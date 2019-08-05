{{featured_button_text}}
Tim Locastro

Auburn native Tim Locastro walks to his position in right field for the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium Wednesday.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A few weeks ago, Jeremy Boyer — The Citizen's executive editor — approached my desk and asked if I wanted to go to Yankee Stadium. 

As a baseball fan and journalist, I wasn't going to say no. 

The reason for the trip: Auburn native Tim Locastro's "homecoming" at Yankee Stadium. Locastro is an outfielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks, which played a two-game series against the New York Yankees last week. 

The Citizen's legendary photographer, Kevin Rivoli, joined me for the trip. We left early Tuesday morning and during the 4 1/2-hour drive, we brainstormed what stories or photos we could work on while in the Bronx for two days. 

We checked into our hotel and then headed to Yankee Stadium. Since Tuesday's game started at 7 p.m., the press gate opened at 2 p.m. The early entry allowed us to survey our surroundings. Riv and I wondered on the way down how much of a hassle this would be covering a major league game. When we arrived at the stadium, we realized it would be a hassle-free couple of days. 

At Yankee Stadium, an elevator ride connects you to the press box and the service level, where the clubhouses and field access tunnels are located. That's all we needed to know to cover these two games in the Bronx. 

Before the trip, I contacted the Diamondbacks' public relations team to secure interviews with Locastro and Torey Lovullo, the club's manager. I remained in contact with the team's traveling PR guy, and he notified me when the clubhouse would be open to interview Locastro. 

Locastro was finishing a workout when I arrived, then had to attend a hitters meeting. After the meeting, he entered the clubhouse and we chatted for more than five minutes. Much of that interview I wanted to save for later, but a portion of it was for my first story of the trip about him being able to play in New York for the first time as a pro. He knew he would have many family members and friends there for the two-game series. 

Not long after interviewing Locastro in the clubhouse, I joined Riv on the field. I played baseball as a kid and while it's not the Yankee Stadium I grew up with, it's still Yankee Stadium. Walking out there as a working journalist was an incredible feeling. I thought, "If this is how I feel, I can't imagine what's going through Tim's head." 

We learned that Locastro wasn't in the starting lineup, which would alter the remainder of my coverage plans for the day. Regardless, we were able to watch him warm up on the field and he took batting practice. Riv put together a photo gallery documenting the afternoon. I interviewed Lovullo on the field. I can check "on-field interview at Yankee Stadium" off my to-do list. 

The Diamondbacks won that night, but Locastro didn't play. There wasn't anything else for me to write that night — I had other story ideas, but wanted to wait another day or more before I published them — so I sat in the press box, kept score and took in the sights. 

Wednesday was different. 

Riv and I got to the ballpark around the time the visitors' clubhouse opened. Locastro told me the day before that if I needed anything else he would be available. I thought of a few more questions, so I wanted to catch up with him before the game. The lineups weren't available when I took the elevator down to the clubhouse, but it turns out I didn't need an app or website to tell me whether Locastro was in the lineup. He told me himself. 

The kid who grew up going to Yankees games at Yankee Stadium would bat ninth and play right field for the Diamondbacks. 

Locastro is a team-first guy, so he wasn't about to talk for several minutes about how great it feels to start at Yankee Stadium. He didn't need to do that. His expression said it all. When he told me he was in the starting lineup, he allowed a smile to crack. 

After I interviewed Locastro, I returned to the press box to write a quick story on him starting that day. Riv and I went down to the field to catch up with Locastro's family and friends. I interviewed his mom, Colleen, and chatted with a few other family members and friends present. Locastro took a break from his pregame preparations to say hello to his parents and pose for pictures. 

As I left the field and headed back to the press box, I knew I would have a couple of stories that day: A piece on the large Auburn contingent that made the trip to Yankee Stadium and a recap of Locastro's Yankee Stadium debut. 

The ball was hit Locastro's way a handful of times and after going hitless in his first two at-bats, he doubled in the sixth inning. That gave me more to work with for a story. "Locastro gets hit in first game at Yankee Stadium" is a decent story. 

Of course, that's not the story I wrote. When Locastro came to the plate in the ninth inning, I'll admit I hoped he would get a hit. I thought I could mention that he had a multi-hit game at Yankee Stadium in the headline. 

Locastro took the first pitch. It was a strike. On the next pitch, he swung and connected. I noticed the ball kept rising. The outfielder ran toward the fence. "It's gone," I said to myself. 

And it was. The Auburnian, with his mom, dad and a bunch of friends in attendance, hit his first major league home run at Yankee Stadium

There is no cheering in the press box. I remained stone-faced after Locastro hit the home run. Deep down, though, I was ecstatic. What a story! 

After the game, I went down to the clubhouse to talk to Locastro. I asked him about the game — the Diamondbacks lost — before asking him about the home run. When I asked about the home run, he allowed a smile to break through. He called the moment "surreal." But he quickly redirected the conversation to the frustration of losing a game while in the hunt for a wild card spot. 

He did say that he was happy his family and friends could be there to experience the home run moment. He revealed that he was more nervous for this game than his major league debut. 

I thanked Locastro for his time — I interviewed him three times over a two-day period — and wished him well with the rest of the season. I told him I hope to see him again when the Diamondbacks travel to New York in September for a four-game series against the Mets. 

I took the elevator back to the press box and wrote my story. Riv filed his photos. After spending roughly 16 hours at Yankee Stadium over a two-day period, our work was done. 

I wrote a half-dozen stories about Locastro in the days leading up to the games, during the series and after the two-game set concluded. Riv put together a couple of galleries and a Photographer's Journal about capturing Locastro's home run. We don't know if the stories helped sell papers, but we know that the articles and galleries published online received a lot of attention. 

It was a great experience. I'm glad Riv and I went to document this memorable moment. As a small newspaper, we have limited resources. We can't follow Locastro to every major league ballpark, but we'll do our best to cover him when he and the Diamondbacks travel to New York or other cities that aren't far from Auburn. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.