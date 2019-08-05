A few weeks ago, Jeremy Boyer — The Citizen's executive editor — approached my desk and asked if I wanted to go to Yankee Stadium.
As a baseball fan and journalist, I wasn't going to say no.
The reason for the trip: Auburn native Tim Locastro's "homecoming" at Yankee Stadium. Locastro is an outfielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks, which played a two-game series against the New York Yankees last week.
The Citizen's legendary photographer, Kevin Rivoli, joined me for the trip. We left early Tuesday morning and during the 4 1/2-hour drive, we brainstormed what stories or photos we could work on while in the Bronx for two days.
We checked into our hotel and then headed to Yankee Stadium. Since Tuesday's game started at 7 p.m., the press gate opened at 2 p.m. The early entry allowed us to survey our surroundings. Riv and I wondered on the way down how much of a hassle this would be covering a major league game. When we arrived at the stadium, we realized it would be a hassle-free couple of days.
At Yankee Stadium, an elevator ride connects you to the press box and the service level, where the clubhouses and field access tunnels are located. That's all we needed to know to cover these two games in the Bronx.
Before the trip, I contacted the Diamondbacks' public relations team to secure interviews with Locastro and Torey Lovullo, the club's manager. I remained in contact with the team's traveling PR guy, and he notified me when the clubhouse would be open to interview Locastro.
Locastro was finishing a workout when I arrived, then had to attend a hitters meeting. After the meeting, he entered the clubhouse and we chatted for more than five minutes. Much of that interview I wanted to save for later, but a portion of it was for my first story of the trip about him being able to play in New York for the first time as a pro. He knew he would have many family members and friends there for the two-game series.
Not long after interviewing Locastro in the clubhouse, I joined Riv on the field. I played baseball as a kid and while it's not the Yankee Stadium I grew up with, it's still Yankee Stadium. Walking out there as a working journalist was an incredible feeling. I thought, "If this is how I feel, I can't imagine what's going through Tim's head."
We learned that Locastro wasn't in the starting lineup, which would alter the remainder of my coverage plans for the day. Regardless, we were able to watch him warm up on the field and he took batting practice. Riv put together a photo gallery documenting the afternoon. I interviewed Lovullo on the field. I can check "on-field interview at Yankee Stadium" off my to-do list.
The Diamondbacks won that night, but Locastro didn't play. There wasn't anything else for me to write that night — I had other story ideas, but wanted to wait another day or more before I published them — so I sat in the press box, kept score and took in the sights.
Wednesday was different.
Riv and I got to the ballpark around the time the visitors' clubhouse opened. Locastro told me the day before that if I needed anything else he would be available. I thought of a few more questions, so I wanted to catch up with him before the game. The lineups weren't available when I took the elevator down to the clubhouse, but it turns out I didn't need an app or website to tell me whether Locastro was in the lineup. He told me himself.
The kid who grew up going to Yankees games at Yankee Stadium would bat ninth and play right field for the Diamondbacks.
Locastro is a team-first guy, so he wasn't about to talk for several minutes about how great it feels to start at Yankee Stadium. He didn't need to do that. His expression said it all. When he told me he was in the starting lineup, he allowed a smile to crack.
After I interviewed Locastro, I returned to the press box to write a quick story on him starting that day. Riv and I went down to the field to catch up with Locastro's family and friends. I interviewed his mom, Colleen, and chatted with a few other family members and friends present. Locastro took a break from his pregame preparations to say hello to his parents and pose for pictures.
As I left the field and headed back to the press box, I knew I would have a couple of stories that day: A piece on the large Auburn contingent that made the trip to Yankee Stadium and a recap of Locastro's Yankee Stadium debut.
The ball was hit Locastro's way a handful of times and after going hitless in his first two at-bats, he doubled in the sixth inning. That gave me more to work with for a story. "Locastro gets hit in first game at Yankee Stadium" is a decent story.
Of course, that's not the story I wrote. When Locastro came to the plate in the ninth inning, I'll admit I hoped he would get a hit. I thought I could mention that he had a multi-hit game at Yankee Stadium in the headline.
Locastro took the first pitch. It was a strike. On the next pitch, he swung and connected. I noticed the ball kept rising. The outfielder ran toward the fence. "It's gone," I said to myself.
