The wildest 'Lovecraft Country' episode so far is also its best

By the fifth episode, "Strange Case," things pick up considerably, with the show fleshing out characters beyond Leti and Atticus (future superstar Jonathan Majors). Leti's sister Ruby (Wunmi Mosaku) gets the spotlight with an opportunity to turn into a white woman (Jamie Neumann). She experiences the privilege a white person gets by treating like a human being when she is acting hysterical in public while silently raging to herself because Black employee Tamara get the Marshall Field's job while she didn't. Ruby later finds out Tamara got in because she's Black, witnesses her boss sexually assault Tamara and then gets some payback with a high-heel show. As she's metamorphosing from the white skin back into her usual self, we see Ruby change as a person as well.

The best installment so far is also its strangest, "Meet Me in Daegu." It already seemed odd that the show left the titular "Lovecraft Country" in the first two episodes - though apparently the 2016 Matt Ruff novel of the same name did something similar. But devoting an entire episode to an hour-long flashback where most of the dialogue is spoken in Korean with a story entered entirely on Ji-Ah (Jamie Chung), Tic's former flame who the audience had only caught glimpses of before, was a risky move that could have alienated audience members who have been sick of the genre-hopping. Plus, not for nothing, it turns out Ji-Ah is FOX GHOST SPIRIT DEMON THING. I mean, what!? Even for a show that featured a ghost man with a baby head in a previous episode, all of that makes for a pretty different hour of television than what American audiences often expect, even in our peak-TV era. Give director Helen Shaver and writers Green and Kevin Kevin Lau for managing to throw all of that at us without it all falling apart at the seams. There is no other American show right now that could work all of those elements together without skipping a beat, anchored by a fantastic lead performance. It add up to the highlight of the season without deviating from the themes that had already been established.