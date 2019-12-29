{{featured_button_text}}
RH covering TH

Robert Harding, right, is The Citizen's political reporter. Here he is in 2018 covering a town hall meeting at the Boyle Center in Auburn. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Growing up, my parents subscribed to our (now-defunct) hometown newspaper. Every day, I would wait for its arrival so I could read the news. As a budding political junkie and Buffalo Bills fan, I loved the news and sports sections. But I never thought I would work for a newspaper someday. 

Dec. 21 was my 10th anniversary at The Citizen. Coming to Auburn was one of the best decisions I've made. I met a lot of great people, many of whom are coworkers — past and present — I consider friends. 

There are some memories that I wanted to share as we prepare to close 2019.

• My favorite story: The legislative effort and eventual establishment of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn. I traveled to Washington to watch as Interior Secretary Sally Jewell signed the documents to formally establish the park. That's a moment I'll never forget. 

• My favorite moment: Five months ago, I sat in the press box and watched Auburn's Tim Locastro hit his first major league home run. There's no cheering in the press box, but I was excited for him, his family, friends and hometown. I'll never forget that homer. 

• My favorite interview: I interviewed Donald Trump in April 2016. He clearly did his homework — he mentioned a shuttered factory in Auburn — and we tackled a lot of subjects in a short time frame. I remember that interview because I had a bad virus — when Trump called, I had a fever — and woke up from a brief nap to take the phone call. 

• My favorite part of the job: Covering politics. My love of history dates back to my childhood. One Christmas, I asked for a globe. In fifth grade, I won an award for being the top social studies student. My passion for journalism didn't come until later, but my love of political journalism grows with every election. 

I attended SUNY Fredonia and began my studies as a marketing major. Business wasn't for me. I liked my economics classes, but I had little interest in the rest of the subject matter. In a conversation with my faculty adviser, the late Dr. Franklin Krohn, he asked me why I wanted a career in business. I gave an answer that can be summarized in one word: Money. 

Dr. Krohn told me to pursue something I loved. The money, he said, will come. 

I wrote a letter to the editor about a local issue and the editor at my hometown newspaper offered me an opportunity to write a weekly column — and an internship. The column was nice, but the internship was more important. I was able to report on local government and school districts. I made up my mind: I wanted to be a journalist. 

When I walked across the stage at SUNY Fredonia in May 2008, I didn't think it would take me more than a year to find a job. Hunting for jobs in a recession is quite a challenge. In the fall of 2009, I found The Citizen's job listing and applied. Jeremy Boyer, The Citizen's executive editor, hired me in December 2009. 

Ten years later, I'm still here. 

There's no question I found a career I love. I've been fortunate to work with great people, write great stories and receive recognition for those efforts. What's also important is I found a place — Auburn — where I love to work. 

There are always going to be detractors, but for the most part we receive a lot of support from the community. I save emails and letters I receive from readers praising my work. Those messages serve as a reminder that others care about the work I'm doing. 

I've had a few people ask me over the years if I want to work for a larger publication. Financially, it would be an upgrade. But then I remember my roots. 

I grew up on local news. I waited for our copy of the newspaper to be delivered so I could look it over from front to back. National news receives a lot of attention, but local news is just as important. It shouldn't be overlooked. 

That's why I stay in Auburn. The crowd that consumes national news has its sources. I want to provide that same level of coverage at the local level. I think I've done that and I will continue to do it, hopefully, for another 10 years and many more to come. 

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.