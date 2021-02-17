'Judas and the Black Messiah' is an early contender for movie of the year

*Spoilers ahead for "Judas and the Back Messiah," in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.*
Even several hours after the credits have rolled on "Judas and the Black Messiah," it's impossible to not keep thinking about the virtual tsunami of anxiety conveyed by LaKeith Stanfield's eyes.
As Bill O'Neal, the FBI informant who gave information on the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party and eventually helped get its chairman, Fred Hampton, killed by law enforcement, there is a constant layer of unease to Stanfield's performance. The towering achievements of Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya, playing Hampton, are just a couple elements that ensure director and co-writer Chaka King's film lingers with you long after it's over.
One of the films that debuted on HBO Max and the few theaters still open due to the COVID pandemic, this is clearly meant to be Warner Bros.' Oscar contender. It's not hard to see why. With incredible performances, themes woven throughout the narrative, some gorgeous shots and strong direction, the film establishes itself as one worthy of attention, even beyond it's depiction of the 1960s reflecting many of the cultural conversations raging in the present on capitalism, racism, hatred, police brutality and societal change. We're only in mid-February, and "Judas and the Black Messiah" has already emerged as the film all other movies this year will be judged against to be considered the best of 2021.
You can't get far in discussing the film, however, without diving into the performance of the man who plays the title "Black Messiah." Kaluuya commands your attention every single moment he's on screen as he tackles Hampton's fiery speeches tearing up the status quo of 1960s America, decrying not just racism and the American system, but capitalism and gradual reform, calling it the way masters teach the slaves to be better slaves.
He resists the urge to only depict Hampton as a one-note mythic figure or a monologue machine. The cause of making life better for the people drives almost every move he makes to the point where he barely blinks when guns are pointed at his face, if it means meeting that goal. Yet when faced with a moment alone with party member/soon-to-be partner Deborah — portrayed by the excellent Dominque Fishback — the man who can get hundreds hanging on his every word is suddenly speechless and a tad awkward. Details like go that go a long way to rendering more of a full-fledged human being.
One of the best scenes in the film is a quiet moment centered entirely on Kaluuya. When Hampton is in jail and he is given a newspaper clipping on the party headquarters getting burned down, you can see Hampton's dreams crumble in real time. He's so magnetic throughout the film that you're so wrapped up in his conviction during a speech early in the film that until you see O'Neal pop up, you realize that you forgot for a moment that he was in the movie.
As mentioned, Stanfield communicates an entire universe of conflict and guilt with his eyes and a twitch, even when O'Neal is trying to keep his cool to maintain his cover as a Panther. We first see him strolling into a gang's territory as he uses fake FBI credentials to steal a car — his explanation for that, "A badge is scarier than a gun," is one of the standout lines of the film — and he fumbles his way through getting the keys so badly that he nearly gets a knife plunged into his stomach. O'Neal is not a good person, but he's absolutely an interesting one. You're enrolled every step of the way as he gets in deeper with the FBI agent who got his hooks into O'Neal after the car theft.
Stanfield's performance and the script by King and Will Berson set up a balancing act, where you're wondering if the conflict O'Neal feels stems from the guilt he feels from his betrayal operates within the party or from the increasingly large chance he could get caught and killed, or both. The film's conclusion implies it was a bit of both, and the portrayal of O'Neal feels more realistic as a result.
At that conclusion, Stanfield's look of utter devastation as O'Neal realizes his reward for selling his soul and allowing Hampton to die is a couple meager bucks and a key to a gas station the FBI has given him amounts to one of the best reaction shots in 21rst century cinema so far. (Side note: I actually screamed "ARE YOU KIDDING ME!?!?" at my screen for that reveal.)
The film is well cast from top to bottom. Fishback is the heart of the movie, combining a gentle touch with a drive for justice. Jesse Plemons, as O'Neal's FBI handler, Roy Mitchell, continues his admirable streak of embodying utterly despicable shitheads. Algee Smith, Ashton Sanders, Dominque Thorne and Darell Britt-Gibson, as fellow Panthers, help add urgency to the struggles the party is dealing with. The only actor who is a bit too over-the-top is the normally great Martin Sheen, who dons a mountain of prosthetics and make-up to become FBI director J. Edgar Hoover. Sheen hams it up in his few scenes, all while looking like Darth Vader without his helmet.
The acting on display here is great, but it's far from the only thing that makes "Judas and the Black Messiah" one for the time capsule. Chaka King has immediately become a director whose work demands attention. He keeps a two-hour story moving without skimping on emotional or thematic weight or hammering a point home too hard.
Hampton' frequently talks about capitalism oppressing people in American, and Bill serves as a living example of that. Sure, he doesn't want to go to jail, but money is a massive motivator for him to inform on the panthers. He frequently tells Mitchell he wants to get paid, and the agent lures O'Neal in by showing him his opulent home and meeting him at fancy restaurants. The film makes it a point to tell us O'Neal made $200,000 for informing, and divulging that information was obviously not an accident. Hell, it's possible he was going to sell that car he was caught taking.
Another theme we see play out is sacrificing one's self to an institution or idea. Mitchell is listening intently to Hoover's rant in the beginning where he tells a giant roomful of FBI agents about the Black Panthers being the number one danger to America. The agent seems to take these ideas to heart, but in that first scene, Mitchell is just one anonymous black suit in a sea of synonymous black suits. O'Neal ultimately allows money and survival drive him, and Hampton admits to Deborah at one point that he is willing to die for the cause. These things aren't spelled out for the audience, and they allow viewers to draw their own conclusions. It's another component that makes "Judas and the Black Messiah" so compelling. This is a pissed-off film with a viewpoint, and it's worth every moment of your time.
Think I'm right? Think I'm wrong? Think I simp for Kaluuya or Stanfield's performances too hard? Let me @KellyRochekeau on Twitter.
