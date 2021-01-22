'WandaVision' is risky, deeply sad and one of the best things Marvel has made in ages

*The following includes spoilers for "WandaVision" episodes 1 and 2, now streaming on Disney+.*
The first project from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in over a year, and it's...a sitcom?
"WandaVision," with all of its old-timey black-and-white trappings of an offering in the style of "Bewitched," is a departure and a risk from Marvel Studios. The entertainment giant has been accused of producing slick entertainment on an assembly line for most of its collection of over 20 films, complete with similar tones, consistent patterns of "explosion, banter, explosion, banter" and a thick layer of daddy issues. The argument has merit for some of the their films, but not all - I would argue "Iron Man" is tonally distinct from "Black Panther," and the Guardians of the Galaxy" films have James Gunn's eccentrics baked into their DNA and it certainly doesn't apply to the first canon MCU show on Disney+.
A large chunk of the first two episodes are in the style of the shows modern viewers might recall watching with their parents or grandparents, such as "The Dick Van Dyke Show." Instead of massive blasts and flying suits of armor, one of the biggest special effect moments arrive when Wanda makes a bunch of dishes float in the air, a trick that was done in "I Dream of Jeanie" over 50 years ago. Fans expecting the MCU's usual style may find themselves disappointed. Based on the first two episodes that have been released, though, it appears audiences are in for an unique exploration of trauma hidden under a goofy throwback to TV's golden years, with the occasional tinge of horror sprinkled in. Some kids — and also certain adults — will probably hate it. Not to praise Marvel too much for finally completely deviating for heir formula after a decade and over 20 films, but it's hard to not respect the studio for going all out on the weirdness.
The show is even more of a risk due to circumstances completely out of Marvel's control. The team-up adventure "Falcon and the Winter Solider" was originally meant to be the first Marvel show on Disney+. That show, which appears to absolutely be in the mold MCU fans expect from the films, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the more experimental "WandaVision" was moved up the que to kick off Marvel's Phase Four.
There is enough equality here to appreciate beyond it being so wildly different from the rest of the MCU's catalogue. The production team's affection for the comforting series' of yesteryear is evident, right down to the laugh track, the music cues and the separate beds all TV couples were mandated to have if such scandalous material like a couple sleeping a few apart from each other absolutely had to be shown to sully viewers' eyeballs. Even the animated title sequence is close to the art style of "Bewitched"'s opening.
The jokes are in a style that is old enough to be eligible for AARP, so not every moment lands, but Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are lively enough as the TV land versions of Wanda and Vision to give needed jolts to the lines that don't work on their own. All of these elements never veer off into parody, but more of a loving imitation of some old living room staples. Until it gets weird. Real weird.
The first sign that something is wrong — beyond the fact that our main characters are apparently stuck in Pleasantville — comes in the first episode's commercial scene. A man and woman are hawking a toaster from Stark Enterprises, complete with a flashing red light that provides the first source of color in the episode. The toaster is pretty clearly supposed to represent the Stark bomb that killed Wanda's parents. When the men and woman are waiting for the toast to finish, the camera cuts to a close-up on the woman that lingers a second too long, with the woman staring straight at the audience.
The scene where Vision and Wanda are unable to answer how they got to their new home of Westview or how long they've been married right before Vison's boss starts choking is also unsettling, with the two superheroes apparently unable to intervene at first before Vision steps in after Wanda acts him to help out, actually sounding like herself and not like an ideal American housewife.
It even becomes even more clear in the second episode that things aren't right when Wanda discovers a bright red toy helicopter in her black-and-white front yard. Then queen bee Dottie's confrontation with Wanda is interrupted with the nearby radio calling out to Wanda and asking, "Who is doing this to you, Wanda?" before Dottie breaks a glass and bleeds RED blood. Then at the end of episode there's the, you know, NIGHTMARE BEE MAN. Often in these scenes, the laugh track goes off at moments that aren't funny, as if to emphasize that something isn't right. At points this thing starts to feel like a multi-million dollar version of something out of Adult Swim, where it begins as a seemingly normal if slightly askew informercial or TV opening and then rapidly devolves into madness and bloodshed.
Past the sitcom trappings and the strategic strikes of horror, there is real tragedy at the heart of 'WandaVison." This new landscape around Wanda isn't just a fun way for Marvel to homage TV's golden era. Most of the classic shows referenced here were centered on the stereotypical 1950s American ideal of happy, loving couples or families who could solve every problem in 22 minutes or less through some wacky hijinks. This idyllic fantasy allows Wanda to live out the life she was denied, with a living boyfriend, marriage and children, as she magically becomes several months' pregnant by the end of the second episode. She shuts out attempts to disrupt this harmony. Instead of the action-filled spectacle fans would probably assume the MCU's first canon TV series to be, it appears to be a meditation on grief and loss through the lens of the comfort TV formula of the good ol' days.