And it was. The Auburnian, with his mom, dad and a bunch of friends in attendance, hit his first major league home run at Yankee Stadium.
There is no cheering in the press box. I remained stone-faced after Locastro hit the home run. Deep down, though, I was ecstatic. What a story!
After the game, I went down to the clubhouse to talk to Locastro. I asked him about the game — the Diamondbacks lost — before asking him about the home run. When I asked about the home run, he allowed a smile to break through. He called the moment "surreal." But he quickly redirected the conversation to the frustration of losing a game while in the hunt for a wild card spot.
He did say that he was happy his family and friends could be there to experience the home run moment. He revealed that he was more nervous for this game than his major league debut.
I thanked Locastro for his time — I interviewed him three times over a two-day period — and wished him well with the rest of the season. I told him I hope to see him again when the Diamondbacks travel to New York in September for a four-game series against the Mets.
I took the elevator back to the press box and wrote my story. Riv filed his photos. After spending roughly 16 hours at Yankee Stadium over a two-day period, our work was done.
I wrote a half-dozen stories about Locastro in the days leading up to the games, during the series and after the two-game set concluded. Riv put together a couple of galleries and a Photographer's Journal about capturing Locastro's home run. We don't know if the stories helped sell papers, but we know that the articles and galleries published online received a lot of attention.
It was a great experience. I'm glad Riv and I went to document this memorable moment. As a small newspaper, we have limited resources. We can't follow Locastro to every major league ballpark, but we'll do our best to cover him when he and the Diamondbacks travel to New York or other cities that aren't far from Auburn.
For the first time in seven professional seasons, the Auburn native will play in his home state. An outfielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks, he will be with the team for a two-game series against the New York Yankees Tuesday and Wednesday.
While the games will be played at Yankee Stadium, more than 250 miles away from his hometown, many of Locastro's family and friends plan to attend. It's a rare opportunity to see Auburn's third major leaguer, whose team's main rivals play in Los Angeles, San Francisco and other cities in the western U.S., on the East Coast.
Days before Locastro and the Diamondbacks travel to New York, The Citizen spoke with former coaches and teammates from the high school, college and professional ranks about the Auburnian's development and how, despite long odds, he was able to reach the highest level of baseball.
'He's a winner'
Steve Komanecky played with and against Locastro from youth baseball to college. They were members of the Auburn Little League All-Stars that, 15 years ago this month, won the district title. Six years after their Little League triumph, they led the Auburn varsity baseball team to a Section III title.
"Timmy was always one of the more talented players," Komanecky recalled in an interview. "But not only one of the most talented players, he was the one that won the most. He was the most competitive."
One of Komanecky's memories of Locastro came from Little League games when they were on opposing teams. If Komanecky was on the mound and Locastro reached base, he would try to steal second — a fact other pitchers have learned throughout Locastro's playing career.
"He was always looking for a way to get to the next base," Komanecky said.
After graduating from Auburn High School in 2010, both played college baseball — Komanecky at SUNY Cortland and Locastro at Ithaca College. Their paths crossed in an April 9, 2013 game.
Komanecky entered as a relief pitcher in the fourth inning and remained in the game until the sixth inning. One of the final batters he faced was Locastro, his longtime friend.
As Locastro walked to the plate, Komanecky recalled, they made eye contact and each laughed at what was about to unfold — two Auburnians and teammates since youth baseball going head-to-head on the field.
Locastro won the duel. He walked and eventually scored after Komanecky exited the game. Ithaca defeated Cortland 9-5.
Komanecky, a physical education teacher, varsity hockey coach and JV baseball coach in the Peru Central School District, isn't surprised that Locastro ascended to the majors. Some Division III players might get drafted, but they won't make it far in the minor leagues.
"He's always found a way," Komanecky said of Locastro. "He's a winner."
'A kid playing a kid's game'
One of the key figures in Locastro's development is TJ Gamba. If you talk to enough people in Auburn, they will tell you that no one locally knows more about baseball than Gamba, who now coaches at Cayuga Community College.
Gamba, a lifelong Auburnian, starred with the Maroons and was an All-American at Ithaca College. He was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 1986 and played three seasons of minor league baseball. He was an assistant coach at Ithaca before returning to coach in his hometown.
