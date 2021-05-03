"Falcon and the Winter Soldier''s John Walker reflects the show's storytelling

Walker is cordial enough at first to our heroes but it doesn't take him long to resort to bullying tactics. Keep in mind, his attempt to strongarm Bucky is in the same episode as his earlier "Oh gosh, I hope I can do this" speech with his wife and buddy. He wasn't around news cameras or anything at that point. Having him say all that to characters we assume he cares about in the first scene where he actually speaks, you would think that he means what he is saying here. Why have him be that earnest if his actions are going to betray that almost immediately? Sure, people act with the best intentions in real life and then screw up, but having him do this in what is basically his introductory episode feels rushed. You could argue this is his true colors coming out, but it comes off more as inconsistent than a natural progression for the character.

In the fourth episode, Walker gets access to some Super Soldier Serum, and without telling Lamar that he has it, he asks his friend if he would take it if he could. Lamar says yes, and says that it basically just makes someone more of who they already are. He praises Walker for making all the right decisions in the heat of battle and mentions his three Medals of Honor. Walker responds that they both know what he had to do to earn those medals, hinting at some shady stuff overseas, if not outright war crimes, and some underlying trauma.