When will the NFL get serious about hits to the head? Never, it seems.
You would think a league facing nearly $1 billion in concussion lawsuits would take it seriously. You would think the scientific evidence showing the effects of football-related head injuries would force the league to take it seriously. But no, they still apply their ridiculous legalese and logic to avoid any sort of serious enforcement of hits to the head.
We saw that again on Sunday. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was on the receiving end of a cheap shot from New England Patriots defensive back Jonathon Jones. Jones lowered his helmet to deliver a big blow to Allen's head. He followed through for good measure, then flexed after the play.
The NFL can't claim it was accidental. Jones intended to deliver a massive hit. And with Allen laying motionless on the ground, he chose to celebrate his accomplishment.
The NFL should've responded with an automatic ejection — a tool that, apparently, is in the officials' toolbox for addressing such hits. But when the director of officiating, Al Riveron, says after the game that it didn't "rise to the level" of an ejection, it makes you question whether that's true.
I don't know what it will take for the NFL to get serious about head injuries. I do know that they should replace Riveron, who was an average official on the field. With all of these top-notch referees leaving the game for TV gigs, it's in the NFL's best interest to bring in one of those guys — preferably someone like John Parry who has Super Bowl experience — to run the officiating department. A change is needed.
Whether that change is made or not, the NFL needs a clear rule regarding hits to the head. My suggestion: A three-strikes-and-you're-out standard. All targeting fouls will result in an ejection. After that, you're subjected to additional punishment. For the first foul, you're suspended four games. The second foul gets you a season-long ban. The third? A lifetime ban.
If you think that's too severe, consider what we know about hits to the head and the lasting effects. The short-term effects shouldn't be ignored either.
The NFL needs to get serious about head injuries. Josh Allen isn't one of the league's marquee players yet, which is why the brass likely won't care so much about his injury. But when one of their pampered favorites gets blasted in the dome, maybe they'll regret not taking swifter action.
McDermott needs to be better
The Bills' 16-10 loss featured some poor quarterback play and, on one side of the field, bad coaching.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott made a handful of poor decisions against the Patriots. He may have been frustrated with the officiating, but the two challenge flags he threw were terrible. Both plays had no chance of getting overturned unless Riveron and Co. had a complete meltdown.
But the bigger concern is his clock management. The Bills burned through all their timeouts by the beginning of the fourth quarter. If the game was out of reach, fine. But it was a close game and the Bills were within one possession. You need those timeouts for later in the game, and the Bills didn't have them.
McDermott and Leslie Frazier, the Bills' defensive coordinator, put together a great game plan to stop Tom Brady and the Patriots. He deserves recognition for that. But his clock management and replay challenge skills need improvement.
Gore, the ageless wonder
Frank Gore, at age 36, continues to impress. He ran for 109 yards against the Patriots and eclipsed 15,000 career rushing yards.
Only three other players are in the 15,000-yard club: Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders. That's a Hall of Fame group.
What's amazing about Gore is that he appears to be getting better with age. He had a 41-yard run up the middle against the Patriots. When the Bills' offense needed a boost, he picked up needed yardage on the ground.
Speed has never been the hallmark of Gore's game, but his ability to power through the middle is a great asset. The Bills are lucky to have a player of his caliber.