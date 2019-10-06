Duke Williams made his NFL debut — and scored the game-winning touchdown.
Josh Allen threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Williams to lead the Buffalo Bills to a 14-7 win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon.
Allen, who was knocked out of last week's game against the New England Patriots, returned from a concussion and completed 72% of his passes. He threw two touchdown passes in the win.
On defense, the Bills sacked Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota five times. Jordan Phillips had three of the Bills' sacks.
The Bills head into their bye week with a 4-1 record. The Titans fall to 2-3.
Here is the Buffalo Bills Week 5 report card:
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
An efficient game for Josh Allen. He completed 23 of 32 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He did make a bad mistake when he threw an interception to give the Titans good field position. The Titans scored on the ensuing possession to tie the game. Allen has to quit playing hero and make better decisions in those situations. Overall, though, he had a good game. He rebounded and led the Bills down the field for the game-winning score.
GRADE: B-
Running backs
The Titans' defense is tough, so the Bills didn't run the ball as well as they wanted. Fortunately, the running backs delivered when it mattered most. Frank Gore had a couple of long gains on the last drive of the game. T.J. Yeldon ran for a first down, too.
GRADE: C
Wide receivers/tight ends
John Brown had a great first half with five catches for 75 yards, but was held without catch in the second half. He has established himself as Allen's favorite receiver. Cole Beasley is up there, too. Beasley was held to three catches against the Titans. The story of this game? Duke Williams. Williams made his debut and had four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was the difference in the game. He ran a nice slant, caught the pass and ran into the end zone for the score. What a great moment for him.
GRADE: C+
Offensive line
The Bills' offensive line didn't have a good day against another stout defense. Allen was sacked four times and the Bills couldn't establish the run against the Titans. It didn't help that the Bills lost Mitch Morse to injury and rookie tackle Cody Ford was banged up. Ford didn't have a good game before his injury. The Bills continue to have problems on the right side of the line. It's a major problem for them.
GRADE: D-
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Jordan Phillips and the rest of the line were monsters in this game. The Titans' offensive line had trouble blocking them. Phillips had three sacks. Darryl Johnson had a sack. They made Mariota uncomfortable for most of the game. It was a solid game for the defensive front after the Bills entered Sunday's game with only seven sacks in four games.
GRADE: A
Linebackers
Lorenzo Alexander led the team with six tackles (five solo) and added a sack. Tremaine Edmunds used his length to make a big play on third down to tip a Mariota pass away. The Edmunds-Matt Milano combo creates problems for opposing offenses. It was a problem for the Titans in Sunday's game.
GRADE: A
Defensive backs
Another solid game for the secondary. One reason the defensive ends and linebackers can get sacks is the great coverage provided by the defensive backs. The Bills gave up a few plays, but held the Titans' top receivers, A.J. Brown and Corey Davis, to a combined four catches for 55 yards. Delanie Walker, the Titans' tight end, was held to one catch for 10 yards.
GRADE: A
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicking and punting
Corey Bojorquez had a busy game. He punted six times and averaged 50 yards per kick. He had two punts of over 60 yards, including a long of 64 yards. Four of his punts landed inside the 20, which pinned the Titans deep in their own end a handful of times.
Steven Hauschka converted both of his point-after attempts, but didn't attempt a field goal against the Titans.
GRADE: A-
Kick coverage and returns
There weren't a lot of returns for either team in this game. The Bills held the Titans to 2 return yards, largely due to Bojorquez's punting performance. Andre Roberts was held to an 18-yard kick return and 2 punt return yards. This grade is mostly for the coverage unit.
GRADE: B
COACHING
Offense
For the most part, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll called a good game. He made a questionable not to run the ball after the Titans missed a long field goal. The Bills threw the ball three times — there were two incompletions — on that drive. Daboll should've called a running play or two there to help run the clock. Other than that, he called a good game. The designed pass play to Isaiah McKenzie was a great play call.
GRADE: B+
Defense
Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (and head coach Sean McDermott) put together a great defensive game plan yet again. They out-coached the Titans staff Sunday afternoon.
GRADE: A-
GAME BALLS
Offensive player of the game 🏈
Duke Williams. He earned this. Williams caught the eventual game-winning touchdown pass in his NFL debut. What a story.
Defensive player of the game 🏈
Jordan Phillips and Darryl Johnson. Phillips had three sacks in the first half and was an absolute monster against the Titans' offensive line. Johnson had his first NFL sack and blocked a field goal.
KEY STATS
5. The Bills had five sacks in the win.
72%. Allen completed 72% of his passes to lead the Bills to their fourth win of the season. Remember when accuracy was an issue? Not anymore.
4. The number of times Corey Bojorquez pinned the Titans inside the 20. The Bills punter is good for multiple punts inside the 20 each game. He's had a good year as the Bills' punter.
NEXT GAME
The Bills (4-1) are off next week. They will return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, against the Miami Dolphins. The game will be televised on CBS.