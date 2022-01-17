The fifth 'Scream''s aggressive meta-commentary keeps things interesting enough

*The following contains spoilers for the 2022 "Scream," now in theaters, plus spoilers for the original "Scream" from 1996, "Scream 2" and for...recent "Star Wars" movies. Also "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." It'll make sense when you read it. You've been warned.*

"Scream," the fifth movie in a slasher series famous for acknowledging other slashers and its own installment, reaches a point that can best be described as "violently self aware." And that says ALOT for a franchise that is absolutely coated with references and in-jokes.

Remember the scene in the first "Scream" where horror-obsessed geek Randy (Jaimie Kennedy) drunkenly watches the 1978 "Halloween" alone, and he yells at the TV, telling Jaimie Lee Curtis' character in that film to look behind her while he unknowingly has one of the Ghostface murderers behind him?

The new "Scream" sure as hell remembers that scene, since you see Randy's niece Mindy (Jasmine Savoy Brown) alone watching the first "Stab." The "Stab" series is the in-universe franchise based around the Ghostface massacres (which always seemed a little weird to me, since the "Stab" movies are supposed to be adaptations of real-life events within this world. It would be like launching a super popular multi-installment horror series based on the Manson Family deaths). Mindy is watching a "Stab" scene that adapts the moment when Randy watched "Halloween."

Mindy is telling the fictionalized version of her uncle to turn around while, of course, one of the new Ghostfaces is actually behind her. So it's a woman telling a movie version of her uncle to turn around, based on the "real life" version" of her uncle telling a fictional character to turn around, while the woman in question should, in fact, turn around herself. There are so meta-layers to this moment that it feels like the layers are burying you. It's a clever enough scene, but I actually yelled "Oh, come on!" out loud in the theater when it happened.

That should give you an idea of what you're in for with 2022's "Scream": A mostly clever, insanely self aware effort that adds twists to familiar bits from the old movies. The film, by directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the 2019 horror comedy "Ready or Not," doesn't incorporate a ton of new elements. It's also important to keep in mind that this is the fifth film in a slasher series, where most franchises give up actually trying to be halfway decent by the third one. It's a wonder this thing has any redeeming value at all.

After teenager Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) is attacked by someone wearing an iconic Ghostface mask in Woodsboro — where a lot of the events of the previous films took place — her sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) is roped back to her hometown with boyfriend Richie (Jack Quaid) in tow as she tries to figure out who is behind the latest attacks, as franchise main characters Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), reporter Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) and grizzled now former-sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette) eventually join the action.

Wes Craven's original "Scream" from 1996 — and yes, the new film does mock the current trend of a legacy sequel to an old film having the same title as the old one, ala the 2018 "Halloween" — resuscitated the slasher film by calling out and subverting the genre's massive laundry list of old clichés. That includes having the virginal "final girl" who survives in most horror movies lose her virginity to the guy who turns out to be the killer and then she still lives, the super-obvious killers that the movie calls out early for being the likely killers actually being the culprits and many of the teenage death count fodder characters actually displaying some personality before they die. Plus, threre was stuff like characters pointing out that you shouldn't say "I'll be right back" before leaving a room, or people arguing about who the killer could be based on horror flick rules.

The original film lives in its own slightly campy universe, where there are jokes about horror movies, characters referencing those types of movies and comparing the situation they're in to old slash pictures. Yet the violence and killing are on point as a slasher flick, with plenty of tension as its likeable cast gets targeted. Craven's classic is constantly alternating between winking at you and trying to plunge a knife in your gut.

The 2022 "Scream" doesn't quite walk that same tonal tightrope, but it doesn't hesitate to poke at horror film tropes and especially the tropes of its predecessors. Drew Barrymore's Casey immediately picks up the phone in her parent's kitchen and doesn't take long to start chatting up her eventual killer(s) in the opener of the first film.

In the beginning of the new one, Tara sees her kitchen landline (which is definitely something younger families still have in 2022) is ringing and turns it off. Sure, she picks it up soon after, but that moment shows, just like with the original, that this film is keenly aware of what came before and is aware that the audience also likely knows what came before.

Horror commentary isn't the only thing this "Scream" is targeting, however. As illustrated in a monologue from Mindy on franchise film that have new elements but also incorporate plot points and characters from prior installments and serve as both remakes and sequels, there is a lot of focus on these "requels," as Mindy calls them, and fans' relationship with them. The most interesting part of the film is that it feels like a reaction to not only fans' response to "requels" in pop culture, but to recent "Star Wars" projects in particular.

