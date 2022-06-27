'Star Wars': Did the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' finale justify the show's existence?

*Spoilers ahead for the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" TV series streaming on Disney+, and some spoilers for the "Star Wars" original trilogy, prequels and sequel films (kind of). You've been warned. If you spoil the new show for anyone, may you be subject to an endless loop of Jar Jar Binks scenes for all eternity.*

Why are we as a culture suddenly nostalgic for the "Star Wars" prequels?

Fans in the earlier days of the internet used to react the prequels the beloved original trilogy with so much rage as if they were the absolute worse things to ever be inflicted upon the Earth. While neckbearded nerds used to overreact to George Lucas' stilted dialogue, reviled additions to the cast such as the infamous Jar Jar Binks and the endlessly analyzed, famously messy plots

so badly that you would have thought they were genuine human rights atrocities. I mean, the films really aren't good, but the insanely furious reactions to them served as early examples of how denizens of the internet tend to treat something they don't like.

But now people....actually kind of like them? Enough time seems to have passed since their release that some fans have given the films a warmer reception, making memes out of the sillier moments instead of releasing full-throated screams.

People have also been comparing them in favor to the sequel movies released by Disney, since those films committed the apparently unforgivable sin of giving prominent roles to women and people of color and in the case of "The Last Jedi," also daring to attempt to do something different with the property. There is even an insane minority that seem sincerely believe the prequels are better than the original trilogy, mostly due to the prequels admittedly interesting political commentary that is completely at odds with the films still being CGI-fests ultimately designed to get toys and merchandise to fly off the shelves and into the arms of obsessed children. Whatever the case, the prequels are largely held in somewhat higher regard today than in years past.

Enter the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series. The Disney+ show capitalizes in on the inexplicable fondness people insist on having for the prequels and bridges the gaps to the original trilogy through one of the most important characters in both trilogies, with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Jedi master Obi-Wan from Episodes one through Three.

Set a decade after the events of "Revenge of the Sith," Obi-Wan is roped into rescuing a young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) from a kidnapping while dealing with Jedi-hunting Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) and Obi-Wan's apprentice-turned-enemy Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen, with James Earl Jones reprising the voice when the character in the suit).

The primary points of Obi-Wan's story have been well-documented, and with two prior live-action "Star Wars" shows already on Disney+ and more on the way, did the world really need another piece of lightsaber-swinging space opera content? Not really, but the finale (just barely) justifies the show's existence. A large portion of the season's story doesn't provide groundbreaking revelations about the character during the period before "A New Hope," beyond anything fans could have already guessed, such as the Jedi master harboring guilt about Anakin breaking bad and his indirect role in t eWAN he events that lead to the fall of the Republic. HIs bond with 'Lil leia is cute, but it creates the obvious plot point of why she never mentioned having such a close relationship with Ben in the original trilogy, other than the fact that this plot point wouldn't be written until over 40 years later.

Juicer material appears in the later episodes. The confrontation between Obi-Wan and his half emo kid/half walking respirator former apprentice in the third episode is eye-popping, but the best stuff between them occurs in the last installment. Vader's power is depicted in a way technology simply didn't allow for in the original days of the franchise and McGregor and Christensen illustrate the wildly conflicting emotions of rage, disappointment and even traces of brotherly love Kenobi and Vader harbor for one another. Even fans with hearts as cold as Hoth had to have felt something when half of Vader's helmet came off.

For all of the ridiculous backlash that came from the Reva character, her story line fit the story the series was telling. Granted, since it is revealed in a pretty obvious twist that she was one of the younglings shown in the show's opener who survived Order 66 when most of the Jedi were slaughtered, it seems weird that she would spend so much time targeting Obi-Wan if Darth Wader was her primary target, but the way her story concludes matches with the series' themes.

After inexplicably surviving a hole getting light sabered into her chest and somehow making her way to Tattoine in the hopes of kidnapping young Luke (grant Feely), Reva is convinced to give up her path as she starts to forgive herself for not being to stop that fateful night 10 years ago. This parallels Obi-Wan finally starting to let go of some of his own immense guilt. Ingram does a fine job in these last couple episodes after being restrained by some groanworthy dialogue in the first few entries. Also, the actress received harassment from racist "fans" after the show premiered, and those people are asshats who only served to bolster her profile by ensuring that more people know Ingram's name after news of her harassment broke.

Kudos must also be given to McGregor for holding the enterprise enterprise together. As one of the few aspects of the prequels that has largely been spared of fanboy rage, he carried on his fine work here, making some clunky dialogue in those films and in this show sound somewhat human. He is the emotional center of all of those projects, and it does it all while maintaining an impression of original Obi-Wan actor Sir Alec Guinness without losing the character in the impersonation. There are several scenes where "Obi-Wan" director Deborah Chow wisely allows her visuals and McGregor's facial expressions to better communicate the character's loss and pain better than any words could.

While the show probably still didn't need to exist, the themes of forgiving your self and (partially) others are executed well enough while pulling off some specular visuals. What did you think of "Obi-Wan Kenobi"? Was I too nice? Was I too harsh? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau!

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