During Locastro's high school years, Gamba was the varsity baseball coach. In 2008, Locastro joined the varsity team in his sophomore season.
Locastro was the Maroons' shortstop for three years. He was a key member of teams that advanced to three consecutive sectional finals. After back-to-back losses in 2008 and 2009, Auburn won the Section III crown in 2010 — Locastro's senior year.
"He always had good instincts as a baseball player," Gamba recalled. "That's what makes him him. That's why he's where he's at. Not only being blessed with some skills, he has fun. He's a kid playing a kid's game."
Gamba praised Locastro's work ethic and his team-first mindset.
"He's always talking about how he's going to help the team win, how his teammates are helping him achieve some things," he added. "That's a heck of a trait and quality to have and he's always had that innately. He was born with it. He went through our system with it."
Tom Napoli, Gamba's assistant coach, agreed. He said that not only is Locastro a great baseball player but he's a better person.
Like Gamba, Napoli highlighted Locastro's effort. As a youngster, he would show up to practices early and would put in additional work to improve his play.
"He made everyone else around him better," Napoli said. "He made us look pretty good coaching with his talent."
Ithaca College
Gamba recalls there were a couple of college coaches who weren't interested in Locastro. Fortunately for the Auburn product, he didn't have to go far to get a shot at playing collegiate baseball.
Locastro went to Ithaca College and played three seasons for the Bombers, from 2011 through 2013. His coach was George Valesente, an American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee who led the Ithaca baseball program for 41 seasons.
Valesente remembers Locastro's arrival at Ithaca.
"He wasn't at full size at the time. He was still underweight," he said in an interview. "But one thing that he had was great enthusiasm and just a great love for being on the baseball field and playing baseball all the time."
In his freshman season, Locastro started all 32 games the Bombers played. He hit .250 with one home run, 14 runs batted in, 21 runs scored and five stolen bases.
Locastro improved on those numbers in his sophomore campaign. He batted .444 for Ithaca, hit 3 home runs, scored 40 runs and had 17 RBI in 33 games. In his junior year, he hit .436 with four home runs, 71 runs scored and 36 RBI in 48 games.
Several of Locastro's former coaches and teammates mentioned his hustle and willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team, and Valesente was no exception. Locastro was hit by a pitch 50 times in three seasons at Ithaca. He stole 52 bases during his college career, including 40 in his junior season.
"We didn't have a steal sign. We had a stop steal sign for him," Valesente recalled. "He could steal whenever he wanted unless I said 'no, you can't steal this particular time.' He was so instinctive. His ability to evaluate a pitcher and his move. He was so comfortable on the bases. He wasn't tensed up. He had a nice comfort level of his leads and a great burst of speed. He was at full speed in about a step and a half, if not less than that. We just sort of let him go.
"Everybody thought I was a genius. I was far from that. I just had a young man who exemplified how you compete at a sport. You play it to win and you do what you have to do to help the team win."
Locastro's junior season was good enough to earn him second-team All-American honors. He also received attention from major league scouts. More than a week after he played his final game for Ithaca, the Toronto Blue Jays selected him in the 13th round of the 2013 draft.
The minors
After being drafted by the Blue Jays, Locastro was assigned to Bluefield — a rookie-level club that plays in the Appalachian League. Dennis Holmberg, who managed the Auburn Doubledays from 2002 to 2010, was Bluefield's skipper.
"Timmy was a guy who was blessed with some baseball skills and especially the fact that he could run," Holmberg, who now manages the Gulf Coast League Blue Jays, recalled in a phone interview. "Everything wasn't as smooth, but he played hard and he got the job done."
Locastro, who moved from shortstop to second base, had a successful first year in professional baseball. He hit .283, had a .367 on-base percentage and stole 12 bases in 43 games.
In 2014, he played for the Blue Jays' short-season Single-A affiliate in Vancouver. He produced at the plate — he had a .313 batting average and .407 on-base percentage in 67 games — and was selected to play in the Northwest League All-Star Game.
Locastro changed teams in 2015. In July of that year, the Blue Jays traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The transaction, Holmberg noted, was significant for the Blue Jays. Toronto received international signing slots — one of which was used to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a top prospect who is now the Blue Jays' starting third baseman.
