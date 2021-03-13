'WandaVision': When a bad finale happens to a good show

*The following contains spoilers for "WandaVision," including the last episode, "Series Finale," on Disney+. You've been warned.*
What happens when a superhero show is stripped of everything that made it unique by the conventions of the genre?
"WandaVision" was, at least for the first couple episodes, a true outlier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's catalogue. Instead of a quippy CGI fightfest, we got a bizarre mystery decade-hopping sitcom homage layered in grief and pain, with some horror touches thrown in. It embraced the possibilities of a world where witches, aliens and super powered gods exist to tell a different kind of story at first, with barely a single punch being thrown.
As more of what was really going on was revealed, with it becoming clear Elizabeth Olsen's former Avenger Wanda Maximoff created this nostalgic laugh track-laden universe herself, the show stayed largely unique and compelling. You cared about Wanda and her confused robot husband, Paul Bettany's Vision, who was seemingly brought back from the dead, and it also seemed inevitable that the sunny world she created around the New Jersey town of Westview would come crashing down.
Not every moment landed, of course. Some of the stuff with the agents of the SWORD agency, some of whom wanted to help Wanda or had their own agendas, dragged a bit and there was the occasional groaner line — like Vision's now-infamous "What is grief, if not love persisting?"
By the second-to-last episode, "Previously On," the canned laughter and zany shenanigans were dropped, as villain Agatha Harkness, played by national treasure Kathryn Hahn, took Wanda on a tour of her most traumatic memories. It was a tad clunky as it fleshed out parts of Wanda's history the films hadn't previously shown, but there were smart callbacks — red flash and ticking of the Stark bomb in the Maximoffs' bomb is almost exactly like the red flash and ticking of the toaster in the first episode's commercial — as it established how Wanda had arrived at such a fragile state. Overall, there was tension, some solid laughs and even the occasional sense of dread throughout the first eight episodes.
And then the final episode, "Series Finale," abandoned nearly everything that made the series stand out in the first place. It was obvious that the sitcom format would be dropped eventually and Wanda would need to confront her actions, so it was likely the show would then hew closer to MCU standards. But the final episode feels incredibly rushed, trading almost any emotional nuance to set up various characters for their next movie or Disney+ show.
One of the most galling aspects of that last installment, as it sprints toward the end credits, is how it handles Wanda's mind-controlling the innocent residents of Westview. The issue isn't that Wanda had been doing it. Seeing one of the MCU's primary heroes basically be the villain of their own story was fascinating and a rather risky move for Marvel. Scenes like the sequence in the fifth episode where Vision breaks the man "playing" his office friend Norm from Wanda's control clearly shows she is altering their minds.
That said, Wanda also states several times throughout the show that she didn't remember creating this world, and the final flashback in the eighth episode seems to bear that out. Trauma can cause people to forget experiences, to be fair, and Wanda does show remorse for her actions as the season continues.
However, she doesn't show enough remorse to actually stop using these folks as her playthings. As Vision points out in the fifth episode, she became more aware of what she was doing at some point. And in that earlier scene with "Norm," we see that Wanda's powers are causing the poor dude monumental mental aguish (props to actor Asif Ali for his appropriately frenzied performance in that scene, by the way). So the show doesn't let Wanda off the hook entirely, despite her pain driving her actions.
That is, until the final episode, which tries to reframe Wanda's actions to seem far more heroic and self-sacrificing than they actually are and paint her actions in a more redeemable light than she deserves. When Agatha wakes up the Westview citizens from Wanda's psychic grip, they immediately swarm on the former Avenger. Sarah, who had been forced into the role of queen bee Dottie, begged Wanda to allow her to hug her daughter (also implying that her daughter has been magically trapped in her room for around a week, which is chilling if you think it).
The people tell Wanda she is transferring her nightmares to them when she sleeps and they constantly feel her pain. Sharon Davis, played sitcom veteran Debra Jo Rupp, says Wanda's grief is poisoning them. When the mother from "That 70's Show" is begging you to kill her so she doesn't have to keep enduring the hellscape you've trapped her in, YOU ARE NOT THE GOOD GUY ANYMORE.
Despite the fairly measured approach to how the series had been dealing with Wanda's behavior by this point, the finale attempts to half-heartedly redeem her. After she allows the Hex to dissipate and for Westview Vision and the boys to disappear, Wanda attempts to walk away, head up, hood up, while the people of Westview stare daggers at her as she tries to ignore the people she essentially tortured for a week.
Monica tells Wanda, "They will never understand what you sacrificed for them." Wanda responds by saying it wouldn't matter anyway. They're both right, because those people have every reason to hate her, even though Wanda eventually freed them. The shows tries to have its morally ambiguous cake and it eat too, and it simply doesn't work.
