The Buffalo Bills overcame a sluggish start to hold off the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon.
Josh Allen threw a pair of touchdowns and Micah Hyde returned an onside kick for a touchdown as the Bills scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Dolphins 31-21.
After a pair of Steven Hauschka field goals in the first quarter, the Bills surrendered the lead in the second quarter. The Dolphins scored two touchdowns and took a 14-9 lead into halftime.
The momentum shifted midway through the third quarter. Miami opened the second half with a long drive. After a fake field goal to keep the drive alive, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw an interception at the goal-line. Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White made a great play on the ball to intercept the pass.
On the ensuing possession, the Bills drove 98 yards and scored on Josh Allen's touchdown pass to John Brown. Allen ran for a two-point conversion to give the Bills a 17-14 lead.
The Bills padded their lead on Allen's touchdown pass to Cole Beasley. A late Dolphins touchdown cut the Bills' lead to 24-21, but Micah Hyde returned the onside kick attempt for a touchdown.
With the 31-21 win, the Bills improve to 5-1 for the first time since 2008. The Dolphins fall to 0-6.
Here is the Buffalo Bills Week 7 report card:
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Josh Allen showed up in the last quarter and a half of the game, but it wasn't a great start coming off the bye. Allen finished with 202 yards and two touchdowns. He had 32 rushing yards. He missed a couple of deep throws you'd like to see him hit. He made some good intermediate throws, as he has all season. But the lack of big plays is going to hurt them against better teams. Allen needs to make the big plays when it counts.
GRADE: C
Running backs
It was a relatively quiet day for the Bills' runners. Not counting Allen's rushing total, the trio of Frank Gore, Devin Singletary and Patrick DiMarco had 19 carries for 85 yards. That's a solid yards per carry average — 4.5 yards — but it's not nearly enough touches, especially for Gore and Singletary. The Bills have one of the better rushing attacks in the league, and the return of Singletary adds to what they can do running the ball. Unfortunately, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll didn't seem too interested in leaning on his running backs. That's just one part of his poor decision-making as the play caller.
GRADE: C-
Wide receivers/tight ends
This wasn't a good day for the receivers. Cole Beasley didn't have much of an impact until the second half. Dawson Knox had a bad drop and a holding penalty on a long Frank Gore run. Andre Roberts had a step or two on the Dolphins' defensive backs, but Allen couldn't hit him in stride.
The bright spot: John Brown, who has emerged as the Bills' top receiver. He caught five passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Allen should've gone to him early and often in this one.
GRADE: D
Offensive line
The Bills' offensive line protected well and was solid blocking for the team's running backs. But the penalties continue to be a problem. The line has to be more disciplined. You can't commit penalties that wipe out big plays.
GRADE: C-
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Ed Oliver had his first NFL sack. Jordan Phillips made a perfect read to blow up a Dolphins running play near the goal-line. Phillips' tackle for a loss was big because it forced the Dolphins to pass on the next play. Fitzpatrick threw an interception and it turned the tide. Trent Murphy had a good day with three tackles and a tackle for a loss. Jerry Hughes pressured Fitzpatrick, but couldn't get a sack. That's the only knock on the defensive front. They didn't sack Fitzpatrick.
GRADE: B
Linebackers
You have free articles remaining.
The Bills missed Matt Milano. Tremaine Edmunds wasn't at his best and Milano's replacement, Maurice Alexander, didn't have a good game. The Bills' run defense improved as the game progressed, but the Dolphins were able to gash them for a few big gains.
GRADE: C
Defensive backs
This was the Bills' secondary's worst game in a long time. Fitzpatrick picked on Levi Wallace early and often. Fitzpatrick finished with 282 passing yards and Dolphins receiver Preston Williams caught six passes for 82 yards. Tre'Davious White bailed out the Bills with the interception and forced fumble in the second half.
GRADE: C+
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicking and punting
Steven Hauschka booted three field goals, including a 45-yarder. He also successfully kicked two extra points in the Bills' win.
Corey Bojorquez averaged 42.3 yards per punt on his three kicks, and pinned the Dolphins inside the 20 once.
GRADE: B+
Kick coverage and returns
Micah Hyde's 45-yard kickoff return for a touchdown is the big story here. Hyde fielded the Dolphins' onside kick and returned it for a score late in the game. It was the Bills' only kickoff return.
Andre Roberts added 22 punt return yards and nearly broke a long one.
The coverage unit did a solid job. The only blemish: Preston Williams had a 19-yard punt return for the Dolphins. The return gave the Dolphins good field position late in the game. Bills need better coverage to prevent those longer gains on returns.
GRADE: B-
COACHING
Offense
What was Brian Daboll doing for the last two weeks? The Bills' offensive coordinator did not have a good game plan against this weak Dolphins defense. Miami doesn't have a good pass rush and the team's secondary is garbage. But the Bills' offense looked mediocre, and a lot of the blame should be laid at Daboll's feet. He got too cute early on and didn't seem to put Josh Allen and Co. in position to produce on offense.
GRADE: F
Defense
This was not the defense's best game. Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier can't be happy with the overall performance. Turnovers bailed them out in the third quarter, but the Dolphins shouldn't have been able to move the ball with such ease. The on-field performance needs to be better, but the coaching needs to be better too.
GRADE: D
GAME BALLS
Offensive player of the game 🏈
John Brown. The Bills' clear No. 1 receiver. He has great speed and is an excellent route runner. He had five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. He should've been targeted more than six times. He would've had a big day against this terrible defense.
Defensive player of the game 🏈
Tre'Davious White. The Bills' No. 1 cornerback made the biggest plays of the game. With the Dolphins driving and on the verge of making it a two-score game, White intercepted a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass near the goal-line. On a fourth quarter drive, he forced a fumble that was recovered by Jerry Hughes. The Bills scored touchdowns off both those takeaways.
KEY STATS
0. The Bills didn't commit any turnovers. While it was a sloppy performance, Josh Allen and the offense took care of the ball.
6. The Bills had six tackles for a loss in the win over the Dolphins. After a sluggish start, the defense played better.
45. The number of yards Micah Hyde covered on his onside kick return for a touchdown. He made an impressive play to field the kick and returned it for a touchdown to seal the Bills' victory.
NEXT GAME
The Bills (5-1) will play at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, against the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be televised on FOX.