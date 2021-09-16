Bob Edmunds

Family information: I have been married for 37 years to my wife Beth (Baker) Edmunds. We have two children, our son Jonathan and his wife Amethyst, their daughter, Mabel, the newest addition to our family, and our daughter Heather as well as her husband Gideon Driscoll. In my free time I enjoy boating, camping, and snowmobiling with my family. I am a member of the Rotary Club of Auburn, C.I.A.O, and U.N.C. I have volunteered for the United Way, Fill-a-Belly and local milk give-a-ways.

Message to voters: I am Robert Edmunds and I would like your vote for the Town of Sennett, Town Council position. I am a lifelong resident of Town of Sennett, and I have a sound and reasonable approach to town issues. I have worked directly with members of the board and community to bring assets to our tax base with new construction of many necessary businesses that help our tax base; but I have not forgotten my agricultural roots in this town. I believe in a balance of residential and business progress while retaining our beautiful agricultural history. I will oppose needless spending and government giveaways while supporting good, hard work and dedication. I am a current member and past President of the Auburn Rotary Club, for two terms. To the residents of the Town of Sennett, I bring with me my life experience as a financially responsible business owner, my beliefs in the impact of education, and my strong family values. What I bring to the table is a fair and equitable-balanced approach to the residents of Sennett. I would be honored with your vote in this election, and look forward to helping your voice be heard in the Town of Sennett.