After the trade, Locastro made an immediate impact in the Dodgers' organization. He helped lead Rancho Cucamonga, which plays in Class A-Advanced, to a California League championship. He batted .333 in the playoffs for the Quakes.
The following season, Locastro started in Rancho Cucamonga before being promoted to Double-A Tulsa. He began the 2017 campaign with the Drillers and was a Texas League all-star. He batted .285, hit eight home runs and stole 22 bases in 96 games.
Locastro was called up to Triple-A Oklahoma City for the latter part of the 2017 season. He hit .388 and stole 12 bases in 31 games. In the final week of the major league season, the Dodgers promoted him. He became the third Auburnian — Alan Storke and Kevin Polcovich were the others — to reach the majors.
The big leagues
Locastro didn't get a lot of opportunities with the Dodgers. When he was called up in 2017, he appeared in three games at the end of the season and had one at-bat. He was used mostly as a pinch-runner.
That role didn't change in 2018. Locastro went 2-for-11 at the plate in 18 games with the Dodgers. Despite his limited appearances, his on-base percentage was .357. He had four stolen bases.
Following the 2018 season, the Dodgers designated Locastro for assignment — a move that meant he would either be traded or released by the organization. On Thanksgiving eve, he was traded to the Yankees.
Locastro told The Citizen at the time that his family, many of whom are Yankee fans, were excited.
"Now they don't have to root for two teams anymore," he said after the trade.
However, Locastro never suited up for the Yankees. In January, New York designated him for assignment before trading the Auburn native to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
While the trade meant that Locastro would be playing on the West Coast again, it gave him more opportunities to showcase his talent. He batted over .300 for most of spring training and played well defensively, including a highlight-reel diving catch. Before the start of the MLB regular season, the Diamondbacks optioned him to Triple-A Reno in the Pacific Coast League.
It didn't take long for the Diamondbacks to call Locastro up to the big leagues. He had his first major league multi-hit game April 14 against the San Diego Padres. When he returned to the minors again in late April, he had a three-homer game for Reno.
On May 24, the Diamondbacks recalled Locastro and he has remained with the major league club. In his first game back, he was hit by a pitch three times to tie an MLB record. A week later, he made two diving catches in a game.
One of Locastro's biggest moments this season occurred June 1. In a game against the New York Mets, he entered as a pinch-hitter and helped ignite the Diamondbacks' comeback. With the game tied in the 11th inning, he registered his first major league walk-off hit — an RBI single to deep center field.
He had another walk-off hit in late June.
As of Saturday, Locastro is hitting .256 and has a .367 on-base percentage in 55 games with the Diamondbacks. He has scored 21 runs, stolen nine bases and has been hit by a pitch 14 times, which is tied for fourth in the majors.
In the age of power, whether it's at the plate or on the mound, Locastro's college coach thinks he's "re-revolutionizing" the game with his ability to get on base, his speed and defense.
"It was just a matter of finding somebody like (Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo) that saw the value of a young man that could do those kinds of things," Valesente said.
Locastro's former coaches and teammates say they follow his progress daily. Gamba and Valesente have MLB.tv subscriptions, which allow them to watch the Diamondbacks games.
When the Diamondbacks play in New York this week, a large group from Auburn plans to make the trip. Locastro's family will be there. Other friends, including Gamba, plan to be in attendance for the two-game series.
"He's a wonderful kid. It's great watching somebody like that achieve success," Gamba said. "That's a heck of an achievement. It's great to see it happen."
Locastro and the Arizona Diamondbacks opened a two-game series against the Yankees. It's the first time as a pro that the Auburn native has played in his home state.
"It's crazy. My whole career, I've been on the West Coast," Locastro said before Tuesday's game. "I think this year when we went to Toronto was the first time being on the East Coast. Besides that, the closest I've been is Lansing, Michigan."
With the Dodgers, he played with clubs in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Oklahoma City. He was called up by the Dodgers in 2017 and played his first major league games in Colorado.
In 2018, he played 18 games with the Dodgers. The closest he came to playing near his hometown was an appearance against the Reds in Cincinnati.
After the 2018 season, Locastro was designated for assignment by the Dodgers and traded to the Yankees. His family and friends — many of whom are Yankees fans — were excited that he may get a chance to play on the East Coast. However, in January, he was designated for assignment by the Yankees and traded to the Diamondbacks.
