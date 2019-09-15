For the second straight week at MetLife Stadium, the Buffalo Bills won in New Jersey.
Josh Allen had two total touchdowns, Devin Singletary had his first NFL score and Frank Gore ran for a touchdown late in the game Sunday as the Bills beat the New York Giants 28-14.
After Saquon Barkley opened the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown run for the Giants, the Bills answered back with three scoring drives in the first half. Allen had a 6-yard touchdown to tie the game, then Singletary scored on a 14-yard run to give the Bills the lead.
Midway through the second quarter, Allen capped off a seven-play, 98-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie.
The Bills' offense struggled in the third quarter, but the defense stood tall. The Giants cut the lead to seven when Eli Manning connected with TJ Jones for a four-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Much like they did in the first half, the Bills answered back. Gore scored on a 1-yard run to finish off a 13-play, 75-yard drive.
Allen finished with 253 passing yards and a touchdown. He also had 21 rushing yards and a score. Gore was the Bills' leading rusher with 68 yards on the ground. Singletary averaged 9.5 yards per carry with his six runs for 57 yards.
John Brown was the Bills' leading receiver again this week. He had seven catches for 72 yards in the win. Cole Beasley, who had a 51-yard reception on the 98-yard scoring drive, finished with four grabs for 83 yards.
With the win, the Bills improve to 2-0 this season. The Giants fall to 0-2.
Here is the Buffalo Bills Week 2 report card:
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Much like last week, it was a story of two halves for Josh Allen. He was excellent in the first half, but had a shaky third quarter. He had some passes tipped in the fourth that were nearly intercepted. He bounced back and led the Bills on a 13-play, 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter that resulted in a touchdown. He's shown great improvement since last year, but he needs to play more complete games. You're not going to win games against the Patriots by having one great half.
GRADE: B
Running backs
With limited touches (more on that later), Devin Singletary showed once again why he's a weapon for this Bills offense. The ageless Frank Gore was the lead back for the Bills and scored a fourth-quarter touchdown. A solid effort by the runners, even though the Bills are clearly a pass-first team these days. Singletary scored his first NFL touchdown before leaving the game with an apparent hamstring injury.
GRADE: B
Wide receivers
As he was in Week 1, John Brown was Allen's favorite receiver. He made a few key catches for the Bills. Cole Beasley had a handful of grabs, too. Isaiah McKenzie caught a touchdown pass on the Bills' long second-quarter drive. There were a few drops, including a catchable ball that was dropped by Zay Jones in the end zone.
GRADE: B+
Offensive line
A solid performance by the offensive line. Allen was sacked a few times, but those were coverage sacks. The line gave him enough time to throw, but the receivers weren't open. The Bills had over 100 yards rushing, which the line deserves credit for in creating holes for Gore, Singletary and company to get loose.
GRADE: B+
DEFENSE
Defensive line
A much quieter day for the defensive line against an improved Giants' offensive front. Ed Oliver created a turnover by batting an Eli Manning pass into the arms of Trent Murphy. Lorenzo Alexander and Harrison Phillips combined for a sack. Otherwise, Manning was able to get rid of the ball against a more conservative defensive alignment.
GRADE: B-
Linebackers
The Tremaine Edmunds-Matt Milano duo was solid again. Edmunds nearly had a pick-six late in the game. The Bills' linebackers did a decent job of containing Saquon Barkley, although it helps the Giants didn't use him much in the passing game. Overall, a solid job by the linebacking corps. Not a lot of big plays, but they did enough to shut down the Giants for most of the game.
GRADE: B-
Defensive backs
Not a great game for Tre'Davious White, who was beaten on several pass plays. Levi Wallace had a solid day in pass coverage. Micah Hyde made one of the plays of the game by hitting Bennie Fowler on a would-be third-down conversion. Hyde's hit forced Fowler to drop the pass deep in Bills' territory. The Giants settled for a field attempt, but kicker Aldrick Rosas missed it. Jordan Poyer had an interception late in the game to seal the win.
GRADE: B
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicking and punting
Steven Hauschka converted each of his four point-after tries. He made a 21-yard field goal attempt, but there was a penalty on the play that gave the Bills a first down.
Punter Corey Bojorquez averaged 46.4 yards per punt and pinned the Giants inside the 20 once. He showed off his leg with a 63-yard boot.
GRADE: B
Kick coverage and returns
The Bills had terrible coverage on Bojorquez's long punt. TJ Jones returned the punt 60 yards to give the Giants a golden opportunity to score points. Fortunately for the Bills, the Giants came up empty on the ensuing drive.
Jones averaged 25 yards per punt return against the Bills, largely due to the 60-yarder in the first half. Kick coverage was a problem last season for the Bills.
A bright spot for the Bills: Siran Neal made a couple of open field tackles on returns. He was the Bills' best special teams player Sunday afternoon.
COACHING
Offense
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll called a good game. He needed to be more creative in the third quarter after the Giants made some adjustments on defense and had success shutting down the Bills' offense. One thing Daboll needs to do: Get Singletary more involved. It's clear he's going to create problems for opposing defenses. The Bills need to get him more touches.
GRADE: B
Defense
Even though the Bills won and held the Giants to 14 points, it appeared there was a more conservative approach this week. Giants receivers had a lot of room to run their routes and make catches. The Bills shouldn't ease up. They should apply more pressure, especially against a team without their top three wide receivers. Eli Manning should've been on his back more often in this game.
GRADE: C+
GAME BALLS
Offensive player of the game 🏈
Josh Allen. Allen threw for 253 yards and a touchdown. He added 21 yards on the ground and his second rushing touchdown of the season. He's the unquestioned leader of the Bills' offense.
Defensive player of the game 🏈
Siran Neal. Neal was a monster on defense and special teams. He made some plays on defense and a couple of key tackles while covering kicks.
KEY STATS
4-4. The Bills scored touchdowns on all four of their red-zone trips.
151. The Bills' total rushing yards against the Giants. Gore led the Bills with 68 rushing yards.
210. Josh Allen's first-half passing yardage total. He was on pace for a big day before slowing down in the second half.
NEXT GAME
The Bills (2-0) will play in Orchard Park for the first time this season. The team's home opener is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game will be televised on CBS.