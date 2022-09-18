The most exciting reveals for Marvel, "Star Wars" and more at Disney's D23 expo

*The following explains trailers and different promotional material for different upcoming projects related to Marvel, "Star Wars" and more, as shown at Disney's D23 expo from Sept. 9-11. Also, some spoilers ahead for "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

We have been spoiled by Marvel Studios.

Due to multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe projects getting cranked out for a decade, and the number of productions only accelerating with time - there were nine MCU projects released in 2021 and there will be eight by the end of this year - we sometimes take this largely unstoppable content machine for granted. After weeks of rumors that Disney's D23 expo this past weekend would feature major bombshells for the future of the franchise - "Fantastic Four" cast reveal! Henry Cavill would jump ship from playing Superman to work for DC's main competition! Scarlet Witch solo movie announcement! Deadpool 3 updates! - some fans became disappointed that the Marvel reveals boiled down to trailers and to some casting news for films and TV shows that had already been announced.

Admittedly, I was a bit disappointed at first by the relative lack of Earth-shattering revelations and no new projects named. But then it occurred to me that most of the projects of the MCU's Phase Five and Phase Six were already named at Comic-Con in July and honestly, the sheer amount of products that have been released in the last two years has been exhausting. We've had plenty for the year already. Plus, D23 still showcased coming attractions from Lucasfilm and Pixar, so the entire expo wasn't meant to just be a Marvel convention.

We can't receive a avalanche of Marvel news *all* of the time, and a whopping upcoming 17 movies and shows have already had release dates or release windows listed. Keep in mind, that doesn't even count endeavors that credible entertainment outlets have revealed but haven't been confirmed by the studio yet, such as a project starring Nova or Disney+ shows on Wonder Woman the world of Wakanda and The Ten Rings. It's not like people will be starved for Marvel content, and D23 still had news from the superhero behemoth and projects from Lucasfilm and Pixar. So we are counting down the most exciting reveals form 23 this year. Keep in mind, there obviously isn't enough time to cover all of the news and the idea of what the best and most exciting is obviously subjective, when we're talking about projects that aren't out yet. Here is the list:

7. The Leader is in "Captain America: New World Order"

One of the more unexpected announcements out of the expo was that character actor extraordinaire Tim Blake Nelson would be reprising his role as Samuel Sterns/The Leader from way back in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk" for the 2024 film "Captain America: New World Order." Another character from that film, Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky/Abomination, recently returned to the MCU through 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and the currently ongoing "She-Hulk" series, but unlike Blonsky, Sterns was never actually depicted operating as The Leader in the "Hulk" movie. We saw Sterns' head change shape, implying that he would become the bulbous-domed mastermind from the comics but that film never received a sequel, partially due to some rights issues with the movie's distributor, Universal.

It's neat that a character from the MCU's second outing, which came out in the George W. Bush era (!) will be getting his time to shine 16 years after his debut on the big screen. Also, if he is actually referred to as "The Leader" at any point in the film, I'm betting right now there will be a cheap joke along the lines of "You'd think a guy who is supposed to be super intelligent would come up with a better name than 'The leader.'"

6. "The Mandalorian" season 3 trailer

The helmeted bounty hunter and his adorable son/corporate mascot are back, baby! Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu are returning for another season of adventures, as shown in the first trailer for the upcoming season. The visuals look good as always, but the most interesting element is that, as shown in "The Mandalorian" season 2.5 AKA "The Book of Boba Fett," Mando will no longer be considered a Mandalorian. It will be interesting to see how he deals with the the culture he identities with so heavily rejecting him.

While I haven't been a massive fan overall of Disney's "Star Wars" TV output, there is still enough here to interest me, and considering this show tends to dominate the cultural conversation whenever it's on, I suspect that interest is not going to wain here.