Locastro has made the most of his opportunities with the Diamondbacks this season. In 58 games, including 29 starts, he's hitting .254 with a .362 on-base percentage. He has scored 23 runs, driven in 14 runs and stolen nine bases.
Most of those games, though, have been played in the western U.S. He was with the Diamondbacks for the aforementioned series against the Toronto Blue Jays in June. He started every game of three-game series and had three hits, including a bases-clearing triple.
While Locastro wasn't in the starting lineup Tuesday, he relished the opportunity for his family and friends to potentially see him play at an earlier hour.
"Just being in the Eastern time zone, it's nice for my parents," he said. "They don't have to stay up until 1 a.m. to watch the end of a game, so it's exciting."
More than 50 people from the Auburn area, including Locastro's parents Colleen and Tim Sr., will attend one or both of the games. A group of 25 friends was at the game Tuesday. A similarly large group will be at the ballpark for Wednesday's game, a 1 p.m. match-up.
Locastro acknowledged the show of support from his hometown. He also knows that many if not all of the people who made the trip are Yankee fans.
"They're going to be rooting for the Yankees — unless I get into the game. I know that," Locastro said with a smile.
As Locastro warmed up with his teammates, Tim Sr. stood on the warning track and watched his son play catch, field fly balls and take some swings in batting practice.
For the player's father, it was a proud moment.
"Twenty years ago, I brought him here to Yankee Stadium and now I'm watching him play here," he said.
NEW YORK — Before the first pitch was thrown Wednesday afternoon, there were tears in Colleen Locastro's eyes.
Her son, Tim, was two hours away from making his first start at Yankee Stadium. The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder started in right field and batted ninth for his club.
Tim briefly emerged from the clubhouse to greet his family and friends. He got a fist bump from his father, Tim Sr., and Colleen gave him a kiss on the cheek.
After posing for a photo with her husband and son, Colleen reflected on what this moment meant to her.
"It's like a dream. Since Timmy was a kid he wanted to play professional baseball. But to play in Yankee Stadium..."
Her voice trailed off as she choked up. "I never thought we'd see him here."
It's a dream come true for the boy from Auburn who grew up playing Little League and starred for the Maroons. Tim Locastro went on to Ithaca College, where he was an All-American his junior year, and the Toronto Blue Jays drafted him in 2013.
Six years later, he earned an opportunity to play a key role with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wednesday's game was his 30th start of the season.
His family and friends didn't miss the rare opportunity to see Tim play on the East Coast. Dozens of people from the Auburn area traveled to the Bronx to attend one or both of the Diamondbacks' games against the Yankees.
Two of Colleen's friends, Chelle Lust and Johanna Donch, organized groups to see Tim play in New York. Lust attended both games. Donch and her party arrived in time for Wednesday's game.
Lust, who teaches dance with Colleen at the Sonja Ward School of Dance in Auburn, said she has known Tim since he was a child. She follows his games and shares stories about him on her Facebook page. Although she's a Yankees fan, she downloaded the MLB At-Bat app on her phone to track the Diamondbacks' progress.
"I think it's amazing," she said. "I'm so very proud of him."
Donch's connection to the Locastros began when her four children were in Colleen's kindergarten classes at Owasco Elementary School. She first met Tim when he was 3 years old and went on a field trip to a farm with Colleen's class.
After that, Donch remained close to the family. She bought Tim birthday gifts and her sons played baseball with him.
Like nearly every family member and friend of Tim's who attended the games at Yankee Stadium, Donch is a Yankees fan. While she admitted before the trip that she would still root for the Yankees, she pledged to show her support for Tim by making a sign.
On Wednesday, she followed through on that pledge. She made a sign that read, "Auburn, New York loves T-Lo No. 16." T-Lo is one of Tim's nicknames.
In a clubhouse interview, Tim said he appreciates the support from his hometown. Colleen echoed that sentiment. She mentioned that there were Yankees fans who noticed she was wearing her son's jersey and asked if she "knows that Locastro kid."
"Yeah, it's my son," she said.
