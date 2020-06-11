Blue Jays unsure where they'll play home games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays still don't know where they'll play home games when baseball resumes.

Speaking on a conference call Thursday, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said he hopes the team will be able to play north of the border this season, but acknowledged "hurdles" that could prevent games at Rogers Centre.

The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel because of the coronavirus pandemic. The current closure deal expires June 21 but is likely to be extended. The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country.

"I will remain hopeful and optimistic that we are united," Atkins said. "There's not a member of this organization that doesn't want that."

If playing in Toronto isn't viable, the Blue Jays have considered a range of alternatives, including games at their newly-renovated spring stadium in Dunedin, Florida.

"The options are either playing in Florida, playing in another major league stadium, or playing in a minor league facility," Atkins said. "There could be other alternatives. Those are the ones that we have considered."