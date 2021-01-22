'WandaVision' is risky, deeply sad and one of the best things Marvel has made in ages

The second commercial also alludes to time, as the same man and woman form the first ad appear in a TV spot for Strucker Watches. MCU fans may recall Baron Strucker was the Hydra agent — hard not to notice the group's symbol on the watch — whose horrible experiments on Wanda and her brother Pietro gave them their powers in the films. The clicking of a clock out is prominently heard, as it's counting down, even for a moment after the commercial goes black.

Time seems to be marching forward rapidly in the show's universe as well. The first episode seemed couched in TV circa the 1950s, while the second alludes to the '60s. There are bigger, more expansive sets that allow our characters to go outside and actually go beyond a room for the first time in the show and references to sex and alcohol, as television during that decade attempted to do (albeit at a glacial pace).

The second episode also acknowledges the existence of Black people, which is again something media at the time did extremely slowly. By the episode's end, color fully invades this TV paradise, just as color TVs didn't become more common until the '60s and basically took over in the 1970s. The trailer for the third episode makes it clear the show will cycle through the Me Decade, afros, bell bottoms and all.