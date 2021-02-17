'Judas and the Black Messiah' is an early contender for movie of the year

Another theme we see play out is sacrificing one's self to an institution or idea. Mitchell is listening intently to Hoover's rant in the beginning where he tells a giant roomful of FBI agents about the Black Panthers being the number one danger to America. The agent seems to take these ideas to heart, but in that first scene, Mitchell is just one anonymous black suit in a sea of synonymous black suits. O'Neal ultimately allows money and survival drive him, and Hampton admits to Deborah at one point that he is willing to die for the cause. These things aren't spelled out for the audience, and they allow viewers to draw their own conclusions. It's another component that makes "Judas and the Black Messiah" so compelling. This is a pissed-off film with a viewpoint, and it's worth every moment of your time.