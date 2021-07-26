 Skip to main content
Boeheim's Army advances to Illinois region finals in TBT
BASKETBALL

Boeheim's Army advances to Illinois region finals in TBT

  • Updated
Boeheim's Army - Devendorf

Eric Devendorf, of Boeheim's Army, runs into a pair of Brotherly Love defenders during the TBT basketball tournament in 2019 at SRC Arena in Syracuse. 

 Justin Ritzel, The Citizen

A balanced scoring attack has Boeheim's Army in the regional semifinals of the TBT basketball tournament.

The Syracuse alumni dispatched of Heartfire 68-62 on Monday, with nine different players recording at least a point.

Boeheim's Army was led by Keifer Sykes, who scored 17 points. DJ Kennedy scored 10, and Chris McCullough added nine.

The team will reconvene on Wednesday to play the winner of Jackson, TN Underdawgs and Always a Brave. The game will broadcast at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

If Boeheim's Army wins its next game, the team will move on to the tournament quarterfinals, which begin Saturday at the University of Dayton.

The tournament ends with the championship game next Tuesday, Aug. 3. That game will be shown live on ESPN at 9 p.m.

