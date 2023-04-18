*The following contains spoilers for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," now in theaters. You've been warned. But before you see this movie, do yourself a favor and watch "Super Mario Bros," the awful yet absolutely fascinating live-action "Mario" film from 1993. Trust the fungus.*

Late into "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," there is a scene where the iconic plumber Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) and his sort-of rival, the ape Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) are stuck in the belly of a giant eel. They both mention that their respective dads think they are failures, and right when you think the film is on the cusp of an emotional, character-driven moment, the two find a way to escape their digestive prison and rocket away, returning to the action and narrowly avoiding a potentially touching scene.

That should give you an idea of what you're in for with this big-screen animated adaption of the inescapable "Mario" video game franchise: Lacking any real substance, but quick to get to the action. While the film carries the emotional resonance of a stick of bubblegum, it also moves at a fast pace and is never boring. That aforementioned scene between Mario and DK is also fairly brief and snaps back into the action so quickly that the lack of any character moments really doesn't matter.

Although the film, from Universal Pictures, Illumination Studios and gaming giant Nintendo, has amassed an incredible haul of over $700 million in just two weeks, there has been a fair amount of online discourse about the movie garnering 58% from critics on the review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes. Fans of the franchise and theatergoers in general seem to love it, however.

In response to some particularly harsh reviews, some have argued snooty reviewers are unfairly trashing the flick and are looking down on video game fans. I would argue that, shockingly, some folks on the internet have made this this non-controversy out to be bigger than our heroic red plumber after he eats a mushroom from the games.

All of the hoopla aside, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," is....fine. Perfectly serviceable. The clickbait-clogged waste dump of the internet demands every piece of media be categorized either as a paradigm-shifting masterwork or an abysmal affront to cinema and mankind. Yet this thing has the audacity to simply be decent.

The story, in which Brooklyn plumber Mario is sucked into another realm called the Mushroom Kingdom and teams up with the land's ruler Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) to defeat the evil King Bowser (Jack Black, clearly having a great time) and rescue Mario's nervous brother Luigi, is aimed toward more children than the entire family, but adults likely won't be counting the minutes until it's over. At a 92-minute runtime, time sails by as the movie jumps from action set piece to action set piece so quickly that it's hard to get bored by it, and the vibrant and colorful animation convey that some genuine effort went to it despite it being a feature length video game commercial.

It's often not laugh-out-loud hilarious, but the voice actors wrangle some laughs, particularly Day and Bowser, the latter of whom manages to be a credible PG threat while harboring an unrequited crush on Peach. Bowser's sappy piano ballad to the monarch, titled "Peaches," lit the internet ablaze the moment the movie released, and for good reason. If you've seen the movie, the song has likely popped into your head at least a couple times by now and Black is funny both times the tune is played while still providing his legendary pipes. Even though there is absolutely no way the idea of Bowser singing in the movie was even considered before Black came onboard, the song is incredibly fun.

Although the movie is from Illumination, the studio best known for the "Despicable Me" franchise, the largely terrible "Minions" spin-offs and various timewasters parents have used to babysit their children in front of their phones for over a decade, their latest feature is mercifully lacking the tsunami of ill-fitting pop culture references usually found in their content. A moment where our main characters are driving around as the '80s cheese classic song 'Take on Me" by the group A-Ha blares doesn't work, but that's the only lame reference that comes to mind.

Fans of the "Mario" games and its endless related titles will likely love all of the Easter Eggs crammed into practically every frame of the film. Full disclosure - I've been a "Mario" guy since the Nintendo 64 console practically rewired my brain in the late '90s, so obviously all of those allusions to the series were catnip for me. Many of the references are either in the background or brief musical sounds and musical stings, however, so those who aren't devotees probably won't be too distracted. One gets the sense the film's creative team harbor a deep affection for these games, and that sense of fun carries over on screen.

One trap that cinematic adaptations of different properties have fallen into for decades that "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" manages to avoid is the impulse to overly explain fantastical elements of the source material, in order to make them feel more grounded for a film. The medium of animation can allow filmmakers to sometimes have more leeway to depict fantastical concepts, so the "Mario" movie features pipes that transport people to different places, a race of people with mushroom on their head and floating yellow blocks that contain items such as magic flowers that give people the power to shoot fireballs. Again, at a 90-minute runtime, the pacing and charm of the movie allows you to simply accept these elements.

Look no further than the infamous 1993 live-action "Super Mario Bros"." film for a prime example of how transferring familiar elements from a beloved property and then attempting to ground them for a film can sometimes cause the adaptation to barely resemble the source. Changes are often needed when adapting a story from medium to another, but sometimes, trying to explain certain out-there sci-fiction or fantasy elements in a way that makes semi-logical sense can only serve to make the concept seem even more ridiculous instead of just allowing the viewer to accept the fantastical idea within the tone and world of the fil.

For example, in the otherwise fantastic "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the explanations used to justify the magic-driven multiversal shenanigans of that film only make those plot contrivances feel even more forced by taking great pains to try to have them make sense. Sometimes, audiences can just accept that magic made crazy stuff happen, especially when what follows is as emotionally impactful as "No Way Home." Although the new "Mario" flick has an advantage in that department by being animated rather than in live-action, the film doesn't bother to hit you with a landslide of exposition.

However, the flip side of breathlessly bouncing from scene to scene is that the film doesn't develop its characters much or delve into certain motivations. One individual member of the race of mushroom-headed guys called Toads, who himself is just called Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), decides to immediately take Mario to see the princess immediately after meeting our hero. The film doesn't give a reason for why Toad is bothering to do this; he just does. He later calls Mario his "best friend" even though they barely know each other, but it feels more forced than anything.

You can get away with mushroom people and floating power blocks within the world of the story you're telling, but if something the actual characters do feels forced or inauthentic, it can make the whole enterprise feel hollow, no matter how much otherwise outlandish stuff is happening. And don't tell me that's due to the film being "kid's stuff" because it's animated.

The majority of Pixar's output, Studio Ghibli's films, many of the classic Disney projects, the works of Ralph Bakshi and several outstanding adult animated shows, just to name a few examples, have demonstrated time and time again that animation is not simply a distraction for small children and can feature compelling characters, and quickly established reasons for why those characters are doing what they're doing that make emotional sense, in addition to telling layered stories with fascinating themes and ideas.

The new "Mario" movie, for all its positive qualities, definitely doesn't do any of that. But it's also not trying to. It's a simple story told efficiently, with a lot of clear love for the games tossed in. The characters are not particularly well-developed — Mario is given the standard disapproving father, and even that only comes up a handful of times — but they are likeable nonetheless. And unlike most of Illumination's output, the movie isn't insulting the intelligence of its audience members every three minutes. Sometimes, simply being fun and passable is enough.

What did you think of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"? Let me know on Twitter@KellyRocheleau!