The Buffalo Bills turned to their running backs, specifically Devin Singletary, to get them back on the winning track.
Singletary had 140 total yards and Josh Allen threw and ran for touchdowns in the Bills' 24-9 win over Washington Sunday afternoon.
The Bills scored 17 points in a productive first half, but only managed one score in the final two quarters. Singletary scored a late touchdown to put the Bills up by two scores.
The Bills are 6-2 this season. Washington falls to 1-8.
Here is the Buffalo Bills Week 9 report card:
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Josh Allen was OK against Washington. He made some good throws. His best was a bullet to John Brown along the sideline to set up Devin Singletary's late touchdown. But he fumbled on a run (the Bills recovered) and he missed on a deep ball. He has to protect the ball, and he has to make use of that big arm. Otherwise, it's worth questioning why the Bills felt he was the franchise quarterback. There are deep threats on this team, but Allen isn't finding them. It's about time he does.
GRADE: C
Running backs
It was the Devin Singletary Show. He ran for 95 yards and a touchdown and caught a 49-yard screen pass. He touched the ball 23 times against Washington. That's the kind of volume you'd expect of the player they felt could replace LeSean McCoy right away — and why they released McCoy before the start of the season. Singletary doesn't have great speed, but he's shifty and can contribute as a receiver. Future Hall of Famer Frank Gore didn't have a good game. He had 11 rushes for 15 yards. He was handed the ball four times in one-yard-to-go situations and failed to get a yard every time. Gore will look to bounce back against the Cleveland Browns next week.
GRADE: B
Wide receivers/tight ends
Cole Beasley ran a great route to get free on the first touchdown of the game. John Brown made a great catch along the sideline to set up the Bills' last touchdown. But it was a quiet day for the Bills' receivers. The Bills leaned more on the running backs and Allen only attempted 20 passes. Brown led the team with four catches for 76 yards. Isaiah McKenzie chipped in with three catches.
GRADE: C
Offensive line
For most of the game, the offensive line was good against Washington's defensive front. The story, though, is the Bills' inability to convert four short-yardage plays. There is plenty of blame to go around, and the line deserves some of it. The Bills invested a lot in this unit and it needs to produce. It's encouraging the Bills were able to run the ball with some success Sunday, but there needs to be more consistency.
GRADE: C-
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Jerry Hughes, Trent Murphy and Jordan Phillips recorded sacks. The Bills' pass rush took advantage of opportunities against Washington's rookie quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. There were some missed sacks, though, and the inability to stop the run reared its ugly head again against Washington. The Bills need to be better against the run, and the defensive front is the first line of defense. They need to improve to contain opposing rushing attacks.
GRADE: B-
Linebackers
Tremaine Edmunds led the team with nine total tackles, but only two of those stops were solo tackles. Replays showed he got caught overrunning plays and Washington running back Adrian Peterson took advantage to pick up some big gains on the ground. Matt Milano had seven total tackles (three solo) and a tackle for a loss. This wasn't the linebackers' best game.
GRADE: D
Defensive backs
You have free articles remaining.
Tre'Davious White had a sack and Haskins didn't look his way too much. Levi Wallace was the preferred corner Washington challenged with some success. Haskins only had 144 passing yards. Most of Washington's damage was done on the ground with Peterson. The Bills' secondary was solid in coverage.
GRADE: B
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicking and punting
Will the Bills go in a different direction at punter? Corey Bojorquez's first punt of the game went for 15 yards. It was a dud, perhaps due to the wind blowing into his face. He made up for it with a 59-yarder later in the game and pinned Washington inside the 20 once. But the Bills won't be criticized if they look to bring in a new punter at some point this season.
Steven Hauschka kicked a 42-yard field goal and made three point-after kicks. He continues to be reliable for the Bills.
GRADE: B-
Kick coverage and returns
Andre Roberts is starting to show why the Bills signed him in the offseason. He had one kickoff return and it went for 66 yards. He came close to returning it all the way, but Washington's coverage unit caught up with him. It was a great special teams play and gave the Bills' offense a short field to work with. The Bills scored on the ensuing drive.
Fullback Patrick DiMarco chipped in with a 24-yard kickoff return after scooping up a short kick. That was another good special teams play because the Bills made something out of nothing.
The Bills' kick coverage was good. Washington returned four kicks and punts for 56 yards.
GRADE: A
COACHING
Offense
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll seems to operate on the extremes. Either he's creative, perhaps too cute, or he calls plays that are too simple and easy for opposing defenses to stop. On the second drive of the game, the Bills had first-and-goal from the 2. Instead of bringing in Singletary to get those two yards, Daboll called a play action fake involving the fullback. There weren't any receivers open and Allen took a sack. (Side note: That's on Allen. He should've thrown the ball away.) On the next play, though, Daboll called a quick pass to Isaiah McKenzie that was identical to a play he called on the first drive. It worked then, but Washington was ready the second time around and the Bills lost eight yards. The Bills lost more yardage on the next play when Allen was sacked.
Daboll has his moments, but too often it seems like he either wants one extreme or the other. It affects the flow of the offense. He needs to be a better play caller and put his offense in position to finish drives.
He deserves praises, though, for leaning more on the run and getting Devin Singletary more involved. That was a smart adjustment, and the Bills benefited from it.
GRADE: C
Defense
The Bills only gave up nine points, but they need an answer for the run defense woes. There are better teams with better running backs that could carve up the Bills if they aren't ready. Is the solution on the roster, or will they have to look elsehwere in the offseason for players who can clog up running lanes? That's tough to answer. For now, the Bills need to make improvements to prevent teams from piecing together long runs against them.
GRADE: B
GAME BALLS
Offensive player of the game 🏈
Devin Singletary. For the second straight week, Singletary is the offensive player of the game. He ran for 95 yards, had a 49-yard reception (he finished with three receptions for 45 yards) and scored a touchdown. The Bills need to get him the ball. Good things happen when they do.
Defensive player of the game 🏈
Jordan Phillips. Phillips finished with three tackles (three solo), a sack and two tackles for a loss. He has been a monster for the Bills this season. He leads the team with six sacks and seems to be the only defensive lineman who can finish sacks.
KEY STATS
34. The number of touches Bills' running backs had against Washington. Singletary had 20 carries and three receptions. Gore chipped in with 11 rushes. The Bills need to keep their running backs involved. It will help open up the passing game.
4. The Bills had four sacks against Washington. Hughes recorded his first sack since the season opener. Trent Murphy had his first sack of the season. Hopefully the Bills' defensive front can keep the momentum going.
603. With his 76-yard performance, John Brown has 603 receiving yards through the Bills' first eight games. He's on pace for more than 1,200 receiving yards this season. The Bills have eight 1,200-yard receiving performances in franchise history. The last was by Lee Evans in 2006. The last time a Bills receiver had 1,000 yards in a season was Sammy Watkins in 2015.
NEXT GAME
The Bills (6-2) will play at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, against the Cleveland Browns. The game will be televised on CBS.