5. "The Little Mermaid" remake trailer

Up until the trailer for the upcoming live-action/CGI remake of the 1989 animated classic was released, much of the discourse on it centered on the casting of its title character. Halle Bailey, who is Black, was hired to play Arielle, who was depicted as a white mermaid woman in the original film, which itself varied wildly from the original Hans Christian Anderson tale of the same name. Racists on the internet were in an uproar, claiming that casting a Black woman was somehow "inaccurate." I hate to break it to you if you weren't already aware, but MERMAIDS AREN'T REAL. They are fictional creatures, so they can look like anyone! If you want to talk pseudo-realism, since she's aquatic, Arielle should really look more like the Creature from the Black Lagoon than a human woman. Of course, it would probably be harder for Disney to sell a princess fantasy musical romance based on that. But I'd love to see them try.

When the trailer isn't showcasing some actually pretty underlit glimpses of the undersea world, the camera focuses squarely on Bailey, who sings the everloving hell out of the snippet of the revered song "Part of Your World" that we hear in the spot. With "Chicago" director Rob Marshall at the helm and "Hamilton" mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda writing additional songs, there is hope - however faint - that this might add something to a beloved property instead of being a inferior rehash.

4. Cast reveal for "Thunderbolts"

Ever since the mysterious Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louise-Dreyfus) popped up to recruit John Walker (Wyatt Russell) in "Falcon and the Winter Solider" and gave a job to Yelena (Florence Pugh) at the end credits scene of "Black Widow," fans have assumed that these teases would lead to an adaptation of the "Thunderbolts" comics. Those suspicions were finally confirmed at Comic-Con in July, when a "Thunderbolts" film was announced to be the final film in the MCU's Phase Five in 2024. Though there have been multiple incarnations of the team, with different concepts, in the comics, the idea generally boils down to a group of antiheroes, reforming villains or straight-up bad guys coming together, sometimes against their will at the behest of the government or a shady secret organization.

D23 finally revealed which ne'er-do-wells or morally gray figures would be making up the roster handled by Vanessa, with Yelena front and center and Walker on the team as USAgent. MCU fan favorite Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) also gets roped into this mess, along with "Black Widow" alums Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). Rounding out the group is the phase-shifting Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who has largely been forgotten since her debut in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" despite her cool design, tragic backstory and powers suitable for blacks ops work. While it's good to see that several characters from past projects aren't being forgotten, the team is a bit samey-samey in the powers department, since they're just a gaggle of folks who are super-strong and/or can fight really, really well. Throwing a Thunderbolts team staple who hasn't shown up in the MCU yet could have spiced things up, such as adding tech genius The Fixer, the self-explanatory Radioactive Man or Songbird, who can unleash supersonic screams. There is also the question of if MCU villain Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) will show up, since he created the Thunderbolts in the books and passed them off as heroes who were secretly villains, before they actually went legitimate and rejected him. One major point in favor the known movie roster, however, is the possible dynamics between them. Pugh and Harbour had good chemistry in "Black Widow" and Barnes and Walker already have conflict, for example.

3. "Elementals"

The reveal of plot and casting details for Pixar's "Elementals" was one of the more unique aspects of D23 this year, mainly because the upcoming film isn't based on any existing intellectual property. In the face of an absolutely unyielding onslaught of adaptations, remakes and reimaginings, the fact that it doesn't stem from a previous project that is at least 30 years old makes "Elementals" something of a rare unicorn - before Disney sells it for glue, that is. The film takes place in a city where people made of fire, water and air all live together and centers on a water man named Wade (voiced by Mamoudou Athie) and a fire woman named Ember (Leah Lewis) who learn what they have in common in the face of their differences. Wait, so you're telling this an inventive concept that could lead to some interesting and gorgeous animation, you could teach kids about race and unity (without "Zootopia"'s well intentioned but still sort of icky people-of-color-as-predators issue) and it's an honest-to-Mickey original idea!?!?! Based on what little we have to go on, I'm already excited. Plus, casting lesser known actors such as Lewis and Athie - the latter of whom played the real MVP of "Jurassic World Dominion" - in the lead roles demonstrates that Pixar is still willing to use the best talents to voice characters instead of defaulting to whichever celebrity is available, like when "Ratatouille" had in-house animator Lou Romano portray one of the primary characters. I'm already excited for this, and I can't wait to get bummed out when it gets unceremoniously dumped onto Disney+.

