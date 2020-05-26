Netflix's mystery romcom 'The Lovebirds' is fine but familiar

Welcome to Kelly Watches, where The Citizen reporter Kelly Rocheleau shares his thoughts on film, TV or some other kind of recent pop culture nonsense.
*Spoilers below for "The Lovebirds," now on Netflix. C'mon, it's not like you don't have time to watch it during quarantine.*
Netflix's "The Lovebirds," sums itself up well about 20 minutes in. Trouble finds a failing couple (Kumali Nanjiani and Issa Rae) after they witness a murder. They flee once bystanders wander by and assume they are the killers. Rae's Liliani suggests they use the cell phone of the dead man, who they refer to as "Bicycle," to clear themselves of the crime. Nanjiani's Jibran wants to call the police and protests: "We're not even a couple. We couldn't figure out our relationship. You think that we're gonna figure out who killed Bicycle?" That on-the-nose bit of dialogue encapsulates the premise as the two get wrapped up in a night of crime and conspiracy while rediscovering why they liked each other in the first place. That should give you an idea of the fun but familiar offerings the film provides. The likable actors hold your attention while the comedy and plot go through the motions amid some genuine laughs and emotion.
The movie, originally set to be released in theaters by Paramount, was snatched up by Netflix once the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Don't expect "The Lovebirds" to be some throwaway dud, however. While it likely won't reach the widespread acclaim of Nanjiani and director Michael Showalter's last collaboration, the Oscar-nominated romcom darling "The Big Sick," audiences will find enough to enjoy. Nanjiani and Rae hold the film together as they toss quips at each other. They dominate so much of the film that most of the few other prominent characters either are largely referred to by nicknames (such as the aforementioned "Bicycle" and "Mustache," Bicycle's actual murderer, played by Paul Sparks) or have their faces obscured with masks for some or all of their screen time (like with characters played by Anna Camp and Kyle Bornheimer). It's hard to get mad at them for dominating scenes, however, when they are so charming. Jibran is a documentary filmmaker and a bit of a know-it-all who seemed to stop taking risks a while ago, and Liliani wants to try new things such as competing on "The Amazing Race" — a contentious reference throughout throughout that doesn't have much juice. The pair's comic delivery and ability to react to each other in the more serious moments allow their characters to feel less like cutouts with opposing personalities. Instead, they get closer to resembling actual human beings whose differences simply became more prominent and bothersome to each other as their relationship progressed, just like with many real couples.
After the moment where Nanjiani summarizes the film's central conceit, Jibran asks "'We did break up, right?" Nanjiani's inflection on that last word suggests Jibran had a small shred of hope that maybe they didn't actually split up right before their lives were upended. Rae, with eyes that convey she is still letting everything settle in for her as well, looks up at him and gently confirms that they did indeed break up. Nanjiani shuffles a bit and places his hand on his chin, accepting the reality that they are over in the middle of their larger more immediate problem without delving into melodrama. "Blue Valentine" this is not, but it works for the most part. Their small gestures and subtle movements go a long way toward making their interplay feel more authentic, even though their attempts to connect to one another between the hi-jinks feel thrown in by the screenplay at times.
The seasoned performers put their comic chops to good use too. Nanjiani attempts to scare a frat bro with a pseudo-tough guy interrogation act but gets caught up in why environmentalism is so important. Nanjiani has more comic moments but Rae more than holds her own, such as when she talks about how impressed she was by the *ahem* "work" put in by members of an "Eye Wide Shut"-esque cult when they get up to exactly the kind of thing an "Eyes Wide Shut"-esque cult would do. A lot of the comedy is just serviceable and some falls flat. Take the bit where Jibran nervously rambles about milkshake containers for way too long, for example. Or when the duo starts singing Katy Perry's "Firework" as it plays during an Uber ride for no apparent reason other than to provide a shortcut for the audience to like the characters by having them belt out a popular song. Jibran claims he doesn't like the tune, but relents and loosens up. The song is never mentioned before this and just sort of happens, so the moment is unearned and doesn't add much to the film.
Though people probably won't be talking about it two months from now, there is some decent stuff here. Even when the couple's bickering isn't hilarious, it often comes off as small arguments people might have before they crescendo into the big issues they are actually fighting about. Camp hams it up with a enjoyably goofy Southern accent as one of the bad guys, and Sparks is intimidating in his scenes. The film tweaks convention by revealing toward the end that the police don't believe Jibran and Liliani are behind the murders at all and were just witnesses. It's a small subversion of wrong man crime thrillers and of 2010's "Date Night," a similar outing where a longtime couple stuck in a rut are mistaken for small-time crooks. The moment here is made better when the pair starts confessing small crimes they've actually committed or have considered to the increasingly uncomfortable cops.
In the end, the grand conspiracy the characters are embroiled in doesn't matter much, since it turned out they uncovered little the cops didn't already know beyond one key aspect Jibran and Leliani resolve in the final scenes. The plot is really just a framework for Nanjiani and Rae to work off each other. The performances, comedy and more serious interactions are strong enough that you don't mind breezing through the film in under 90 minutes. What did you think of "The Lovebirds"? Do you agree with my assessment? Did you love it? Did you hate it? Do you think it would have done well in theaters? Let me know @KellyRocheleau on Twitter.