Locastro, an Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder, hit his first major league home run in his first Yankee Stadium start Wednesday afternoon. The home run came in the ninth inning and sparked a Diamondbacks comeback attempt.
New York Yankees reliever Nestor Cortes Jr. threw a changeup on the outer part of the plate. Locastro jumped on the pitch and lined it into the left-field seats. The home run traveled an estimated 390 feet, according to ESPN.
The home run cut the Yankees' lead to three, and the Diamondbacks added another run in the ninth. But the rally came up short. The Yankees won 7-5.
"It's definitely surreal," Locastro said after the game about his first home run coming at Yankee Stadium. "But we lost today which definitely sucks. I'm happy for my parents, my friends and all of my family who were here because they can enjoy it."
Locastro had dozens of family members and friends from the Auburn area attend the two-game series in the Bronx. His parents, Colleen and Tim Sr., were at Yankee Stadium for both games.
He didn't play Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 4-2 win over the Yankees. Wednesday morning, he learned he would be in the starting lineup.
Locastro admitted he was more nervous for his Yankee Stadium debut than his first major league game in 2017.
"The first two innings, I'd say, I was nervous," he said. "And then I got my first at-bat. After that, things sort of settled down and it was like a normal game."
Locastro flied out to center in his first at-bat. In the fourth inning, he came to the plate with the bases loaded. He was aggressive in his second at-bat. He took a big cut at the first pitch for a swinging strike, then fouled off a few pitches. He got another pitch to hit and lined it down the third-base line. However, Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela made a backhanded stop and threw Locastro out at first to end the threat.
After recording outs in his first two plate appearances, Locastro got on base in the sixth inning. He lined a one-out double into left-center field for his first hit at Yankee Stadium. Then came the solo home run in the ninth inning.
He said some of his family members began the game sitting in left field where his home run ball landed. But after a 36-minute rain delay, they moved to the right-field seats to try and talk to him.
Locastro finished 2-for-4 at the plate with the home run. It was the ninth multi-hit game of his career.
The Diamondbacks (54-55) are off Thursday. The club will resume play Friday with the first of three games against the Washington Nationals.
Arizona is in the playoff hunt. The Diamondbacks trail the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and Nationals by 3.5 games in the National League Wild Card race.
Locastro is focused on doing what he can to help his team qualify for the postseason.
"We got two months to play good baseball and make a push for the playoffs," he said.
Locastro's dad, Tim Sr., brought him to a Yankees game when he was 7 years old. Twenty years later, the younger Locastro returns, this time as a Major League Baseball player, and hits a home run in front of friends, family and 43,000 New Yorkers.
Seconds earlier, I had been in an elevator and almost missed it.
I was shooting Locastro from the third base photographer's well on the field when the heavens opened up with heavy rain, thunder and lightning for what was about to be the second rain delay of the game. I went into the tunnel under the stadium to escape the rain and watched about 20 members of the grounds crew prepare to take the field. It was the top of the ninth and raining so hard I thought for sure the umpires would call the game. So, I headed up to the press box. That decision was almost a fatal one. Yankee Stadium is a large facility so getting around can take a bit of time.
As I entered the press box I was stunned to see Yankee players on the field and the Diamondbacks' No. 16 at the plate.
Wait, what?
There is no way that I could make it back down to the field in time so I grabbed my camera and ran out of the press box to a photo platform on the 200 level with an angle to home plate. As the pitcher winds up, I set up and take aim at Locastro in the batter's box. I'm not totally sure my exposure settings are correct and hope he takes the first pitch so I can check. No can do. The pitch hurls toward Locastro and all I see through the lens is him stepping toward the pitch and I hear the crack of the bat.
I continue to follow Locastro down the baseline and notice he's not sprinting like he normally would to beat the throw. The crowd was unusually quiet as Locastro rounds first. I figured he had just singled and would return to first base but he kept trotting. When he reached second I realized the kid just hit a home run. I tracked Locastro all the way around the bases and to the dugout.
My phone immediately blew up. Gary Piccirillo, illustrious former sports editor at The Citizen, who was watching the game back in Auburn, texted, "Oh My God!"
The kid did it! 20 years after watching his heroes play on hallowed ground, Locastro stepped up to the plate in Yankee Stadium and jacked one out and became some other 7-year-old's hero on that day.
And I photographed it!