Ever since it was announced back in 2019 that Elizabeth Olsen would be appearing in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," and the events of "WandaVision" would directly lead into that film, fans have assumed Wanda would completely break down as she has done in the comics before and basically become a bad guy. Yet the eighth episode of the show hinted, as Wanda went though her memories, she was starting to come to grips with what she had done. But the finale tries to let her be the bad guy but also redeem herself.
If the show was going to try to redeem Wanda, a good way to do that authentically would have been to have Wanda look the people of Westview in their eyes and apologize, knowing full well that it wouldn't change how they felt about her. That would have been a step toward demonstrating real contrition.
Instead, Wanda ignores those people and tells Monica, who already thought there was still good in Wanda, that she was sorry for what she did. Yet in the last mid-credit scene we see Wanda in her Scarlet Witch costume — which admittedly looks incredible and is a definite upgrade from her comics getup — as some sinister music plays and we hear her sons Tommy ans Billy screaming. This implies she actually learned very little and didn't sacrifice as much as we thought she did, since it seems she is trying to find her boys.
This doesn't come off so much as displaying the moral grays of a character so much as trying to show a character's horrendous actions while attempting to convince the audience that she's still a hero, and it falls flat. If you're going to go as far as to have your main character dig into the brains of thousands of bystanders, rearrange their thoughts and force them to become supporting players in your TV show from hell, AND THEN try to redeem that same character, at least try to make that character's apology and/or actions afterwards seem genuine, if only to show that character is actually remorseful. Commit to a choice!
Another plotline that could have used some fleshing out in the last episode was the White Vision's storyline, since he was created using the true Vision's corpse in the prior episode, On paper, this idea makes sense. There was a storyline. in the comics, where Vision was destroyed and destroyed in this white form, as a cold, emotionless android. Plus, the Westview Vision needed something to take on in the finale, and grappling with a super strong being that's arguably more you than you are is a great physical and emotional challenge for a character. I wondered if Wanda would watch her robot boyfriend die two more times, and that would drive her over the edge. Instead, Wands shares a single scene with White Vision and that's it.
When the Visions face off in a same-samey battle, it's hard to argue that the show isn't following the MCU formula of the hero fighting a dark flection of themselves with identical abilities. Then Westview Vision presses a button in White Vision's brain that unlocks the original's memories and he just flies off, so that story just...stops. It was blatantly only there in the first place to keep Paul Bettany around and to save this new (old?) Vision for another project.
But what could that project even be? "WandaVision" detonates its sitcom concept by the end, and that format wouldn't work a second time. Would a second season be a dark meet-cute rom-com between a fully bonkers Scarlet Witch and a metal beau who is sort of, kind of like the old one?
I know this is Disney and Marvel we're talking about, and they've never met a cash cow they didn't want to suck dry and then sell for beef afterwards. But Vision's two (!) tragic deaths in "Avengers: Infinity War" were strong ends to his story, and his semi-resurrection in "WandaVision" was a nice cap to the character. It is incredible to think Vision started as the disembodied voice of the JARVIS A.I. in the first "Iron Man" over a decade ago, but his story has been pretty thoroughly wrapped up by now. Of course, I didn't think Loki needed further exploration after he died in "Infinity War," and yet the trailer for his upcoming Disney+ show was actually pretty good, so you never know what could happen.
Sidenote: Shout out to Paul Bettany for playing three incarnations of the same character this season: Westview Vision, White Vison and the "original" Vision, who was in a sweet flashback in the eighth episode. Impressively, under TWO SETS of make-up, costume work, etc., Bettany imbues the two Visions in the finale with distinct facial expressions. The Westview Vision is noticeably calmer, while his counterpart smolders with wide-eyed menace. Since this version has technically been alive for probably a couple hours at the most, he comes off as curious about everything around him, but also like he wants to murder all of those things.
One of the most disappointing parts of the bloated finale is the handling of Agatha Harkness. Popping in throughout the series as nosy neighbor Agnes, Agatha added a touch of playful menace. Comic fans pegged her as Harkness from the beginning, and most viewers suspected that she was connected to the darker happenings in Westview.
Then her delightfully bombastic song "Agatha All Along," declaring that she was the closest thing this show had to a primary antagonist besides arguably Wanda herself, came along, and was one of the best parts of the season. The song itself has lived in my brain since the moment it first graced my ears. Hahn was obviously having a blast in the sequence , and it seemed to point to further sassiness from the character as she revealed her true colors. And that held up for about a single episode.
We see bits of personality from her in the following installment, from calling Wanda "Toots" to pointing that Wanda and Pietro's reaction to their civilian parents' wartime murder was to join a fascist group. Agatha seemed to have flashes of a sick sense of humor, even as she was unpacking Wanda's trauma or hoisting Wanda into the air with her powers. She even had one of my favorite lines of the season: "You're supposed to be a myth. A being capable of spontaneous creation, and here you are, using it to make breakfast for dinner." Anyone who can still crack a smile and make jokes while inflicting so much pain is made even scarier.
