Growing up, my parents subscribed to our (now-defunct) hometown newspaper. Every day, I would wait for its arrival so I could read the news. As a budding political junkie and Buffalo Bills fan, I loved the news and sports sections. But I never thought I would work for a newspaper someday.
Dec. 21 was my 10th anniversary at The Citizen. Coming to Auburn was one of the best decisions I've made. I met a lot of great people, many of whom are coworkers — past and present — I consider friends.
There are some memories that I wanted to share as we prepare to close 2019.
• My favorite story: The legislative effort and eventual establishment of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn. I traveled to Washington to watch as Interior Secretary Sally Jewell signed the documents to formally establish the park. That's a moment I'll never forget.
• My favorite moment: Five months ago, I sat in the press box and watched Auburn's Tim Locastro hit his first major league home run. There's no cheering in the press box, but I was excited for him, his family, friends and hometown. I'll never forget that homer.
• My favorite interview: I interviewed Donald Trump in April 2016. He clearly did his homework — he mentioned a shuttered factory in Auburn — and we tackled a lot of subjects in a short time frame. I remember that interview because I had a bad virus — when Trump called, I had a fever — and woke up from a brief nap to take the phone call.
• My favorite part of the job: Covering politics. My love of history dates back to my childhood. One Christmas, I asked for a globe. In fifth grade, I won an award for being the top social studies student. My passion for journalism didn't come until later, but my love of political journalism grows with every election.
I attended SUNY Fredonia and began my studies as a marketing major. Business wasn't for me. I liked my economics classes, but I had little interest in the rest of the subject matter. In a conversation with my faculty adviser, the late Dr. Franklin Krohn, he asked me why I wanted a career in business. I gave an answer that can be summarized in one word: Money.
Dr. Krohn told me to pursue something I loved. The money, he said, will come.
I wrote a letter to the editor about a local issue and the editor at my hometown newspaper offered me an opportunity to write a weekly column — and an internship. The column was nice, but the internship was more important. I was able to report on local government and school districts. I made up my mind: I wanted to be a journalist.
When I walked across the stage at SUNY Fredonia in May 2008, I didn't think it would take me more than a year to find a job. Hunting for jobs in a recession is quite a challenge. In the fall of 2009, I found The Citizen's job listing and applied. Jeremy Boyer, The Citizen's executive editor, hired me in December 2009.
Ten years later, I'm still here.
There's no question I found a career I love. I've been fortunate to work with great people, write great stories and receive recognition for those efforts. What's also important is I found a place — Auburn — where I love to work.
There are always going to be detractors, but for the most part we receive a lot of support from the community. I save emails and letters I receive from readers praising my work. Those messages serve as a reminder that others care about the work I'm doing.
I've had a few people ask me over the years if I want to work for a larger publication. Financially, it would be an upgrade. But then I remember my roots.
I grew up on local news. I waited for our copy of the newspaper to be delivered so I could look it over from front to back. National news receives a lot of attention, but local news is just as important. It shouldn't be overlooked.
That's why I stay in Auburn. The crowd that consumes national news has its sources. I want to provide that same level of coverage at the local level. I think I've done that and I will continue to do it, hopefully, for another 10 years and many more to come.