2. "Werewolf By Night" trailer

Billed not as a movie or a TV series but as a "special presentation," "Werewolf by Night" has the potential to be a unique, exciting entry in the MCU catalogue. While the main character, Jack Russell - yes, the guy who turns into a dog creature is named Jack Russell - isn't the most compelling on the page, the style showcased in the trailer at D23 is what makes this intriguing. Instead of a standard promo for a superhero project, the trailer is in black-and-white, where the visual aesthetic of a '40s-era Universal monster movie meet the sensibilities of a '70's Grindhouse flick. Everything from the overdramatic voiceover to the close-up of the woman who was apparently crying blood (!) getting her arm struck through a bar as the camera freeze frames as some knock-off of Bernard Hermann's iconic "Psycho" score plays to the quick shot of some hitting the camera looks like a campy horror blast and unlike anything Marvel Studios has done before, beyond some moments in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" where Sam Raimi channeled his "Evil Dead" days.

Even the color and music employed in the "special presentation" logo at the beginning gives off some vibes akin to the "coming attractions" bumpers from the 70s. Also of note is that the project being a "presentation" rather than a movie implies that it won't be feature length. Since the official synopsis describes Gael Garcia Bernal's Russell and Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone being among other monsters hunters in a spooky mansion as they hunt for a powerful relic and are stalked by a creature, it's possible Russell will start out already being able to become the Werewolf By Night and this won't be a paint-by-numbers origin story where he uses the ability for the first time. Common sense would suggest that the creature mentioned in the synopsis is the werewolf, so maybe Russell won't be aware he is actually the beast and that will saved as a "twist" at the end. Yet, available plot information suggests Russell will already be aware of his own capabilities. So this might be a tale where the protagonist's origins have already played out off-screen and he is simply in an adventure where his beginnings may only get a couple brief flashbacks or mentions, ala the 1989 "Batman" film. Since the MCU's first solo outings for every character so far have been origin stories, this could be a fresh deviation from Marvel's normal formula. Plus the cult favorite character Man-Thing shows up in the trailer, so more supernatural figures may appear. While it's entirely possible the trailer is not at all what the final product will be like, there is reason for hope. It could very well turn out to be a dumpster fire, but I'll be shocked if it's not at least a fascinating dumpster fire.

1. "Secret Invasion" trailer

Speaking of MCU projects with a different style and tone! Out of all the trailers displayed at D23 this year, the first look at "Secret Invasion" has received arguably the best reception from fans, and it's not hard to see why. After complaints about the latest Marvel projects being unyielding assaults of joke after joke - looking at you, "Thor: Love and Thunder" - the clips shown in this upcoming thriller series didn't feature a single solitary quip. Hell, I don't think anyone even smiles! Honestly, the choice makes sense considering what the show is going for. Nick Fury (Living legend Samuel L. Jackson) is back on Earth after apparently being out in space for a while as shown at the end of 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" as he tries to unravels a conspiracy involving shape-shifting Skrulls infiltrating Earth.

Although the 2008 event comic of the same name featured Marvel characters taking down the invading aliens who had covertly replaced and turned into different prominent heroes and villains, it appears the show will zero in on the MCU's world of spies, dirty deals and espionage rather than bombastic superpowered actions. Again, this makes sense. The paranoid thriller angle takes on another layer when the characters not only can't trust each other, the audience isn't sure if anyone is who they say they are and not a morphing extraterrestrial. Fury appears to be our main character, but there isn't any guarantee that the Fury in any given scene is actually the real deal, especially considering the aforementioned "Far From Home," where "Captain Marvel"'s peaceful Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelson, who is returning for the show) was impersonating Fury during the entire movie at the behest of the former SHIELD director. The possibilities are limitless! Fury, despite being in the MCU since day one with the post-credit scene for "Iron Man" nearly 15 years ago, really hasn't had a ton of focus or development, and showing the ever-crafty spymaster at his most cornered and dangerous is enticing. Also, that cast is killer. Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle and Martin Freeman reprise their respective MCU roles as Maria Hill, James "Rhodey" Rhodes and Everett Ross, plus Oscar winner Oliva Colman, "Game of Thrones" vet Emilia Clarke, underrated character actor Christopher McDonald and up-and-comer Kingsley Ben-Adir! Next year can't come fast enough when it comes to seeing this on Disney+, as far as I'm concerned.

