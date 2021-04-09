BLUE DEVILS DOMINATE

Last year's Section III Class C runner-up, Cato-Meridian dominated Onondaga on Friday to capture its first win of the season.

The Blue Devils scored three times in the first half on their way to a 38-6 win.

Osjamell Freeman had the game's first score on a 20-yard quarterback keeper midway through the opening quarter. Cato-Meridian added another touchdown in the first, and its third of the game with two minutes to go in the half, to nab a 21-0 lead.

On their first drive of the second half, the Blue Devils again tricked the Tigers when Konar Witkowski took the snap and took the ball 15 yards to the end zone. Only minutes later, Ethan Scanlon pounded in a 3-yard touchdown to put the Blue Devils in front 35-0.

That would be Cato-Meridian's final touchdown of the night, though Carl Alinsoring's fumble recovery led to a field goal from lefty Micah Stavenhagen.

On the verge of being shut out, Onondaga answered with its only points of the game with 5:20 to go on Will'zarrion Jones's 11-yard touchdown pass.

Cato-Meridian (1-1) returns to the field next Friday at home against Tully.

