice Town Hall) and a third at the Clifford Park Clubhouse in Auburn.
It's not the only county election board that considered its geography when determining how many early voting poll sites to open.
Ulster County has 127,689 registered voters, which means there must be at least two early voting locations. County election commissioners agreed to open seven centers.
Ashley Dittus, the Democratic elections commissioner in Ulster County, said the decision to open seven locations is due to the county's geography. The county, she explained, has the square footage equivalent to Rhode Island.
"It's a very spread out county," Dittus said. "There's rural parts of it, but then there's also urban cities."
When selecting sites, they also took into consideration where people are most active. Ulster County will have early voting polling sites at community centers, a senior center, a church, fire hall, American Legion post and community college.
"We wanted to have sites for early voting in those places because our position is that the spirit of this legislation is to find people where they go and make it easier for them to vote in the course of their regular daily routine," Dittus said.
'Monumental'
The convenience was another considered by county election boards. Proponents of early voting believe it will make it easier for New Yorkers to vote, since they can vote at any point during the nine-day period or on Election Day.
That's one of the factors that led to Nassau County having 15 early voting locations — more than the seven required by the state.
"Our philosophy was to make this as convenient and as broadly available to as many voters as possible," said David Gugerty, who at the time of the interview was Nassau County's Democratic elections commissioner. Gugerty has since stepped down to seek a judgeship.
Like Ulster, Nassau pursued a lineup of early voting sites that are near where people "live, work, play or shop," according to Gugerty.
He thinks early voting is a major reform. When asked what kind of impact it may have on elections in New York, Gugerty said it will be "monumental."
"From my perspective, it's long overdue," he added.