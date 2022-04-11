Review: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' tries to be two different movies

*The following contains spoilers for "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," now in theaters. You've been warned. If you spoil this film for anyone who actually wants to see it, may you be forced to play the infamously glitchy "Sonic '06" game. Or the game where Sonic becomes a werewolf/werehog monster. Or the one where he's a knight in medieval times for some reason? Man, what a weird series.*

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" is a family-friendly adventure involving giant robots, ancient interdimensional rivalries and characters becoming all-powerful gods. It is also a "Alvin & the Chipmunks"-style braincell killer where cute CGI mascots dance to "Uptown Funk."

That mish-mash results in a romp that kids and legions of fans of the "Sonic" video game franchise will likely enjoy, but it is also tonally confused, overlong and sometimes painfully unfunny.

The first "Sonic" film was something of a minor miracle. Movies adapted from video games have an infamously poor track record, and the fan backlash to the titular speedster's horrifying design in the film's first trailer prompted the studio to push its release date back so Sonic's look could be revamped. Yet, the movie shocked the world by somehow managing to not be a complete trainwreck.

Sure, the basic idea was that a computer-generated creature got sucked into "the real world" and got paired up with some regular schmuck ala the aforementioned "Alvin" series or the live-action "Smurf" duology, so people had every right to be skeptical. It seems like Paramount Pictures wasn't sure if audiences would bite for a straight adaptation of the games, where Sonic was in his own world of anthropomorphized animals for 90 minutes (plus animation isn't cheap). So they plopped him in Montana and made it a buddy comedy, with only a few references to the games.

But for a production with a couple scenes that were nothing but advertisements for Olive Garden, it was also fairly charming, featured strong vocal work by Ben Schwartz as Sonic and a lively performance by Jim Carrey as the villain Dr. Robotnik and showcased the blue blur's famous speed in creative ways. It could best be described as "mostly OK." But it didn't want to make people beg for the Earth to swallow them whole so they wouldn't have to endure the pain anymore, which meant it towered above nearly all other video games in terms of quality. Initially low expectations were passed and the film became a hit.

Since the first installment made money, the sequel wastes no time in tossing in elements from the games. Robotnik has the giant mustache he's known for. The master emerald, one of the chief macguffins from the series, factored heavily into the plot. Tails, Sonic's best friend in the games, is a central figure here after showing up in the first film's post-credits sequence. He's voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey, an actual voice actress who has portrayed the character in several "Sonic" projects, instead of being played by James Corden or another celebrity looking for a paycheck. And you can't forget Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba), a major figure in the games who teams up with Robotnik in the film.

Those who aren't devotees to 30-plus years of "Sonic" media shouldn't be too worried about getting lost, though. All of these elements flow together nicely for the film's story, where Sonic and Tails team up to stop Robotnik and Knuckles from getting the Master Emerald. I've personally only played a couple "Sonic" games but still kept up without issues. Anyone who has ever seen a sci-fi/fantasy film where a ragtag group goes on a quest for a doohickey of infinite power should be just fine here.

The film's greatest strengths lie in its world-building, embracing all these characters from another dimension, their dynamics and adventure together. Schwartz and O'Shaughnessey play off each other well, even if the film does try to make Sonic or Tails instant ride-or-die best friends a tad too immediately. Director Jeff Fowler, who also helmed the first film, keeps the action sequences fun, although I personally think the original entry actually did a better job of giving you a sense of how fast our primary hero is.

Toby Ascher, a producer on the "Sonic the hedgehog 2," said in production notes for the film that a "Sonic cinematic universe" is being established, and Paramount announced in February that a third outing in the franchise is already in development, along with a Paramount+ streaming series centered on Knuckles, with Elba reprising the part. While the world hardly needs yet another interconnected hodgepodge of projects following in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's footsteps, it is easy to tell while watching this entry that effort is being put into making people care about this world and its mascots. If the goal is to make a videogame-centric MCU-style juggernaut aimed at a slightly younger target market — and that absolutely appears to be the idea — then this is a decent swing at that concept.

Where the wheels fall off a bit, however, is whenever the movie settles into being a family comedy that couldn't care less about entertaining children and adults equally, again in the vein of the "Alvin" and "Smurfs" torture devices. A huge chunk of the jokes, especially in the first act, simply do not land. Schwartz's delivery for Sonic's lines makes you want to laugh, and sometimes his energy does provide some chuckles in spite of the ho-him quips — but the jokes he is given often doesn't match his efforts. Carey acts out a barrage of spit takes that go on too long in the opener, and namedrops of Channing Tatum, Vin Diesel, the Rock and Mr. Monopoly simply aren't good substitutes for legitimate comedy.

Being a film aimed at families does not automatically mean that it can't give kids something entertaining and/or meaningful. Or at least do more than assault them with lazy lone-liners. The first two "Shrek" films or the majority of Pixar's output, just to give examples from this century, are great examples. Hell, 2019's "Detective Pikachu," another live-action/CGI hybrid based on a video game property aimed at a similar audience, didn't drop this many embarrassing gags. I'm not going to pretend that the first "Sonic" feature was a comedic masterpiece, since that one had its fair share of clunkers, but the laugh ratio there was still higher than here.

A lot of vestiges from the first film linger, much to its' sequel's detriment. Tom (James Mardsen), the cop who got saddled with Sonic, helped form the emotional core of the first film — if it had an emotional core — but he and his wife Maddie (Tika Sumpter) are sidelined away from Sonic for most of the film, understandably so, in favor of the characters fans actually care about. But the couple still takes up a lot of screen time with a plotline that only marginally adds to the film's themes of trust and working together and honestly could have been excised altogether.

It's also worth noting that Carey seems to be phoning in his usual shtick here. While his Robotnik was still plenty goofy in the first movie, there was still a character there. He was intelligent, smarmy and you could tell that in every given scene, he immediately determined that every single person he interacted with wasn't worth his time. It was Shakespearean, but there was at least a foundation of a character. In this one, it's just all rubber-faced, substandard Carey stuff with no rhyme or reason.

Overall, the movie was at its best when it was trying to be an MCMU-lite, and even then, it was just fine, as supposed when it was settling on being a pandering mess.

