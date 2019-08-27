FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With time growing short before their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots suddenly have an unexpected hole in the middle of their offensive line following the weekend hospitalization of starting center David Andrews because of blood clots in his lung.
Andrews, 27, was released from the hospital Monday night, according to the Boston Globe. He was at practice Tuesday, standing on the sidelines in street clothes and chatting with teammates, but did not participate.
"It was great to see him, definitely," starting right tackle Shaq Mason said. "But we've got tremendous confidence in any guy that steps on the field because we've gone through situations like this before."
The team has not released a statement on Andrews' situation, nor has it confirmed his medical condition. Andrews' hospitalization was first reported by The Athletic, hours after Patriots coach Bill Belichick's news conference Monday.
Belichick was not made available to the media on Tuesday.
Andrews, a fifth-year veteran who joined the Patriots as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Georgia, has started 57 of the 60 games he has played. After seeing limited action in 2015, he beat out starter Bryan Stork to start the 2016 season and was named a team captain in 2017 and 2018.
Andrews missed the first few days of practice in training camp this year because of an undisclosed injury, but he gradually increased his participation before playing 28 snaps at center in the Patriots' preseason game against Carolina last Thursday.