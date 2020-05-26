Netflix's mystery romcom 'The Lovebirds' is fine but familiar

Netflix's "The Lovebirds," sums itself up well about 20 minutes in. Trouble finds a failing couple (Kumali Nanjiani and Issa Rae) after they witness a murder. They flee once bystanders wander by and assume they are the killers. Rae's Liliani suggests they use the cell phone of the dead man, who they refer to as "Bicycle," to clear themselves of the crime. Nanjiani's Jibran wants to call the police and protests: "We're not even a couple. We couldn't figure out our relationship. You think that we're gonna figure out who killed Bicycle?" That on-the-nose bit of dialogue encapsulates the premise as the two get wrapped up in a night of crime and conspiracy while rediscovering why they liked each other in the first place. That should give you an idea of the fun but familiar offerings the film provides. The likable actors hold your attention while the comedy and plot go through the motions amid some genuine laughs and emotion.

The movie, originally set to be released in theaters by Paramount, was snatched up by Netflix once the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Don't expect "The Lovebirds" to be some throwaway dud, however. While it likely won't reach the widespread acclaim of Nanjiani and director Michael Showalter's last collaboration, the Oscar-nominated romcom darling "The Big Sick," audiences will find enough to enjoy. Nanjiani and Rae hold the film together as they toss quips at each other. They dominate so much of the film that most of the few other prominent characters either are largely referred to by nicknames (such as the aforementioned "Bicycle" and "Mustache," Bicycle's actual murderer, played by Paul Sparks) or have their faces obscured with masks for some or all of their screen time (like with characters played by Anna Camp and Kyle Bornheimer). It's hard to get mad at them for dominating scenes, however, when they are so charming. Jibran is a documentary filmmaker and a bit of a know-it-all who seemed to stop taking risks a while ago, and Liliani wants to try new things such as competing on "The Amazing Race" — a contentious reference throughout throughout that doesn't have much juice. The pair's comic delivery and ability to react to each other in the more serious moments allow their characters to feel less like cutouts with opposing personalities. Instead, they get closer to resembling actual human beings whose differences simply became more prominent and bothersome to each other as their relationship progressed, just like with many real couples.