Assemblyman Will Barclay, a central New Yorker, has been chosen to lead the Assembly Republican Conference.
Barclay, R-Pulaski, was elected minority leader at an Assembly GOP meeting Tuesday afternoon in Albany. The vote was held before the 2020 legislative session begins Wednesday.
As minority leader, Barclay said in a phone interview that he will ask his conference to push back against policies supported by the Democratic majorities in the state Legislature. Democrats control the 150-seat state Assembly and 63-seat Senate.
"I think we've got to get some sanity back into governance in New York," Barclay said. "The policies that we've undertaken over the last decade or so is causing a mass exodus from New York state, and that's really problematic."
Barclay succeeds Assemblyman Brian Kolb, who led the GOP conference for more than 10 years. Kolb, an Ontario County Republican, resigned as minority leader after being arrested for driving while intoxicated.
After Kolb stepped down, Barclay was mentioned as a leading contender to become minority leader. On Tuesday, the vote was unanimous.
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who was the Republican gubernatorial candidate in 2018 and served with Barclay in the Assembly, said his former colleague's "style, sensibility, decency and demeanor will serve the Republican conference well."
You have free articles remaining.
"I know he will rise to the challenge and continue being a voice for upstate and beleaguered New Yorkers desperate for a government that will provide them relief, preserve their rights and make life a little easier," Molinaro said.
Barclay was first elected to the state Assembly in 2002. Until 2013, his district included several towns in Onondaga County, including Elbridge and Skaneateles. There are parts of Jefferson, Onondaga and Oswego counties in his current district.
In 2019, Barclay became the ranking minority member of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee.
A graduate of St. Lawrence University and Syracuse University College of Law, Barclay is a partner at Barclay Damon, a prominent Syracuse-based law firm. According to the firm's website, his focus is on business law, especially contract law, mergers and acquisitions. He and his wife, Margaret, have two sons.
With the election over, Barclay's focus is now on the legislative session. The first day of session will feature Gov. Andrew Cuomo's State of the State address, which will outline the governor's legislative priorities for the year.
"The 2020 legislative session will be challenging, but we are firmly committed to putting our state back on the right track, and promoting measures that are fair and protect constituents in every community," Barclay said in a statement.