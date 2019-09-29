The Buffalo Bills made Tom Brady look average, held the New England Patriots to one offensive touchdown ... and lost.
The Patriots jumped out to an early 13-0 lead and held on to beat the Bills 16-10 Sunday afternoon.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception in the first quarter. On the ensuing drive, the Patriots scored a touchdown. They followed that with a block punt return for a touchdown to take a two-score lead.
The Bills battled back, kicked a field goal at the end of the first half and opened the third quarter with a 75-yard touchdown drive. Allen scored on a 1-yard run to cut the lead to 13-10.
The Bills defense stood tall and forced multiple punts, but the offense couldn't capitalize. The best opportunity came midway through the fourth quarter when the Bills had first-and-goal, but couldn't score.
The Bills lost Allen after he was hit in the head on a running play. Matt Barkley filled in and made some good throws, but an interception on the Bills' final drive sealed the win for the Patriots.
The Patriots remain undefeated with a 4-0 record. The Bills are now 3-1 after their first loss of the season.
Here is the Buffalo Bills Week 4 report card:
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
The Bills lost Sunday because Josh Allen didn't play well. He made too many bad throws and didn't do enough to help his team win. He's made great strides this season, but this was the true test. Can he go toe-to-toe with the Patriots? The answer, for now, is no. His decision-making has to improve. You can get away with some mistakes against bad teams. That's not going to work against the NFL's elite. Matt Barkley nearly matched Allen's passing yardage total in limited action. Hopefully Allen can bounce back from the head injury he suffered in the fourth quarter.
GRADE: F
Running backs
The Bills' bright spot on offense was Frank Gore. The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer eclipsed 15,000 yards in his career with a 41-yard run in the second quarter. He finished with 109 yards against a tough Patriots defense. T.J. Yeldon contributed in the passing game with four catches for 68 yards.
GRADE: B+
Wide receivers/tight ends
The Bills' receivers and tight ends didn't have a huge role in this one, mainly due to Allen's inconsistent play. That doesn't mean there weren't some impressive plays by the receiving corps. John Brown made a gorgeous 28-yard, one-handed reception in the fourth quarter. Rookie tight end Dawson Knox made a great 21-yard catch as he fell on his back. Cole Beasley led the team with six receptions. While they didn't have much of an impact on the game, it's clear the Bills' receiving corps has improved.
GRADE: C
Offensive line
A bad showing for this unit that the Bills invested a lot in during the offseason. The right side of the line had a terrible day. This was a learning experience for Cody Ford, who got smoked on several plays. The run blocking was solid, but you need to pass block in this league. Allen faced too much pressure and the same was true for Barkley. The game-ending interception happened because the Patriots' front could blow by the right side of the line. It was a problem all game and needs to improve for this team to compete against the best defenses in this league.
GRADE: F
DEFENSE
Defensive line
The stat sheet says Tom Brady wasn't sacked, but it doesn't tell the whole story. The Bills' front four made life miserable for Brady, who didn't throw a touchdown pass and completed less than 50% of his passes. Jordan Phillips and Ed Oliver were animals. They stuffed the run and pressured Brady up the middle.
GRADE: A-
Linebackers
The Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano duo were at it again. Edmunds led the Bills with 11 tackles (seven solo) and two tackles for a loss. Milano six tackles (four solo) and a pass defended. Milano did get beat on the Patriots' lone touchdown drive. He gave up a pass to James White along the right sideline, but he made up for it with other plays against the pass later in the game. The linebackers helped stuff the run, too. The Patriots were held to 74 rushing yards — an average of 3.2 yards per carry.
GRADE: A
Defensive backs
This was the Bills' X-factor Sunday. To beat the Patriots, the secondary needed to have a big game. They did their part. Micah Hyde had a huge interception on a Brady pass into the end zone that turned the tide. If the Patriots scored there, the Bills would've been in a massive hole. But Hyde's interception flipped the script and the Bills kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive — a 10-point swing. Another reason didn't look comfortable is the Bills' secondary had great coverage all day. The Patriots' receivers didn't get a lot of opportunities to run free. Credit to the defensive backs for playing an excellent game.
GRADE: A+
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicking and punting
Corey Bojorquez had an up-and-down day. The good news: He had three punts inside the 20 — an important stat against the Patriots. However, that blocked punt for a touchdown would up being the difference in the game. That's not on Bojorquez. The Patriots rushed and the Bills weren't ready for it. It was a complete collapse on special teams that ended up costing them.
Steven Hauschka kicked a 46-yard field goal, but missed a field goal at the end of the half that could've changed how the Bills approached those fourth-quarter drives.
GRADE: C-
Kick coverage and returns
The punt coverage unit is responsible for blocking on punts, so they deserve criticism for the blocked punt return for a touchdown. Otherwise, they did a good job covering punts and kicks against the Patriots.
This was the first game Andre Roberts made his presence known after missing the first two games with an injury. He had two long kick returns and averaged 6.8 yards per return on punts. He's an asset to the special teams unit.
GRADE: C+
COACHING
Offense
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll deserves credit for giving an earful to Allen after those mistakes piled up. But there should be questions about whether he made enough adjustments to address the obvious weakness on the right side of the offensive line. Some quick passes would've prevented the Patriots' rush from being as much of a factor as it was, but the Bills seemed content with its intermediate-to-long passing attack.
GRADE: C
Defense
Tom Brady hasn't looked that bad in a long, long time. Credit goes to Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier for putting together a game plan that put the Bills in a position to compete.
GRADE: A+
GAME BALLS
Offensive player of the game 🏈
Frank Gore. A 100-yard rushing game and 15,000 yards in his career. It's amazing what he's doing at age 36. There's no doubt he's a Hall of Famer. If he wants to keep playing in 2020, the Bills should think about bringing him back. He's an asset.
Defensive player of the game 🏈
Micah Hyde. Hyde is a leader on this team and made a huge play with that interception in the end zone. It changed the game.
KEY STATS
45.9. Tom Brady's quarterback rating against the Bills. The Patriots' defense is good, but you can make the case that the Bills' defense is better. This is a Super Bowl-caliber unit.
109. Frank Gore's rushing yardage total against the Patriots. He has more than 15,000 rushing yards in his career. Only three other NFL running backs have more than 15,000 yards in a career.
4. The Bills committed four turnovers against the Patriots. Allen threw three interceptions and Barkley had one. You're not going to win a lot of games when you don't take care of the ball.
NEXT GAME
The Bills (3-1) will play at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 against the Tennessee Titans. The game will be televised on CBS.