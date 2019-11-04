Buffalo Bills fans who are still doubting the team's receiving corps may want to take a step back and review John Brown's season.
Through the Bills' first eight games, Brown has 42 catches for 603 yards and two touchdowns. He has been Bills quarterback Josh Allen's top target. He's been targeted the most (60 times) and has seven more receptions than Cole Beasley, who's second on the team. After that pair, the player with the third-most receptions? Dawson Knox, who has 14 catches.
Entering the season, Brown was viewed as a nice addition who could help Allen develop into a solid quarterback. But he wasn't viewed as the No. 1 receiver the Bills need.
At the halfway point of the 2019 season, it's clear he fits that description.
Consider this: Brown is on pace for 84 catches and 1,206 receiving yards. Only six players in Bills history have 80 catches in a season: Eric Moulds, Peerless Price, Andre Reed, Lee Evans, Stevie Johnson and Larry Centers. (Moulds and Reed achieved the milestone multiple times.) Only five players have recorded 1,200-yard seasons: Moulds, Reed, Evans, Price and Frank Lewis.
Halfway through the season, Brown is averaging 75.4 yards per game
How good is Brown this season? He has as many catches at future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, a former teammate of Brown's in Arizona. He has more catches and yards than Odell Beckham Jr. He has 10 20-plus yard receiving plays — as many as Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper and Marvin Jones Jr.
Brown has great speed, but he's also a great route runner. He finds a way to get open and make plays. He did this on Sunday in the Bills' 24-9 win over Washington. He made a great sideline catch to keep a drive alive and the Bills scored a touchdown. Those are the type of plays you'd expect a No. 1 receiver to make, and Brown is making them.