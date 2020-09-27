The wildest 'Lovecraft Country' episode so far is also its best

*The following features spoilers for the first six episodes of "Lovecraft Country." You've been warned.*
No matter your opinion on "Lovecraft Country," it's hard to argue that the series can easily be pinned down.
The first six episodes of the new HBO hit have weaved America's historical tendency to terrorize marginalized communities with supernatural drama, crafting a monster survival tale in one episode and a haunted house tale in another. After that, it switches to a Jules Verne/treasure-hunting adventure installment and throws in some Cronenberg-esque body horror for the fifth one before tossing out everything to become a South Korean character study about a kindly Judy Garland-loving nurse who also happens to be a fox spirit who summons furry tentacles from her eyes and ears to drain the souls of men and reduce them to bloody messes. You know, a natural progression.
The series, created by Misha Green and executive produced by geek titans Jordan Peele and and J.J. Abrams, has shown a shown a willingness to play genre hot potato that few other shows have. That said, the results have been uneven. While the first two installments were solid, the show seemed so eager to get to the plot of Leti (Jurnee Smollett-Bell, fantastic) in the haunted house that the death of Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) was glossed over. Similarly, the "Indiana Jones" adventure lacks an emotional punch outside of a great scene with a disappearing wooden plank.
By the fifth episode, "Strange Case," things pick up considerably, with the show fleshing out characters beyond Leti and Atticus (future superstar Jonathan Majors). Leti's sister Ruby (Wunmi Mosaku) gets the spotlight with an opportunity to turn into a white woman (Jamie Neumann). She experiences the privilege a white person gets by treating like a human being when she is acting hysterical in public while silently raging to herself because Black employee Tamara get the Marshall Field's job while she didn't. Ruby later finds out Tamara got in because she's Black, witnesses her boss sexually assault Tamara and then gets some payback with a high-heel show. As she's metamorphosing from the white skin back into her usual self, we see Ruby change as a person as well.
The best installment so far is also its strangest, "Meet Me in Daegu." It already seemed odd that the show left the titular "Lovecraft Country" in the first two episodes - though apparently the 2016 Matt Ruff novel of the same name did something similar. But devoting an entire episode to an hour-long flashback where most of the dialogue is spoken in Korean with a story entered entirely on Ji-Ah (Jamie Chung), Tic's former flame who the audience had only caught glimpses of before, was a risky move that could have alienated audience members who have been sick of the genre-hopping. Plus, not for nothing, it turns out Ji-Ah is FOX GHOST SPIRIT DEMON THING. I mean, what!? Even for a show that featured a ghost man with a baby head in a previous episode, all of that makes for a pretty different hour of television than what American audiences often expect, even in our peak-TV era. Give director Helen Shaver and writers Green and Kevin Kevin Lau for managing to throw all of that at us without it all falling apart at the seams. There is no other American show right now that could work all of those elements together without skipping a beat, anchored by a fantastic lead performance. It add up to the highlight of the season without deviating from the themes that had already been established.
.
Up until this point, "Lovecraft Country"'s narrative has focused almost exclusively on marginalized people dealing with horrors - both supernatural and all-to-real in real life - in the 1950s. Tic, Leti and Ruby are constantly dealing with all manner of grief because of the color of their skin. Montrose (the brilliant Michael K. Williams) silently contends with being both Black and bisexual. Even our antagonist Christina Braithwhite,(Abbey Lee), constantly has doors closed to her within the secret society she operates in, to the point that she has to create a male form, William (Jordan Patrick Smith). These themes of prejudice and otherness remain even when the story leaves America. Ji-Ah and the other Koreans are called slurs by the American soldiers when the Korean war starts. A man during speed dating session admonishes her for her love of the Judy Garland movies she cherishes, dismissing them as "American propaganda." The discrimination against the Japanese in Korea at the time is also prominent, once again reflecting actual problems in the world amidst the supernatural elements. Meanwhile, Ji-Ah is constantly reminded by her "mother' that she is not actually Ji-Ah but a fox spirit possessing Ji-Ah's body, since her mother keeps hounding her to absorb the spirits of more men so Ji-Ah will become fully human and, the mother hopes, gain all of the original Ji-Ah's memories. Considering the burden of her true nature and all of the blood letting that entails, it's no wonder she flees to the Technicolor fantasies of the Garland pictures, just as Tic retreats into his books.
Just as the dark history of countries are laid bare in the show, our characters must also confront their own histories and the sins of the parents. Sure, a drama with daddy/mommy is about as commonplace as a superhero flick with a massive sky beam, but from the start the series has been just as much about confronting personal family histories at it is about confronting the under disused dark histories of America, and this case, Korea, so all of the family focus make sense here. Tic can't escape the same anger dwelling within his dad, Christina is constantly in her father's shadow even after his death and Leti and Ruby can rarely go longer than a couple of scenes without mentioning the impact their mother left on them. Similarly, Ji-Ah struggles to release herself from her other's wishes. It's nice to see that even in the seemingly drastic detour "Meet Me in Daegu" provides, the show still maintains strong thematic consistency.
Of course, particular praise has to go to Chung. She's on screen for nearly every minute of this episode but she still holds it all together. Again, 90% of the dialogue here is in Korean, and while I don't understand Korean, I do understand grief, confusion, righteous fury and childlike wonder. All of that and more registers in Chung's facial expressions and movements, from when the world stops upon her staring daggers into Atticus, who unknowingly killed her best friend, to her small, nervous tics when she talks to her mom to the more comedic moment where she realizes a speed date didn't go well. We barely knew anything about her character at first, but I was enthralled with her story by the end of the hour. The "fox spirit" part could have easily sent the entire installment soaring off the rails, yet Chung never hits a false note. Somebody give her her own starring movie or TV yesterday.
It's hard to say how much this story will impact the rest of the season, but with such an effective and unique installment, it would be a shame if Ji-Ah's story ended here . What did you think? Let me on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!