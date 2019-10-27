The Buffalo Bills report card this week is brought to you by the letter F.
In an embarrassing showing by a team that was 5-1 entering Sunday, the Bills allowed 218 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground in a 31-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
There were blunders in every area for the Bills. On offense, Josh Allen lost a fumble and was inconsistent. On defense, the Bills gave up big yards up the middle. On special teams, a missed field goal and blocked extra point made it a two-possession game for a stretch of this game when it should've been a one-score game.
The Eagles improve to 4-4 this season. The Bills fall to 5-2.
Here is the Buffalo Bills Week 8 report card:
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
It wasn't a good day for Josh Allen. He missed throws, took sacks and lost a key fumble the Eagles turned into points. The missed throws are the most concerning because if the Bills are going to be a pass-first team, Allen needs to hit his targets. He didn't do that against the Eagles and it was a big reason why the offense didn't advance the ball. He needs to be more consistent.
GRADE: F
Running backs
You wouldn't know the Bills have a dynamic rookie and a Hall of Fame running back in their backfield. Brian Daboll, the Bills' offensive coordinator, is finding new ways not to use his running backs. Frank Gore had nine carries. Devin Singletary had three rushes. This game wasn't out of reach until late, so there's no reason why the Bills' running backs were used so sparingly. Singletary scored one of the Bills' two touchdowns.
GRADE: F
Wide receivers/tight ends
With Allen's lackluster performance, it was a bad day for the receiving corps too. John Brown led the team with five catches for 54 yards. Cole Beasley caught a touchdown pass. Tyler Kroft made a couple of catches. But there weren't enough plays in the passing game to help the Bills. They needed more from their offense.
GRADE: F
Offensive line
Another bad game for the Bills' offensive line. It doesn't look good for Brandon Beane and the front office that this unit continues to perform so poorly after they addressed it in free agency. Run blocking wasn't good. Pass blocking wasn't good. The Eagles' defensive line dominated at the line of scrimmage.
GRADE: F
DEFENSE
Defensive line
There were some bright spots. Jordan Phillips got another sack and Shaq Lawson had an impressive sack where he reached over the left tackle to grab Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. But it was a bad day for the Bills defense, especially in the second half. The Eagles dominated the defensive front and had huge holes up the middle. The Bills gave up 218 rushing yards. There is a lot of blame to go around, and it starts with the defensive line.
GRADE: F
Linebackers
They made some plays, but it wasn't a great game for Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. The young linebackers will hopefully learn from this experience. The Eagles' running backs won the matchup against the linebackers.
GRADE: F
Defensive backs
The Bills' secondary wasn't at its best. A long throw to Alshon Jeffrey is one the Bills can't give up. The Bills also gave up a red zone touchdown that should've been covered better. They won't get an F, but they need to better. The defensive backs can bail out this team when they're at their best. This wasn't one of those days.
GRADE: D
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicking and punting
Steven Hauschka had an extra point blocked and missed a 53-yard field goal at the end of the half. The long field attempt was with the wind at his back, so getting the ball there wasn't the issue. But he failed to start the ball far enough outside and allow it to move to the uprights. Instead, he booted it closer to the center and it drifted off to the right.
Corey Bojorquez had a couple of good punts, but his average declined as the day progressed. The Bills may need to bring a new punter. Bojorquez isn't consistent enough. He can be good pinning opposing teams inside the 20, but he has too many touchbacks and his net average is one of the worst in the league.
GRADE: F
Kick coverage and returns
The Bills gave up a 24-yard kick return to Miles Sanders. That was the only blemish for the kick coverage unit against the Eagles. The punt coverage unit forced a fumble and got the ball back for the Bills, but the offense wasted the opportunity.
Andre Roberts had a 32-yard kick return — an example of why the Bills brought him in to handle return duties.
GRADE: C
COACHING
Offense
It doesn't matter where the Bills offense ranks, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll should be on the hot seat. His gimmicky crap and overdoing the pass-first mentality is hurting the offense. He's not getting the ball in the hands of his playmakers, especially Devin Singletary. You cut LeSean McCoy because of Singletary! Use him. A lot of questionable play calls against the Eagles. If this continues this season, which it probably will, the Bills need a new offensive coordinator in 2020.
GRADE: F
Defense
Doug Pederson showed why he's a Super Bowl champion coach. He out-coached Sean McDermott and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. He exploited a glaring weakness in the Bills' defense — the middle of the field — and the Eagles made them pay. This is the second bad performance in a row by the Bills' defense. Part of the blame goes to the players. But the coaches need to do a better job, too.
GRADE: F
GAME BALLS
Offensive player of the game 🏈
Devin Singletary. Singletary scored on a 28-yard reception and showed what he can do when he gets touches. It's ridiculous that he's not getting the ball more.
Defensive player of the game 🏈
None. The Bills defense didn't play up to the standards they've set, so no defensive player of the game this week.
KEY STATS
218. The Bills gave up 218 rushing yards in the loss to the Eagles. Good defenses don't give up 218 yards on the ground.
169. Josh Allen threw for 169 yards in Sunday's loss. For a pass-first team, you need more out of your quarterback than that. He should be throwing for 250-300 yards every week.
12. The number of rushes by running backs in the game against the Eagles. Two of those running plays came late in the game. The Bills have a solid rushing attack. Daboll needs to call more running plays.
NEXT GAME
The Bills (5-2) will play Washington at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The game will be televised on FOX.