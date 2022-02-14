Stop worrying and enjoy the campy ride of 'The Book of Boba Fett'

*There will be spoilers for "The Book of Boba Fett," now streaming on Disney+. You've been warned.*

Lord help me, the chase scene with the color-coded gang on their little Vespas helped cement my appreciation for "The Book of Boba Fett."

The third episode of Disney+'s second live-action "Star Wars" show achieved infamy the moment it premiered. A gang of young faux-edgy cyborg, or "moded" thieves, all with space scooters in colors that match their outfits, who premiered in that episode, immediately received sneers from the internet. But a later scene where these scamps — who I continually listed as the "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers" in my notes — tracked down a bad guy's flunky on their Vespas drew outright derision from fans.

In a show about the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) taking over the territory of his old employer Jabba the Hutt while fighting off rival gangsters, I can see why some people wouldn't dig this hokey, low-speed chase. But this beautifully camptastic scene made me laugh harder than almost any thing I've seen in a while, and it marked the moment I started to see the show as a cheesy delight. Especially past the first season's midpoint, when the title character of the other live-action "Star Wars" show "The Mandalorian" begins to hijack the proceedings, "The Book of Boba Fett" finds its groove as a fun, absurd good time despite its layers of self-seriousness that most adaptations and offshoots of beloved geek franchises are coated in.

For years now, big budget takes on proprieties with devoted fan bases, such as "Star Wars" projects and the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe, have fallen under intense scrutiny. People scour the internet for any scrap of information about every undertaking, combing through trailers frame-by-frame to uncover any tidbit about the project's story.

Everything from cast and filmmaker interviews to Instagram posts upcoming toys based on the films are overanalyzed in the hopes of deciphering the secrets of each project months before they come out. Entire websites are fueled by rumors and clickbait surrounding these properties, and everyone involved in these films and TV shows treat them like government secrets in order to avoid spoilers, with non-disclosure agreements galore.

As a result of all the hype and devotion generated by these projects, fans tend to treat every single franchise entry with the utmost seriousness. Disney's Marvel and "Star Wars" endeavors, are the objects of such unyielding obsession that it can sometimes choke the fun out of discussions on them. Even the aforementioned Marvel flicks, which are often passable to great and have showcased dramatic weight in the past, are often joke-heavy, but still possess a certain amount of self-seriousness.

Stretches of "The Book of Boba Fett" go down that route, but the show fires on all cylinders when it forgoes trying to act like some holy text for geekdom and allows itself to be campy fun. Robert Rodriguez's direction in that aforementioned third episode does not convey since a sense of intense speed or blistering tension, but hooooly crap, just try to not have a blast during it. From the nice shot compositions to the close-up shots of the Power Ranger's faces to the Inspector Gadget-esque tech upgrades they use during to the chase to slapstick comedy with some droids throughout the sequence, there's glorious goofiness to be found.

The largely straight way the performances are handled adds to the humor. In a flashback in episode four where Fett and assassins Fennec Shand (the incomparable Ming-Na Wen) are fighting off the beast of the Sarlaac pit, Wen utters "Fire in the hole" with utter conviction right before a giant explosion like it's a Schwarzenegger one-liner.

Morrison's delivery really seals the deal, approaching green pig men and cyborg teenagers while utterly stone-faced. Plenty of "Star Wars" films should be considered legitimate cinema, from "The Empire Strikes Back" to the underrated "The Last Jedi," but in the case of "Boba Fett," if you have that many prosthetics and masks for your aliens, it makes sense to lean into the silliness every once in a while.

Veering into a campy direction actually makes sense for a Disney-produced show centered on Boba Fett. Surely the House of Mouse wouldn't accept a dark, gritty thriller about Fett merking fools left or right, so it's not insane to think the company would go into the direction of making Fett a somewhat compassionate galactic godfather with a heart of cold.

That said, Fett is often the weakest part of his own show. Morrison's performance aside, the character is basically a walking sleep aid. The flashback scenes chronicling how Fett freed himself from the Sarlaac pit and eventually got his groove back were often the most uninteresting elements of the show.

Everyone else has made a million jokes about Fett being a character who coasted on a cool design to become a breakout character despite having less than 10 lines and doing almost nothing in the original trilogy, so I'll refrain from rehashing more of that. The series needed to fill the cast with such a colorful cast of kooks like green pig men (yes, I know they're called Gamorreans), the aforementioned Power Rangers and Black Krrsantan, a character who originated from Marvel's "Star Wars" comic from 2015 and whose whole thing is basically "edgy Chewbacca" All of them serve to distract from how boring the protagonist is. The show's focus even shifts heavily on Din Djarin and darling Grogu halfway through the season.

(Side note: The clear highlight of the flashback sequences are the Tusken Rangers. Usually depicted as rampaging beasts, the raiders are imbued with more humanity here as they accept Fett into their culture. Plus their interactions are largely non-verbal, relying heavily on visual cues and body languages to convey how the characters are feeling.)

What did you think of the show? Did you agree with my take? Disagree? Which "Star Wars" character should get a spin-off next, if at all? Let me on Twitter @KellyRocheleau. And special thanks to my friend Mitchell for watching some episodes remotely with me before I embraced the show's cheesy goodness.

