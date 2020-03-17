Boeheim: Syracuse basketball departures 'expected'

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim likely will end up losing four guards from his roster.

He says he's not surprised.

“There's going to be changes. We knew that,” Boeheim said Tuesday. “Whenever you have five guards you're going to have change, so nothing surprising there. This is all expected."

Sophomore guard Brendan Paul announced Tuesday on Twitter that he “will be transferring to a university that fits me both athletically and academically.” Paul joins freshman guard Brycen Goodine, who announced his decision to transfer on Friday. Guards Jalen Carey and Howard Washington also are expected to enter the transfer portal.

“Pretty much that's likely," Boeheim said, adding that he didn't anticipate any other changes. "We'll see if there will be additions. You never know.”

Only two returning guards have a good dose of experience; Boeheim's son, Buddy, who will be a junior, and Joe Girard, who had a solid freshman year this past season. Both averaged over 33 minutes for the Orange, who finished 18-14 overall. Syracuse has incoming freshman guard Kadary Richmond to help fill any void at the position.