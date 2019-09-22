Josh Allen made a costly mistake, but the Buffalo Bills' defense had his back.
Allen's 49-yard pass to rookie tight end Dawson Knox set up Frank Gore's 1-yard touchdown run with 1:50 remaining to help the Bills beat the Cincinnati Bengals 21-17 Sunday afternoon.
The Bills took an 8-0 lead on Allen's 1-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the first quarter. Steven Hauschka booted two field goals to give the Bills a 14-0 lead at halftime.
The Bengals crept back in the game. Allen was on the verge of being sacked when he made an ill-advised pass to Cole Beasley. Bengals defensive back Darius Phillips intercepted the pass and returned it to the Bills' 22-yard line. The Bengals scored on the ensuing possession.
The Bengals tied the game, then took the lead on a Randy Bullock field goal. After a quiet second half, Allen answered back.
On the second play of the drive, he found Knox wide open down the sideline. Knox plowed over two Bengals defenders as he gained 49 yards on the play. Allen had three runs for 21 yards on the scoring drive before Gore ran in for the eventual game-winning touchdown.
The Bengals' final possession ended with a turnover. Andy Dalton's pass was tipped and intercepted by Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. It was White's second interception of the game and sealed the win for the Bills.
The Bills are now 3-0 this season. The Bengals fall to 0-3.
Here is the Buffalo Bills Week 3 report card:
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Josh Allen has played good halves this season. He hasn't put together a complete game so far in 2019. In the first half against the Bengals, he made some good plays and posted solid numbers. The second half was a different story. The interception that set up the Bengals' first touchdown was a terrible decision. He made a similar throw in the preseason, acknowledged it was a major error and made it seem like he would phase that out of his game. As we saw Sunday, that wasn't the case. He did lead the Bills down the field to get the win, but he needs to put together 60-minute performances to succeed against the better teams in this league.
GRADE: C
Running backs
A good day for Frank Gore, who averaged 5.4 yards per carry. Not bad for the 36-year-old back. T.J. Yeldon chipped in with 30 rushing yards, but had a costly fumble in the red zone. The Bills could've used at least three points on that possession. You can't make those mistakes.
GRADE: B-
Wide receivers
A mixed day for the wide receivers. John Brown, the Bills' No. 1 receiver through the first two weeks of the season, was held to four catches for 51 yards. Cole Beasley led the team with eight receptions, but only gained 48 yards. Dawson Knox led the Bills with 67 receiving yards, 49 of which came on the game-winning drive. The Bills' third-round pick had a touchdown catch and a punishing 9-yard run. Zay Jones had a big 23-yard reception on third down to keep the Bills' first touchdown drive alive.
GRADE: B
Offensive line
The retooled offensive line didn't have a good way. Allen faced pressure on too many dropbacks. The bad pass blocking affected the Bills' ability to move the ball down the field. The run blocking was solid, but this is a pass-first league. The line needs to do a better job giving Allen time to throw the ball.
GRADE: C-
DEFENSE
Defensive line
The defensive line pressured Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton for much of the game. Dalton and the Cincinnati offense made adjustments in the second half, but the Bills line regained its form late in the game. Jerry Hughes came close to having a sack or two. The Bills' pass rushers had five of the team's eight passes defended. If they aren't getting to the quarterback, they're getting a hand on throws. That can stall drives or create turnovers.
GRADE: B
Linebackers
Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano continue to be trouble for opposing offenses. They made plays against the run and pass in the win over the Bengals. Milano had a fumble recovery. One critique: Joe Mixon was able to get free too many times in the second half. The Bills' defense has faced a few dynamic backs this season and had moments where they didn't do well containing them. Mixon had 95 total yards and a touchdown. You gotta keep an eye on those running backs.
GRADE: B
Defensive backs
Tre'Davious White's two interceptions helped. Micah Hyde forced a fumble. Hyde showed his leadership skills by directing reserve corner Kevin Johnson to the correct side of the formation. Johnson sacked Dalton on the play. The Bills gave up more yards and two scores in the second half, but the secondary came up big when it counted. The best unit on the field Sunday.
GRADE: A-
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicking and punting
Steven Hauschka booted two field goals. He missed one attempt, but it was a 62-yarder late in the first half. It appeared he had plenty of leg behind it, but it was too far to the left.
Corey Bojorquez averaged only 34.6 yards per punt, but pinned the Bengals inside the 20 three times. The latter statistic is his expertise. He racked up the "inside the 20" punts last season before his injury. He's picking up where he left off.
GRADE: B+
Kick coverage and returns
The Bills got lucky that Darius Phillips' 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was called back. There was a holding call on the play, but there are times (not often) when that won't be called. The kick coverage on that play was bad. Phillips found a seam and ran it back. The good news is the Bills did a good job covering kicks the rest of the way. Bojorquez's hang time helped their cause on a couple of those returns.
Andre Roberts, a Pro Bowler who missed his first two games with the Bills, returned for Sunday's game and had a 23-yard kickoff return. Otherwise, he wasn't much of a factor in his debut.
GRADE: C
COACHING
Offense
Brian Daboll, the Bills' offensive coordinator, needs to minimize how many of those Josh Allen designed runs he calls in a game. You don't want to lose your quarterback to an injury because of some silly run play. Allen's best runs come when he's scrambling, not when it's part of a designed run. For the most part, Daboll called a good game. His reverse call on a third-and-1 play was terrible. A lot of people thought that was "too cute." Cute wasn't the word for it. Trash is more like it. He needs to focus more on plays that help Allen get the ball in the hands of his playmakers and not this gimmicky garbage that gets them nowhere.
GRADE: C
Defense
For a good chunk of the game, the Bills' defense kept the Bengals at bay. That changed in the second half when Cincinnati scored a couple of touchdowns. Yes, one of those touchdowns came after Allen's interception. But the defense did give up a score after a longer Bengals drive. In the end, the Bills' defense won it for them. Kudos to Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
GRADE: B+
GAME BALLS
Offensive player of the game 🏈
Frank Gore and Dawson Knox. Two players share the honor this week. Gore had 76 rushing yards and the game-winning touchdown. Knox led the Bills with 67 receiving yards and a touchdown. His 49-yard reception on the game-winning drive set up Gore's touchdown run.
Defensive player of the game 🏈
Tre'Davious White. When the Bills needed a timely takeaway, Tre White was there. He had an interception earlier in the game and clinched the win with a late pick.
KEY STATS
4. The Bills forced four turnovers in Sunday's win over the Bengals. In three games this season, the Bills' defense has seven takeaways this season.
175. The Bills ran for 175 yards against the Bengals. Gore led the team with 76 rushing yards.
3-0. The Bills are 3-0 for the first time since 2011. They've started 3-0 two previous times in the 21st century and haven't made the playoffs. Will the third be the charm?
NEXT GAME
The Bills (3-0) will host the New England Patriots in a clash between the AFC East rivals. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The game will be televised on CBS.