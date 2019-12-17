A $1.4 trillion spending bill will repeal the medical device tax, which Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Rep. John Katko say will help Welch Allyn and other manufacturers in New York.
The 2.3% excise tax on the sale of certain medical devices was included in the 2010 Affordable Care Act. Medical device manufacturers criticized the tax because they believed it would harm their businesses. There was bipartisan opposition to the tax. Katko, R-Camillus, and Schumer, D-N.Y., supported its repeal.
After the tax took effect in January 2013, Congress imposed a two-year moratorium in 2015 and extended the moratorium in 2017. With the delay due to expire at the end of the year, the House and Senate needed to act or the tax would resume.
Schumer advocated to include permanent repeal of the tax in the year-end spending bill.
"The repeal of the medical device tax is wonderful for upstate New York companies and the many thousands of workers in those firms, like AngioDynamics, Welch Allyn, Conmed, Harmac, BD and more, which can now more easily compete with overseas competition," Schumer said.
In October, Katko joined other New York members of Congress to call for extending the moratorium or repeal the medical device. He has long opposed the tax.
During Katko's first campaign in 2014, he announced his support of repealing the tax. Early in his tenure, he cosponsored bills to repeal the tax.
When Skaneateles Falls-based Welch Allyn was sold to Hillrom in 2015, Katko blamed the medical device tax for the transaction. While Hillrom said it wasn't a factor, Katko used the sale of one of central New York's largest employers to build support for repealing the tax.
Before a final agreement on the spending bill was announced, Katko told reporters Monday that there was "a lot of movement" on the medical device tax repeal. He noted that he's been advocating for repeal over the last several years.
Katko believes Welch Allyn will benefit from the repeal of the medical device tax. He thinks delaying tax allowed them the company to expand. The manufacturer opened a 100,000-square-foot addition in early 2018.
"They're investing more in the community," Katko said. "I think it's a real positive for Welch Allyn."
Howard Karesh, vice president of communications for Hillrom, agreed with Katko that delaying the tax since 2015 allowed Hillrom to expand Welch Allyn's facility and add more than 100 jobs. He praised, Katko, Schumer and U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi for supporting the repeal of the tax.
"The proposed permanent repeal of the medical device tax represents a huge win for patients, caregivers and continued medical innovation," he said.