Of the course, this world around Wanda, whether it's by her design or through the machinations of someone else, will not last, since Marvel revealed over a year ago that since agents of the organization SWORD — in the comics, they are to space threats what SHIELD was to Earth threats — are going to be involved.
In the first episode's last shot, where it's revealed someone appears to be watching the "WandaVision" show made from the universe Wanda is in, we see a notepad with a logo of a sword on it. It's also on the helicopter Wanda discovers in the second episode, and on the back of the bee man's uniform. One of the agents has already infiltrated whatever universe that is, since Monica Rambeau — the adult version of the character we met as a child in the 1990s-set "Captain Marvel" — is undercover as Wanda's new friend Geraldine.
There are subtle references to time, and how it's running out, throughout the first two installment that indicate this world isn't going to last long. In that first commercial, the clicking of a ticker can be heard as while is getting prepared, which could indicate a countdown to something. The slogan for the toaster, "Forget the past, this is your future!" provides a slightly threatening hint that maybe Wanda is intended to stay in this world, but it definitely won't stay that way. (or maybe, if the toaster is to represent to be bomb that killed Wanda's folks, the tagline alludes to Wanda's life being forever altered by that explosion.) Also worth noting a clock can be noted in the background of the first commercial.
The second commercial also alludes to time, as the same man and woman form the first ad appear in a TV spot for Strucker Watches. MCU fans may recall Baron Strucker was the Hydra agent — hard not to notice the group's symbol on the watch — whose horrible experiments on Wanda and her brother Pietro gave them their powers in the films. The clicking of a clock out is prominently heard, as it's counting down, even for a moment after the commercial goes black.
Time seems to be marching forward rapidly in the show's universe as well. The first episode seemed couched in TV circa the 1950s, while the second alludes to the '60s. There are bigger, more expansive sets that allow our characters to go outside and actually go beyond a room for the first time in the show and references to sex and alcohol, as television during that decade attempted to do (albeit at a glacial pace).
The second episode also acknowledges the existence of Black people, which is again something media at the time did extremely slowly. By the episode's end, color fully invades this TV paradise, just as color TVs didn't become more common until the '60s and basically took over in the 1970s. The trailer for the third episode makes it clear the show will cycle through the Me Decade, afros, bell bottoms and all.
Some of the trailers have also shown off some 80s goodness, perhaps with some "Full House" references. For the '90s, maybe we're getting a "Married....with Children"/"The Simpsons" type episode, those shows mocked the 1950s/60s-style depictions of the ideal perfect little American family, as people began to unshackle some themselves from those traditionally norms. With "WandaVision" set to have nine episodes, the show will soon run out of decades, likely leaving Wanda to deal with the world around the and confront reality, since the cracks in the façade were appearing in the first episodes anyway. An entire season also strolling through the decades wouldn't have been sustainable, anyway, and will breaking from the format will likely force Wanda to deal with her trauma and give answers on Technicolor hell is going on.
And what is what the hell is going on, exactly? Based on what is happening in the show and the House of M" comics, where Wanda lost her mind and altered reality, it seems likely Wanda couldn't handle life without Vision and what had happened to her at the hands of Purple Space Hitler, so she used her powers to sort of bring him back and trapped all of these innocents in her new "town" of Westview. Take the scene where Dottie tells Wanda she has "heard things" about her and Vision. Based on the guilty-tinged eyes and tone of voice Olsen employs in Wanda's response when she says she doesn't "mean anyone any harm," you get the sense Wanda is trying to communicate that she didn't mean to drag anyone into the reality she created.
Another hint could exist in the scene where the wife of Vision's boss — who ever thought to cast "That 70's Show's Debra Jo Rupp in a show honoring sitcoms deserves a raise — continually says 'Stop it" over and over again as her husband chokes. At first, you might think she's saying it to her husband, who she believes is faking it. Eventually, her tone changes as she faces Wanda as she repeats the two words - suggesting that she's asking Wanda to stop of all of this. It definitely seems Wanda has some awareness of what is happening, and it appears the others around at least subconsciously know they're being held against their will.
Although we're only two episodes in, it seems we're in for a thought-provoking, trippy ride from the House of Ideas. What did you think? Think I'm overhyping it? Think I'm spot-on? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
