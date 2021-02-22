Boone: Safe to say Cole will be Yankees' opening day starter

TAMPA, Fla. — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is the likely starter starter for manager Aaron Boone in the season opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1.

Cole went 7-3 with a 2.84 ERA over 12 starts in last year's abbreviated season, his first in pinstripes after signing a $324 million, nine-year contract as a free agent. Boone said Cole's appearance in the opener is "safe to say."

"I thought stuff was pretty good," Boone said after Cole threw 26 pitches during a five-batter outing. "Command is not where it's, obviously, going to be for Gerrit Cole. But just another good step for him. He used all of his pitches and I think did exactly what he needed to do today to take that next step in his progression to get ready for the season."

Right-hander Luis Severino, coming back from Tommy John surgery last February, expects to advance to throwing other pitches in addition to fastballs next week. He remains on target to return in June or July.

"Mentally, physically, I feel pretty good," Severino said.

Severino threw at 90 feet on level ground and will move to 120 feet on Tuesday.

Two recently acquired pitchers projected to start the season in the rotation, Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon, are also returning from injuries.