As Mindy talks about how "requels" need to have to a mix of fresh characters and legacy favorites from the old entries while not being too different from what became, she mentioned that some of these movies angered fans by not continuing old plot points and adding social commentary, such as "Stab 8." One character then says something along the lines of "Stab 8" being made "by the guy who did 'Knives Out.'"

Obviously, "Knives Out" was directed by Rian Johnson, who also helmed "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," an incredibly divisive point in that franchise that either dropped or ended previous storylines and infused social commentary into its storytelling. Even to this day, over four years after its release, very little gets the (likely unwashed) panties of a bunch of nerds into a twist faster than bringing up "The Last Jedi." Many howled about their childhoods being assassinated in front of their very eyes, like Bruce Wayne witnessing his parents' deaths. Personally, I thought it was easily the best recent "Star Wars" movie, and it's not even close. But y'all aren't ready to have that conversation, and at least one person who was reading this far may have just clicked off.

Regardless, the 2022 "Scream" alludes to other projects set in a galaxy far, far away. We learn Sam's father is Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), one of the killers in the first film. Billy, who was shot in the head at the end of that picture, apparently had an affair with Sam and Tara's unseen mom before he was offed. Although different "requels" have featured children of previous main characters, such as in "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" and the recently released "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," this time it seems like a clear reference to "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

There, Daisy Ridley's Rey is informed she is the grandfather of Emperor Palpatine, the overarching bad guy of the original "Star Wars" trilogy, who somehow returned in a plot point that feels like it was crafted to placate fans who were furious that "The Last Jedi" had severed so many connections to the past and were convinced that Rey's force powers had to be due to her being related to someone. So in the new "Scream," you also have a protagonist who is related to an old baddie.

The new killers are revealed to be Richie and Tara's friend Amber (Mikey Madison), who did all this because they are diehard fans of the "Stab" movies and wanted to give the franchise some new "source material" to start from since they hated the previously mentioned "Stab 8." Richie tells Sam that they see her as the villain since she is related to a previous villain.

If the parallels to Star Wars" and its fanbase weren't clear enough, Richie also questions how fandom be toxic since it just shows that you love something. Is the dialogue in this scene a tad on-the-nose? Sure. But it builds on earlier lines from characters talked about the decline about the "Stab" series and how fiercely protective people are of the first "Stab" film and the franchise overall, plus all of the talk about "requels" and how fans hate it when a new film in a series strays from what came in the past. The Scream" installments have mainly riffed on horror, but each have also skewered movie trends and pop culture in general. This new one just widened its gaze to talk about one of the biggest franchises of all time.

Beyond its meta-commentary, the film is serviceable. The characters are likeable enough to get you to care about them before they get sliced and diced, the pacing keeps events moving and some scenes are suspenseful (when the hospital lights went out on a private floor while Tara was recovering from her earlier attack, someone seating in front of me at my screening exclaimed "Oh shit!").

That said, only some of the jokes are truly funny and the kills aren't that different from what this series has already done. It would have been nice to have spent time with Sidney and Gale, but considering the story, it feels like they were in the story just enough.

The reveal of the killers makes sense for the film's commentary but it also strains credibility when you consider a fair amount of the attacks had to have been done by Amber since Richie is with Sam for a decent portion of the movie's running time. Appearances can be deceiving, but it's hard to buy that a petite teenager would be able to take down so many grown adults without too much trouble.

Since Richie was in the elevator with Sam and Tara at one point, Amber had to have been the Ghostface who killed Dewey, who, the nerve damage that he mentions aside, had survived plenty of punishment in the other four flicks. In the first "Scream," with Ulrich as Billy and Matthew Lillard as the other killer, Stu, those two, like Neve Campbell and a lot of people portraying high schoolers in movies and TV, seemed like at least college students trying to pass as 17-years-olds.

Ulrich and Lillard did not look like teenagers but they did look like they were in their early-to-mid-20s, so it wasn't hard to buy them as killers. Laurie Metcalf, who played one of the murderers in "Scream 2," is a grown adult woman so you could believe that she would hold her own. In the latest film, Savoy Brown and Sonia Ben Ammar, who plays teenager Liv, seem tall enough to stand toe-to-toe with and take down this movies' victim, plus they also look more like college students. Madison is good as Amber but she looks closer to a high schooler than a lot of her co-stars. Believing that she could take down at least three people without a ton of effort seems like a stretch.

Overall, the 2022 "Scream" doesn't break a ton of new ground. But considering this one probably didn't need to exist at all, as the fifth film in a franchise where the last entry was in 2011 it's hard to complain too much.

