GEDDES — Two of the most powerful women in state government led the celebration of Women's Day at the New York State Fair.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins attended and spoke at a program prior to the annual Women's Day luncheon at the fairgrounds Wednesday. Hochul was a guest speaker at the event two years ago. For Stewart-Cousins, it was her first appearance at the fair since becoming majority leader in January.
Hochul's message to the crowd in the Empire Theater was similar to her 2017 speech marking the centennial of women winning the right to vote in New York.
"How will we be judged 100 years from now when we celebrate the bicentennial of the women's suffrage movement?" she asked.
Hochul highlighted some achievements at the state level that have benefited women. She said New York has "the most generous paid family leave program in America," with more than 128,000 residents taking leave to care for a new child or a sick family member in the first year.
While there has been progress, Hochul noted that there's more work needed to combat discrimination, especially in the workplace. The crowd of mostly women attendees showed their support for the lieutenant governor's call to end paycheck discrimination.
Hochul introduced Stewart-Cousins, who is the first woman to serve as state Senate majority leader. Before ascending to the top post, she was the first woman to lead a state legislative conference.
Stewart-Cousins shared a personal story about her mother. She didn't realize until later in life that when her mother was born, women weren't allowed to vote.
The Democratic lawmaker's experience has been vastly different. Her rise to majority leader is significant, but she also mentioned that there are 14 women in the majority conference. Two of the women lawmakers, state Sens. Liz Krueger and Rachel May, were in the theater for Stewart-Cousins' remarks.
At one point, Stewart-Cousins asked the crowd to raise their hand if they were the first to do something. Several women raised their hands.
"The fact that a majority of the room raised their hand speaks to not only the progress that's been made but the fact that we're still breaking significant ceilings," she said.
That moment helped Stewart-Cousins deliver a call to action. She urged the audience to "continue the progress."
She reminded attendees that 100 years isn't a long time — it was in her mom's lifetime, she said.
"We've got to have the vision to move forward beyond what we can see and we have to have the tenacity and the courage and the strength to hold back the forces that would bring us back," Stewart-Cousins continued. "We meet in spaces and places like this to celebrate the progress, but also to resolve that we will never, ever, ever go back."