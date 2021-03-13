'WandaVision': When a bad finale happens to a good show

Monica was practically the primary hero of the season, since she genuinely wants to help Wanda, and probably sees her as someone who is also suffering. Paris is electric, even during some of the slower scenes with SWORD. Yet she's wasted in "Series Finale." She quickly takes down fake Pietro (after getting easily dispatcher by him minutes earlier) and saves the twins. And that's it. After that she's mostly just left to stand around and unjustifiably forgive Wanda after her family disappears.

There is still clearly a lot more story to be told with this character, considering the Skrull who pops up in the first mid-credit sequence and her apparent beef with her mom's old friend, Captain Marvel. But since Monica's journey as an adult is first seen here, it's hard to not wish she would have been given more to do. She gets her powers by going into the Hex yet again, as the show tries to make it seem like going into the Hex multiple times granted Monica her powers, but it's not clear how. Seems like it was mainly because the plot demanded it. After that, she basically just exists to get sent up for more content. Maybe a tenth episode could have given this strong character more moments she deserved.