Then, in the last episode, all of that attitude and charm was wrung out of Agatha, leaving us with a one-dimensional, cartoonish end boss for Wanda for take down. Some of the best baddies of the last few decades, from Hannibal Lecter to "Die Hards"'s Hans Gruber to even the MCU's own Thanos, had a personality that made them more than just killing machines. Agatha showed some flair in the first eight episodes, but any of sense of that is lost in the shuffle by the end as she continually rants about wanting Wanda's power. Her motivation also isn't particularly fleshed-out.
One of the problems with most villains who don't reveal who they really are until the end is that they often get rushed backstories to try to make up the difference. Agatha is no exception. She says in the finale that she takes power from the undeserving.
If that's meant to be a main motivator for her, it doesn't appear that the coven that she sapped energy from in the flashback from the prior episode was undeserving of their power. Hell, they were punishing Agatha for taping into some powerful magic beyond her station, so you can make the argument that Agatha was undeserving of her power!
We didn't learn enough about what she was truly to gage whether she actually believes in using this power responsibility or why she wants it. She just does. True, the show was handling juggling a lot, so it would have been difficult to give us a lot of background of her, but more than a single scene might gone a long way. But we're left with, "She's a bad guy, so of course she wants the legendary dark power."
We've seen that a thousand times before however, and she's not written in an entertaining enough way to make the difference. Hahn tries her best, but with such undercooked motivations, she's given little to truly work with. She's forced to just go over-the-top, but with all the fun drained out. The scene toward the end where she tries to blast Wanda, fails, and tries again is hilariously bad.
Another character underserved by the finale was Monica. Teyonah Paris' SWORD agent was an interesting parallel to Wanda during the season. Both women suffered tremendous losses at the gigantic purple hands of Thanos. They were both snapped out of existence, plus Wanda lost Vision, while Monica lost her mother and "Captain Marvel" character Maria, who died of cancer two years before Monica came back. Wanda and Monica simply reacted to it differently. Monica even tells Wanda in the last episode that she had the chance and her power, she would brought her mom. The show really doesn't do a ton with this, but it's still worth noting.
Monica was practically the primary hero of the season, since she genuinely wants to help Wanda, and probably sees her as someone who is also suffering. Paris is electric, even during some of the slower scenes with SWORD. Yet she's wasted in "Series Finale." She quickly takes down fake Pietro (after getting easily dispatcher by him minutes earlier) and saves the twins. And that's it. After that she's mostly just left to stand around and unjustifiably forgive Wanda after her family disappears.
There is still clearly a lot more story to be told with this character, considering the Skrull who pops up in the first mid-credit sequence and her apparent beef with her mom's old friend, Captain Marvel. But since Monica's journey as an adult is first seen here, it's hard to not wish she would have been given more to do. She gets her powers by going into the Hex yet again, as the show tries to make it seem like going into the Hex multiple times granted Monica her powers, but it's not clear how. Seems like it was mainly because the plot demanded it. After that, she basically just exists to get sent up for more content. Maybe a tenth episode could have given this strong character more moments she deserved.
Sidenote: I was originally going to dedicate a couple paragraphs to the reveal that the guy we all thought was the Quicksilver from the Fox "X-Men" franchise was actually just Wanda's neighbor, Ralph Bohner (WHY??), who was possessed by Agatha. It seems bizarre to bring in Evan Peters, who played Quicksilver in the aforementioned films for this, only to reveal he's apparently not playing the same character. Then they make end an erection joke and never show him again. Like I said, I was going to dive into this further, but that aspect of the story wasn't done just a disservice in the finale episode; it was done a disservice in the entire season. This bizarre choice really deserves an entire article by itself.
One thing that wasn't fumbled in this last episode, though, is that beautiful final scene between our title characters. You get the sense by the way they look at each other in the living room that their power dynamic has subtly shifted. There's no sitcom banter, nothing for Wanda to manipulate and get Vision distracted with. They're just talking and seeing each other as they are, silently accepting what is about to happen as the shrinking walls of the Hex inch ever closer. Despite the flaws of this final episode, this scene is pitch perfect.
Sidenote: Elizabeth Goddamn Olsen, man. What a powerhouse. She was called upon to hit an entire spectrum of moments and emotions and nailed it, for the most aprt. She cracks old-timey jokes with aplomb. She shows genuine affections for Vision and her sons. You want her to show inner conflict? Just look at the scene in the fifth episode where she tells her sons they can't use magic willy-nilly, all while she is absolutely using magic willy-nilly? You want unspeakable grief? It's all over the show, but just look at the bit in the eighth installment she melts down. There are moments in later episodes she's not quite as intimidating as the show wants her to be, but she is absolutely menacing in the third episode after Monica mention's her brother's name. Superhero show or not, Olsen acts the hell out of her scenes.
All of that said, there was enough strong material to definitely stop the finale from tanking the entire season What did you think. Was I too harsh? Did you not like the finale or the season? Tell me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.